Tony Snell got a flagrant foul for sliding under Jayson Tatum (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughOct 26, 2017
Thanks to the infamous first round playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors last year, we now have what most will refer to as the Kawhi Leonard rule.

The NBA has made it possible for referees to make a judgment call on reckless closeouts. They can now assess technical fouls or flagrant fouls for plays they deem dangerous.

This comes after Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia stepped under Leonard in a playoff game last season, ending his series and indeed the hopes of San Antonio in the postseason.

Thursday night’s contest between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks included an interesting interpretation of the rule early in the game as Tony Snell was assessed a Flagrant 1 for sliding under rookie Jayson Tatum.

You can watch the play in the video above, but it certainly didn’t look as malicious or reckless as Pachulia’s attempt on Leonard.

There’s also something to be said about responsibility on the part of Tatum. Sweep and Sway is important and all, but that technique doesn’t include jumping from behind the line to in front of it like a goober. Perhaps we will see players using gamesmanship from here on out, purposely widening their halo by launching themselves forward on 3-pointers a la Steve Nash in transition?

I digress.

The odd Flagrant 1 was not the most offensive thing in Milwaukee tonight. History notwithstanding, that MECCA court is one of the grossest designs put in the NBA sphere in the last 20 years. Twitter loves it, so you know it has to be terrible.

Other ugly court designs I assume Twitter would love: a bar graph of student loan asset backed securities over time, a photo of Staph infection surgery, the Atlanta Hawks court.

Anyway, never foul a jump shooter (even if he jumps into you).

PBT Extra Player of the Week: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2017
Welcome to a new weekly feature at NBC, the PBT Extra Player of the Week.

The inaugural winner has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks point forward is averaging 36.8 points per game on 65.9 percent shooting, plus pulling down 10.3 boards per game. He’s doing it all while attacking and getting into the paint, just look at this shot chart.

You are seeing that right, 71 shots in the paint and 17 outside of it. Every scouting reports says “make Antetokounmpo a jump shooter” but that is far easier said than done. (His jumper is improving, even if he doesn’t fully trust it yet.)

I’ve got a feeling this will not be the last time we see Antetokounmpo as our player of the week.

Report: Nikola Mirotic wouldn’t veto trade out of Chicago

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2017
Can you blame Nikola Mirotic if he was willing to get out of Chicago?

Mirotic is still in the concussion protocol, then once that’s complete he can have surgery to repair his face where Bobby Portis punched him during practice. From Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bulls’ locker room is pretty toxic, and so it shouldn’t be a shock that if the Bulls can find a deal for him, Mirotic is open to it. From K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls and Mirotic agreed to a two-year, $27 million contract just before the start of training camp, and as part of that Mirotic has veto power over any trade this season.

Whether the Bulls would be open to moving the guy who is probably their best scorer (when healthy) is another question. Chicago is rebuilding, so maybe if a team coveted Mirotic they could throw in a pick the Bulls would want. However, my guess is the Bulls are not looking to move on from this relationship.

Even if Mirotic is open to it.

‘They’re still beating everybody’: Spurs off to 4-0 start

Associated PressOct 26, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich is in a great mood, seeming to enjoy every aspect of the conversation. There was talk about wine, his favorite beverage and probably his favorite topic.

There was talk about players who came through the San Antonio system. There was talk about past NBA Finals matchups and some coaches he admires.

Then the chat turned to the Spurs. And the effusive answers from the venerable San Antonio coach were no more.

“We’re doing what we’ve always done, I guess,” Popovich shrugged.

True, but that’s what makes the Spurs worth talking about. Off to the NBA’s best start at 4-0 – and matching the best start in franchise history, one they could top at Orlando on Friday – the Spurs are generally ignoring this era’s preferred method of go-go-go, pace-and-space, shoot-the-3 basketball and relying instead on post-ups and defense.

It’s working, even as the Spurs wait for Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker – their best player and their point guard – to make their season debuts.

“It’s remarkable what they do and how they reinvent themselves every year,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The faces change, but their standards and excellence remain the same. So now they’re doing it retro, doing it totally old-school, the way everybody said you can’t do it.

“They’re doing it by building a top-caliber defense, not playing with incredible pace, not playing with the 3-point line right now … and they’re still beating everybody.”

San Antonio’s latest victim: Spoelstra and the Heat, winning 117-100 in Miami on Wednesday night. The Spurs were plus-12 in rebounds, plus-14 in bench scoring, shot 10 for 17 from 3-point range while holding Miami to a 9-for-26 night from beyond the arc. In a 9-minute span of the second half, the Spurs used a 32-13 run that decided everything.

