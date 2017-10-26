Getty Images

‘They’re still beating everybody’: Spurs off to 4-0 start

Oct 26, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich is in a great mood, seeming to enjoy every aspect of the conversation. There was talk about wine, his favorite beverage and probably his favorite topic.

There was talk about players who came through the San Antonio system. There was talk about past NBA Finals matchups and some coaches he admires.

Then the chat turned to the Spurs. And the effusive answers from the venerable San Antonio coach were no more.

“We’re doing what we’ve always done, I guess,” Popovich shrugged.

True, but that’s what makes the Spurs worth talking about. Off to the NBA’s best start at 4-0 – and matching the best start in franchise history, one they could top at Orlando on Friday – the Spurs are generally ignoring this era’s preferred method of go-go-go, pace-and-space, shoot-the-3 basketball and relying instead on post-ups and defense.

It’s working, even as the Spurs wait for Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker – their best player and their point guard – to make their season debuts.

“It’s remarkable what they do and how they reinvent themselves every year,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The faces change, but their standards and excellence remain the same. So now they’re doing it retro, doing it totally old-school, the way everybody said you can’t do it.

“They’re doing it by building a top-caliber defense, not playing with incredible pace, not playing with the 3-point line right now … and they’re still beating everybody.”

San Antonio’s latest victim: Spoelstra and the Heat, winning 117-100 in Miami on Wednesday night. The Spurs were plus-12 in rebounds, plus-14 in bench scoring, shot 10 for 17 from 3-point range while holding Miami to a 9-for-26 night from beyond the arc. In a 9-minute span of the second half, the Spurs used a 32-13 run that decided everything.

Popovich dismissed the Spurs’ effort as mediocre, especially on defense. But all Miami could do afterward was tip its cap.

“They just know how to play,” Heat guard Goran Dragic said. “They have that consistency. They have that system that is really good. You can see every cut, every pass, it’s crisp. Sooner or later, you’re going to get hit by a screen and they’ll take advantage of that.”

Even without Leonard and Parker, it’s all working.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who often didn’t seem to fit with the Spurs during his first two seasons, is averaging 26 points and is off to the best four-game start of his career. Rudy Gay, a Spurs newcomer and a backup for the first time since he was a rookie, is averaging 14.8 points on 58 percent shooting. The Spurs are allowing an average of 93 points per game – 12 teams entering Thursday have given up more than that in every game they’ve played this season.

It seems like a very basic style.

And it’s proven to be very effective.

“That’s what I know,” Popovich said. “That’s what I’m teaching. It suits our team and our personnel, so why not?”

Popovich treats the nuances of the Spurs’ system as if they are state secrets. The basic principles are easy and obvious, though. He tells a player simply to play to his strength. Case in point: Dejounte Murray, who’s filling Parker’s role while the veteran recovers from a leg injury, is the only guard in the NBA right now with more than 100 minutes as a starter and less than three 3-point attempts.

Murray has taken two, and missed both. He’s not a shooter yet.

“His focus right now is defense and rebounding,” Popovich said. “Eventually he will learn about pick-and-rolls and when his shot gets better, he will be real dangerous.”

This is what makes the Spurs dangerous: No one is asked to venture out of their comfort zone, and Popovich figures out the rest.

“You’ve got to adapt to your personnel,” Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said. “If you have LaMarcus Aldridge, you’re going to post up more than other teams. Defensively, we’re trying to be who we always be and always were. I’m pretty sure that’s what other teams like to try to be. No secret there. We just try to be the same old defensive team and adapt to whoever we have offensively.”

The Spurs have won 60 percent of their games in each of the last 20 seasons – a streak eight years longer than any other team in NBA history, and four years longer than any other team ever in the four major North American sports leagues. Popovich is going to pass Phil Jackson, George Karl and possibly Pat Riley on the NBA’s all-time wins list this season.

Golden State is the NBA’s best team and LeBron James its best player, but San Antonio is still the league’s standard.

“You just have to credit Pop, their program and the players that they like in their program and their adaptability to be able to sustain their excellence,” Spoelstra said.

 

Oct 26, 2017
When you fire your coach three games into the NBA season, and that’s not the biggest problem you’ve had, it’s going to be a rough year.

In this latest PBT Extra I get into how the Suns have mishandled the Eric Bledsoe situation from the start — he asked to be traded, and they responded that since they gave him the keys to the team they have struggled. The Suns said it was about his contract. First, why create the bad blood? It does them no good — other players see this, their agents see this, they all think like their fellow player, and it factors into free agents considering coming to Phoenix. Secondly, yes they did lose with Bledsoe as “the man” — because management traded away both Morris brothers plus Isaiah Thomas for picks, and their free agent signings have been unimpressive. Bledsoe didn’t have enough around him to win.

