Kevin Durant’s pregame dance was … different (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant lived his best life over the course of the summer. That’s what you do when you win your first NBA Finals on your way to grabbing Finals MVP.
Durrant seems to be enjoying himself this season as well, and who wouldn’t? The Golden State Warriors are still the best team in the NBA and they are the odds-on favorite to take on the championship for a second year in a row.
That’s why it made a lot of sense when Durant was found pregame during lineups dancing like … well, like I don’t know what. Like one of those wacky inflatable flailing arm tube men?
I’m not sure. You will have to decide for yourself.
Via Twitter:
Do you think this is what Stephen Curry means by “Lock In”?
The final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers had it all: a dislocated finger, a reversed blocking call, and a game-winning shot by Blake Griffin.
Portland took the lead with 43 seconds left on a sweet CJ McCollum floater from the right baseline. On the ensuing Clippers possession, LA missed a 3-pointer but recovered the ball for another attempt. That lead to an Austin Rivers drive down the lane, originally stopped by a blocking charge against Damian Lillard.
Much to the horror of folks in the Moda Center, Rivers appeared to not only have the opportunity to hit clutch free throws, but a dislocated finger as well.
Luckily, team doctors were there to pop his thumb back in place:
Officials went to the replay booth to check on the play and wound up reversing the call. Instead of a blocking foul, Lillard was awarded the charge against Rivers.
After Portland inbounded in the ball, McCollum was sent to the line with just under six seconds to go. Having a shaky night already, McCollum missed the first of two free throws, leaving the door open for LA.
That’s when this happened:
It was a gutsy win for the Clippers on a night in which they dominated Portland’s big men. Ed Davis and Jusuf Nurkic seemed to struggle all game, either with foul trouble or on the glass. Still, it was a close game and the Clippers grabbing the win at the end, gutting the fans in Rip City.
Thanks to the infamous first round playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors last year, we now have what most will refer to as the Kawhi Leonard rule.
The NBA has made it possible for referees to make a judgment call on reckless closeouts. They can now assess technical fouls or flagrant fouls for plays they deem dangerous.
This comes after Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia stepped under Leonard in a playoff game last season, ending his series and indeed the hopes of San Antonio in the postseason.
Thursday night’s contest between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks included an interesting interpretation of the rule early in the game as Tony Snell was assessed a Flagrant 1 for sliding under rookie Jayson Tatum.
You can watch the play in the video above, but it certainly didn’t look as malicious or reckless as Pachulia’s attempt on Leonard.
There’s also something to be said about responsibility on the part of Tatum. Sweep and Sway is important and all, but that technique doesn’t include jumping from behind the line to in front of it like a goober. Some drift is fine, but Tatum’s form is definitely in need of some tuning. Perhaps we will see players using gamesmanship from here on out, purposely widening their halo by launching themselves forward on 3-pointers a la Steve Nash in transition?
I digress.
The odd Flagrant 1 was not the most offensive thing in Milwaukee tonight. History notwithstanding, that MECCA court is one of the grossest designs put in the NBA sphere in the last 20 years. Twitter loves it, so you know it has to be terrible.
Other ugly court designs I assume Twitter would love: a bar graph of student loan asset backed securities over time, a photo of Staph infection surgery, the Atlanta Hawks court.
Anyway, never foul a jump shooter (even if he jumps into you).
Welcome to a new weekly feature at NBC, the PBT Extra Player of the Week.
The inaugural winner has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks point forward is averaging 36.8 points per game on 65.9 percent shooting, plus pulling down 10.3 boards per game. He’s doing it all while attacking and getting into the paint, just look at this shot chart.
You are seeing that right, 71 shots in the paint and 17 outside of it. Every scouting reports says “make Antetokounmpo a jump shooter” but that is far easier said than done. (His jumper is improving, even if he doesn’t fully trust it yet.)
I’ve got a feeling this will not be the last time we see Antetokounmpo as our player of the week.
Can you blame Nikola Mirotic if he was willing to get out of Chicago?
Mirotic is still in the concussion protocol, then once that’s complete he can have surgery to repair his face where Bobby Portis punched him during practice. From Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago.
The Bulls’ locker room is pretty toxic, and so it shouldn’t be a shock that if the Bulls can find a deal for him, Mirotic is open to it. From K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
The Bulls and Mirotic agreed to a two-year, $27 million contract just before the start of training camp, and as part of that Mirotic has veto power over any trade this season.
Whether the Bulls would be open to moving the guy who is probably their best scorer (when healthy) is another question. Chicago is rebuilding, so maybe if a team coveted Mirotic they could throw in a pick the Bulls would want. However, my guess is the Bulls are not looking to move on from this relationship.
Even if Mirotic is open to it.