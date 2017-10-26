Kevin Durant’s pregame dance was … different (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant lived his best life over the course of the summer. That’s what you do when you win your first NBA Finals on your way to grabbing Finals MVP.

Durrant seems to be enjoying himself this season as well, and who wouldn’t? The Golden State Warriors are still the best team in the NBA and they are the odds-on favorite to take on the championship for a second year in a row.

That’s why it made a lot of sense when Durant was found pregame during lineups dancing like … well, like I don’t know what. Like one of those wacky inflatable flailing arm tube men?

I’m not sure. You will have to decide for yourself.

Via Twitter:

KD's pregame dance is something else 😂 pic.twitter.com/JCt9uos4KZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2017

Do you think this is what Stephen Curry means by “Lock In”?