Popovich dismissed the Spurs’ effort as mediocre, especially on defense. But all Miami could do afterward was tip its cap.

“They just know how to play,” Heat guard Goran Dragic said. “They have that consistency. They have that system that is really good. You can see every cut, every pass, it’s crisp. Sooner or later, you’re going to get hit by a screen and they’ll take advantage of that.”

Even without Leonard and Parker, it’s all working.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who often didn’t seem to fit with the Spurs during his first two seasons, is averaging 26 points and is off to the best four-game start of his career. Rudy Gay, a Spurs newcomer and a backup for the first time since he was a rookie, is averaging 14.8 points on 58 percent shooting. The Spurs are allowing an average of 93 points per game – 12 teams entering Thursday have given up more than that in every game they’ve played this season.

It seems like a very basic style.

And it’s proven to be very effective.

“That’s what I know,” Popovich said. “That’s what I’m teaching. It suits our team and our personnel, so why not?”

Popovich treats the nuances of the Spurs’ system as if they are state secrets. The basic principles are easy and obvious, though. He tells a player simply to play to his strength. Case in point: Dejounte Murray, who’s filling Parker’s role while the veteran recovers from a leg injury, is the only guard in the NBA right now with more than 100 minutes as a starter and less than three 3-point attempts.

Murray has taken two, and missed both. He’s not a shooter yet.

“His focus right now is defense and rebounding,” Popovich said. “Eventually he will learn about pick-and-rolls and when his shot gets better, he will be real dangerous.”

This is what makes the Spurs dangerous: No one is asked to venture out of their comfort zone, and Popovich figures out the rest.

“You’ve got to adapt to your personnel,” Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said. “If you have LaMarcus Aldridge, you’re going to post up more than other teams. Defensively, we’re trying to be who we always be and always were. I’m pretty sure that’s what other teams like to try to be. No secret there. We just try to be the same old defensive team and adapt to whoever we have offensively.”

The Spurs have won 60 percent of their games in each of the last 20 seasons – a streak eight years longer than any other team in NBA history, and four years longer than any other team ever in the four major North American sports leagues. Popovich is going to pass Phil Jackson, George Karl and possibly Pat Riley on the NBA’s all-time wins list this season.

Golden State is the NBA’s best team and LeBron James its best player, but San Antonio is still the league’s standard.

“You just have to credit Pop, their program and the players that they like in their program and their adaptability to be able to sustain their excellence,” Spoelstra said.

 

Lakers using challenges to Lonzo Ball as rallying point

Associated PRess
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Patrick Beverley said of Lonzo Ball after the opener “(I had to) welcome his little young a** to the NBA” then added he warmed Ball other players were going to come at him hard. John Wall said he would show Ball “no mercy (which proved false, as Wall was flat and the Wizards’ lost). Lonzo’s father LaVar ball keeps on talking, keeps on writing checks with his mouth, and there are other big names on the horizon (Stephen Curry, LeBron James) who may not say much publicly but will bring an extra level of motivation into games against Los Angeles.

The Lakers are using that as a rallying point.

“It started at practice,” Lonzo said after the win. “Everybody bought into it getting ready for this game, and you could see it on the court. When we were guarding tonight, we were all playing for one another. No one was playing selfish, we weren’t leaving guys on islands. John Wall is one of the fastest point guards in all of the NBA, and you saw every time he had the ball, we had people on both sides of him. So, it was definitely a team effort tonight.”

Lakers’ coach Luke Walton said he used Wall’s comments (a response to LaVar’s comments) as motivation at shootaround — it’s highly unusual to have a players’ father’s comments be a topic of conversation at a shootaround. But Walton is finding motivation for his young team where he can, and he told them they need to stand up for each other on this team and rally around Ball.

It worked. For all their flaws, the Lakers played much harder than a Wizards team that Bradley Beal admitted postgame did not take the Lakers seriously. This Lakers team has talent — young talent that makes plenty of mistakes, but talent. Walton rode that talent down the stretch and into overtime with a young, small ball lineup, and it got Los Angeles the win.

Ball himself had 10 assists and made some plays, but was up and down in the game. He makes plays, but he’s got to work on being a bigger scoring threat. He was 2-of-11 shooting and 0-of-5 from three, and by the third quarter the Wizards were laying off Ball and daring him to shoot. Ball did a good job of absorbing that space and creating shots, but at some point he’s going to have to become a threat to score or his passing options will be limited. It’s part of the rookie learning process.