The Suns have no leverage in this trade and opposing teams are shocked at how much the Suns are asking. For example, the Bucks aren’t going to give up Malcolm Brogdon (and if they do that should concern the Suns). Milwaukee is going to wait Phoenix out. out. The Suns are going to take a bath on this deal, and the offers are not going to get better over time.

Associated PRess
Oct 26, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Patrick Beverley said of Lonzo Ball after the opener “(I had to) welcome his little young a** to the NBA” then added he warmed Ball other players were going to come at him hard. John Wall said he would show Ball “no mercy (which proved false, as Wall was flat and the Wizards’ lost). Lonzo’s father LaVar ball keeps on talking, keeps on writing checks with his mouth, and there are other big names on the horizon (Stephen Curry, LeBron James) who may not say much publicly but will bring an extra level of motivation into games against Los Angeles.

The Lakers are using that as a rallying point.

“It started at practice,” Lonzo said after the win. “Everybody bought into it getting ready for this game, and you could see it on the court. When we were guarding tonight, we were all playing for one another. No one was playing selfish, we weren’t leaving guys on islands. John Wall is one of the fastest point guards in all of the NBA, and you saw every time he had the ball, we had people on both sides of him. So, it was definitely a team effort tonight.”

Lakers’ coach Luke Walton said he used Wall’s comments (a response to LaVar’s comments) as motivation at shootaround — it’s highly unusual to have a players’ father’s comments be a topic of conversation at a shootaround. But Walton is finding motivation for his young team where he can, and he told them they need to stand up for each other on this team and rally around Ball.

It worked. For all their flaws, the Lakers played much harder than a Wizards team that Bradley Beal admitted postgame did not take the Lakers seriously. This Lakers team has talent — young talent that makes plenty of mistakes, but talent. Walton rode that talent down the stretch and into overtime with a young, small ball lineup, and it got Los Angeles the win.

Ball himself had 10 assists and made some plays, but was up and down in the game. He makes plays, but he’s got to work on being a bigger scoring threat. He was 2-of-11 shooting and 0-of-5 from three, and by the third quarter the Wizards were laying off Ball and daring him to shoot. Ball did a good job of absorbing that space and creating shots, but at some point he’s going to have to become a threat to score or his passing options will be limited. It’s part of the rookie learning process.

Oct 26, 2017
Some teams have tried to paint the Suns as unreasonable in their asking price for Eric Bledsoe – and maybe they are.

But that doesn’t mean Phoenix has gotten reasonable offers, either.

The Bucks, who start Malcolm Brogdon at point guard, are a logical suitor to upgrade to Bledsoe.

Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:

The scuttlebutt is, if the Suns got their way, they’d acquire Brogdon and either veteran big man John Henson or former Suns forward Mirza Teletovic.

But sources claim the Bucks are somewhat reluctant to trade Brogdon, whose all-around game, unselfishness and maturity have meshed nicely with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

But sources said the Bucks are, at least for now, dangling veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova, who started 54 games last season and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 assists, instead of Brogdon. The Suns are balking and appear adamant on wanting Brogdon.

I, for one, am shocked that the Suns have pulled the trigger on trading Bledsoe for Dellavedova – who’s far worse, only a year younger and guarantee more money (albeit over three years instead of two) than Bledsoe.

Bledsoe for Brogdon and Henson seems about fair. Though the Bucks want to build around 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe would be an immediate upgrade. With Antetokounmpo already playing like an MVP candidate and the Cavaliers and Celtics not exactly impressing, the present matters, too. Bledsoe is just three years older than Brogdon. Though Bledsoe has a troubling injury history, so does Brogdon. Brogdon is far cheaper, but he’ll be up for a raise in two years, when Bledsoe – on a reasonable salary for his production – also hits free agency. Until then, Milwaukee unloading John Henson – well-paid and stuck behind Thon Maker and Greg Monroe at center – is a big deal. To be fair, so is the fact that Brogdon will be a restricted free agent and Bledsoe unrestricted.

The Bucks might be fine with their status quo. They’re on the right track, and a trade – rather than a non-trade – brings far more scrutiny. But if they want Bledsoe, they’ll have to give up valuable assets – not Dellavedova.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Oct 26, 2017
The Bucks are scheduled to host the Celtics at their old arena – once called MECCA, now called UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena – tonight.

Boston guard Kyrie Irving doesn’t sound enthused.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

Irving:

I’m all about safety, so we’ll see how it is on my knees, see how it is on everyone’s bodies. I know that this is a pretty older court. It looks like it is fresh-painted, as well. So, I’m just going to do my assessment and go from there.

It took me three steps to realize this that is not the same NBA court that I’m used to playing on. So, we’ll see what’s up.

It’s unsurprising Irving, with his history of knee injuries, is particularly sensitive to court conditions.

But this is a new court. Darren Rovell of ESPN:

It seems Irving is jumping to an incorrect conclusion about the court, but perhaps the court has its own issues?

Hopefully, this game goes on as anticipated with no injuries.