LeBron James’ final NBA goal: Make 80% of his free throws

Oct 26, 2017
LeBron James has won three championships, three NBA Finals MVPs and four regular MVPs. He won Rookie of the Year then reached 13 straight All-NBA teams, 11 of them first teams. He’s generally regarded as the best play of his generation.

But…

LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free throw line, man,” James told ESPN. “That’s my only goal. That’s my last goal of my NBA career. That’s my last one. I’ve done everything else.”

LeBron has eyed that 80% target for years. After shooting a career-low 67% last season, he vowed to shoot 80% in the playoffs – and fell well short at 70%.

The goal is clearly still on his mind.

But he’s never shot higher than 78% from the line:

Can he get to 80% for a full season? Maybe. It’ll require a lot of concentration, but LeBron has shown an amazing ability accomplish what he puts his mind to.

This is also more of a mental than physical challenge for him, which means he’ll have a chance even as he ages. That difference probably explains why it sounds as if he has given up on another goal – winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry: I was interested in signing with Spurs, but they didn’t want me

Oct 26, 2017
Kyle Lowry might be the best player in Raptors history.

But entering last offseason, both sides sounded ready to part ways.

The Spurs, 76ers and Timberwolves were rumored potential destinations for Lowry as an unrestricted free agency. And apparently at least San Antonio was a viable destination to him.

Lowry, via Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:

“It was real for me,” Lowry told the Express-News, “but it wasn’t real for them. That’s a part of the business that people don’t know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn’t work out. The conversation didn’t happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn’t happen.

“Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on,” said Lowry. “I mean this place would’ve been a great place.”

Lowry probably received less interest than he expected last summer. The 31-year-old settled for a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors – a sizable deal to be sure, but well below his max. I doubt he’s unhappy to return to Toronto, but joining championship-contending San Antonio obviously held appeal.

The Spurs cleared enough cap space to land a star like Lowry by getting Pau Gasol to opt out, but they wound up just reinvesting it in their aging core. Maybe it was Chris Paul or bust. Dejounte Murray looks much improved as San Antonio’s starting point guard, and Tony Parker is recovering from the injury that made Lowry and Paul rumored targets last offseason. The Spurs will probably be fine, but they might have been better off with Lowry. He would have likely cost them Patty Mills (who re-signed last summer), not Murray.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough: Eric Bledsoe mad about not getting contract renegotiation-and-extension

Oct 26, 2017
What’s the root of Eric Bledsoe‘s feud with the Suns?

Them tanking during his prime years? Him requesting a trade? Their harsh response? Him seemingly making that request public? Him lying about it? Them accusing him of lying about it?

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

“Eric (was) eligible for a renegotiation and extension of his contract … with two years left on his contract, we did not feel like that was something that made sense for the team. We told Eric and his representatives that was something that we were potentially open to discussing next summer with one year left on his deal. I guess they didn’t like that answer and took kind of a hostile approach and kind of shut down and distanced themselves from the team. I think that’s where the approach came from.”

The NBA’s rapidly rising salary cap and new Collective Bargaining Agreement have created fertile conditions for renegotiations and extensions. In an attempt to limit potential distractions, the CBA says players with multiple seasons remaining on their contracts – like Bledsoe – can’t sign extensions during the regular season.

That clearly backfired here, Bledsoe not getting his deal then taking his grudge into the season. There’s just so much more at stake now.

Bledsoe is set to earn $14.5 million this season and $15.5 million next season.

If it were a few years ago, Phoenix would be under the previous CBA and likely capped out. Bledsoe’s max extension would have been two years, $33,459,375. At that point, he probably would have preferred to play out his contract then sign a new deal in 2019 free agency.

Under the current CBA and with the Suns holding $12,332,363 in cap space, Bledsoe was eligible for a $25,651,315 raise over the next two seasons plus a three-year extension that projects to be worth $105 million and could be worth up to $110,104,086, depending where the 2019-20 salary cap lands.

