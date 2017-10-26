Kyrie Irving expresses concern about safety of Bucks’ old-arena court

Some teams have tried to paint the Suns as unreasonable in their asking price for Eric Bledsoe – and maybe they are.

But that doesn’t mean Phoenix has gotten reasonable offers, either.

The Bucks, who start Malcolm Brogdon at point guard, are a logical suitor to upgrade to Bledsoe.

Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:

The scuttlebutt is, if the Suns got their way, they’d acquire Brogdon and either veteran big man John Henson or former Suns forward Mirza Teletovic.

But sources claim the Bucks are somewhat reluctant to trade Brogdon, whose all-around game, unselfishness and maturity have meshed nicely with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

But sources said the Bucks are, at least for now, dangling veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova, who started 54 games last season and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 assists, instead of Brogdon. The Suns are balking and appear adamant on wanting Brogdon.

I, for one, am shocked that the Suns have pulled the trigger on trading Bledsoe for Dellavedova – who’s far worse, only a year younger and guarantee more money (albeit over three years instead of two) than Bledsoe.

Bledsoe for Brogdon and Henson seems about fair. Though the Bucks want to build around 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe would be an immediate upgrade. With Antetokounmpo already playing like an MVP candidate and the Cavaliers and Celtics not exactly impressing, the present matters, too. Bledsoe is just three years older than Brogdon. Though Bledsoe has a troubling injury history, so does Brogdon. Brogdon is far cheaper, but he’ll be up for a raise in two years, when Bledsoe – on a reasonable salary for his production – also hits free agency. Until then, Milwaukee unloading John Henson – well-paid and stuck behind Thon Maker and Greg Monroe at center – is a big deal. To be fair, so is the fact that Brogdon will be a restricted free agent and Bledsoe unrestricted.

The Bucks might be fine with their status quo. They’re on the right track, and a trade – rather than a non-trade – brings far more scrutiny. But if they want Bledsoe, they’ll have to give up valuable assets – not Dellavedova.