Lakers using challenges to Lonzo Ball as rallying point

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Beverley said of Lonzo Ball after the opener “(I had to) welcome his little young a** to the NBA” then added he warmed Ball other players were going to come at him hard. John Wall said he would show Ball “no mercy (which proved false, as Wall was flat and the Wizards’ lost). Lonzo’s father LaVar ball keeps on talking, keeps on writing checks with his mouth, and there are other big names on the horizon (Stephen Curry, LeBron James) who may not say much publicly but will bring an extra level of motivation into games against Los Angeles.
The Lakers are using that as a rallying point.
“It started at practice,” Lonzo said after the win. “Everybody bought into it getting ready for this game, and you could see it on the court. When we were guarding tonight, we were all playing for one another. No one was playing selfish, we weren’t leaving guys on islands. John Wall is one of the fastest point guards in all of the NBA, and you saw every time he had the ball, we had people on both sides of him. So, it was definitely a team effort tonight.”
Lakers’ coach Luke Walton said he used Wall’s comments (a response to LaVar’s comments) as motivation at shootaround — it’s highly unusual to have a players’ father’s comments be a topic of conversation at a shootaround. But Walton is finding motivation for his young team where he can, and he told them they need to stand up for each other on this team and rally around Ball.
It worked. For all their flaws, the Lakers played much harder than a Wizards team that Bradley Beal admitted postgame did not take the Lakers seriously. This Lakers team has talent — young talent that makes plenty of mistakes, but talent. Walton rode that talent down the stretch and into overtime with a young, small ball lineup, and it got Los Angeles the win.
Ball himself had 10 assists and made some plays, but was up and down in the game. He makes plays, but he’s got to work on being a bigger scoring threat. He was 2-of-11 shooting and 0-of-5 from three, and by the third quarter the Wizards were laying off Ball and daring him to shoot. Ball did a good job of absorbing that space and creating shots, but at some point he’s going to have to become a threat to score or his passing options will be limited. It’s part of the rookie learning process.
Some teams have tried to paint the Suns as unreasonable in their asking price for Eric Bledsoe – and maybe they are.
But that doesn’t mean Phoenix has gotten reasonable offers, either.
The Bucks, who start Malcolm Brogdon at point guard, are a logical suitor to upgrade to Bledsoe.
Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:
The scuttlebutt is, if the Suns got their way, they’d acquire Brogdon and either veteran big man John Henson or former Suns forward Mirza Teletovic.
But sources claim the Bucks are somewhat reluctant to trade Brogdon, whose all-around game, unselfishness and maturity have meshed nicely with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.
But sources said the Bucks are, at least for now, dangling veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova, who started 54 games last season and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 assists, instead of Brogdon. The Suns are balking and appear adamant on wanting Brogdon.
I, for one, am shocked that the Suns have pulled the trigger on trading Bledsoe for Dellavedova – who’s far worse, only a year younger and guarantee more money (albeit over three years instead of two) than Bledsoe.
Bledsoe for Brogdon and Henson seems about fair. Though the Bucks want to build around 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe would be an immediate upgrade. With Antetokounmpo already playing like an MVP candidate and the Cavaliers and Celtics not exactly impressing, the present matters, too. Bledsoe is just three years older than Brogdon. Though Bledsoe has a troubling injury history, so does Brogdon. Brogdon is far cheaper, but he’ll be up for a raise in two years, when Bledsoe – on a reasonable salary for his production – also hits free agency. Until then, Milwaukee unloading John Henson – well-paid and stuck behind Thon Maker and Greg Monroe at center – is a big deal. To be fair, so is the fact that Brogdon will be a restricted free agent and Bledsoe unrestricted.
The Bucks might be fine with their status quo. They’re on the right track, and a trade – rather than a non-trade – brings far more scrutiny. But if they want Bledsoe, they’ll have to give up valuable assets – not Dellavedova.
The Bucks are scheduled to host the Celtics at their old arena – once called MECCA, now called UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena – tonight.
Boston guard Kyrie Irving doesn’t sound enthused.
Chris Forsberg of ESPN:
Irving:
I’m all about safety, so we’ll see how it is on my knees, see how it is on everyone’s bodies. I know that this is a pretty older court. It looks like it is fresh-painted, as well. So, I’m just going to do my assessment and go from there.
It took me three steps to realize this that is not the same NBA court that I’m used to playing on. So, we’ll see what’s up.
It’s unsurprising Irving, with his history of knee injuries, is particularly sensitive to court conditions.
But this is a new court. Darren Rovell of ESPN:
It seems Irving is jumping to an incorrect conclusion about the court, but perhaps the court has its own issues?
Hopefully, this game goes on as anticipated with no injuries.
LeBron James has won three championships, three NBA Finals MVPs and four regular MVPs. He won Rookie of the Year then reached 13 straight All-NBA teams, 11 of them first teams. He’s generally regarded as the best play of his generation.
But…
LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free throw line, man,” James told ESPN. “That’s my only goal. That’s my last goal of my NBA career. That’s my last one. I’ve done everything else.”
LeBron has eyed that 80% target for years. After shooting a career-low 67% last season, he vowed to shoot 80% in the playoffs – and fell well short at 70%.
The goal is clearly still on his mind.
But he’s never shot higher than 78% from the line:
Can he get to 80% for a full season? Maybe. It’ll require a lot of concentration, but LeBron has shown an amazing ability accomplish what he puts his mind to.
This is also more of a mental than physical challenge for him, which means he’ll have a chance even as he ages. That difference probably explains why it sounds as if he has given up on another goal – winning Defensive Player of the Year.
Kyle Lowry might be the best player in Raptors history.
But entering last offseason, both sides sounded ready to part ways.
The Spurs, 76ers and Timberwolves were rumored potential destinations for Lowry as an unrestricted free agency. And apparently at least San Antonio was a viable destination to him.
Lowry, via Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:
“It was real for me,” Lowry told the Express-News, “but it wasn’t real for them. That’s a part of the business that people don’t know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn’t work out. The conversation didn’t happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn’t happen.
“Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on,” said Lowry. “I mean this place would’ve been a great place.”
Lowry probably received less interest than he expected last summer. The 31-year-old settled for a three-year, $100 million contract with the Raptors – a sizable deal to be sure, but well below his max. I doubt he’s unhappy to return to Toronto, but joining championship-contending San Antonio obviously held appeal.
The Spurs cleared enough cap space to land a star like Lowry by getting Pau Gasol to opt out, but they wound up just reinvesting it in their aging core. Maybe it was Chris Paul or bust. Dejounte Murray looks much improved as San Antonio’s starting point guard, and Tony Parker is recovering from the injury that made Lowry and Paul rumored targets last offseason. The Spurs will probably be fine, but they might have been better off with Lowry. He would have likely cost them Patty Mills (who re-signed last summer), not Murray.