This isn’t to say Bledsoe demanded the full amount, but his agent, Rich Paul, has a history of aggressive negotiations.

Without knowing Bledsoe’s exact request, the Suns were probably wise to decline. They’re rebuilding around younger players like Devin Booker and Josh Jackson. Preemptively paying Bledsoe into his 30s would have likely been a setback.

But this is the downside – an unhappy player and chemistry problems.

Ability to sign players to contract extensions has varied over multiple CBAs. Owners want to limit players’ ability to demand new deals whenever they please. Maybe Bledsoe’s situation will be an isolated incident. But if other players use the more-lenient extension rules to pine for extensions then gripe if they don’t get one, this could get revisited when the next CBA is negotiated.

Markelle Fultz’s trainer: Shot didn’t change until after shoulder injury

Oct 26, 2017
Nobody wants to take the blame for No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz‘s shooting struggles.

That’s why 76ers president Bryan Colangelo publicly questioned whether Fultz changing his form over the summer without the team’s knowledge caused a shoulder injury.

It’s also why Fultz’s agent said the injury was to blame for Fultz refusing to shoot from outside and why Fultz’s trainer is going public with his side of the story.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Fultz’s longtime trainer and mentor, Keith Williams, told USA TODAY Sports that Fultz began tweaking his shooting form as a result of the pain he felt in his shoulder as opposed to the other way around.

“The shot was never changed (before the shoulder pain),” Williams – who trained the New Orleans Pelicans’ DeMarcus Cousins in his college and early pro years, among other NBA clients – said by phone. “He’s a great shooting point guard. There haven’t been many point guards who shot the ball as well as him coming out of college, off the dribble and off the catch. I never changed the shot. Why would I?”

76ers coach Brett Brown, via Jake Pavorsky for NJ.com:

“It was clear that he wanted to change his shot,” Brown told the media Wednesday night. “We got that, he came back over the summer with that. And that was something he was into doing and we wanted to help promote that.”

Carlin & Reese on WIP:

So, the back and forth continues, both sides with clear incentives to portray the situation a certain way.

Is one side lying?

Is this just a miscommunication? Would Brown accept that Fultz “wanted to change his shot” due to injury? Or does Brown definitively mean Fultz preemptively “wanted to change his shot”? What’s the difference between a “changed shot” and “something that’s been altered because of the injury”?

Whatever is happening, it doesn’t look good for the 76ers, who’ve already made missteps with injuries to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Now, Philadelphia risks fomenting distrust with Fultz.

Report: When Eric Bledsoe requested trade, Suns told him they underperformed with him as starting PG

Oct 26, 2017
3 Comments

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough has been extremely harsh publicly to Eric Bledsoe.

The organization apparently wasn’t much kinder privately when Bledsoe requested a trade before the season.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

The 27-year-old point guard had met with Suns owner Robert Sarver and McDonough during the preseason and requested a trade, sources told ESPN. Frustrated with the direction of the team, its whiffs in free agency and questionable personnel moves during his four years with the franchise, Bledsoe expressed that it was time he moved on, sources said. Bledsoe was then told by management, according to sources, that the team had underperformed ever since he was given starting point guard responsibilities.

The Suns have struggled since trading Goran Dragic to make Bledsoe the clear starting point guard, but they mainly got draft picks that have yet to convey for Dragic. They also traded Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris and Isaiah Thomas for primarily draft picks. Their expensive acquisitions – Brandon Knight, Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley – have underwhelmed. Their young players, even Devin Booker, haven’t yet learned the nuances necessary to contribute to winning. They’ve finished seasons tanking.

In other words, Phoenix has given Bledsoe a supporting cast ill-equipped to win then apparently blamed him for not winning.

This report appears to be coming through the lens of Bledsoe’s camp. McDonough and Sarver might portray the conversation differently.

But if this is a glimpse of how Bledsoe feels, no wonder he wants out.