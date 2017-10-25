Watch Blake Griffin dunk all over Utah’s Rudy Gobert (VIDEO)

Griffin’s role has changed in Los Angeles — with Chris Paul gone it is Griffin as the fulcrum of Doc Rivers pass-and-cut offense. So far this young season, Griffin has been brilliant in that role, and against Utah Tuesday he had 22 points, nine rebounds, and 6 assists.
Griffin also has added a legit three-point shot to his arsenal this season, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc through three games. The threat of that shot opens up a lot more for him within the offense, and Griffin has responded playing as well as he has in his career to open the season (26.7 points, 9.7 rebound, 4.3 assists per game).
And that includes a few dunks.
NBA Three Things to Know: Blake Griffin can still dunk, Clippers are legit
1) Clippers ace first real test, silence Jazz. And if you think Blake Griffin doesn’t dunk anymore… The Clippers came into Tuesday night 2-0, and we all shrugged because they had beaten the Lakers and the Suns. It was little more than extended training camp. Blake Griffin had looked like a maestro running the Clipper offense, Patrick Beverleytalked a lot, but how do we judge that against two of the worst defensive teams in the league?
Tuesday night the Clippers owned a good Jazz team in the second half, and Griffin dropped 22 points with nine rebounds and 6 assists — given their first test the Clippers aced it. Griffin set the tone in the first quarter with a throwback dunk over the best defensive big man in the game, Rudy Gobert. Tell me again how Griffin doesn’t dunk anymore.
Griffin has always been an underrated passer, but he has added a legit three-point shot to his arsenal this season, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc so far. More importantly, he is now their best playmaker and they need him for Doc Rivers pass-and-cut offense to be effective — against Utah it was clear how much the Clippers missed Milos Teodosic to create with the second unit (Lou Williams was off and just 3-of-10 shooting, he has to lead that second unit now). Griffin has been at his peak to start the season, and he’s getting some help — DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 18 rebounds outplaying Gobert, Patrick Beverley had 19 points and was 4-of-7 from three, and Austin Rivers added 16 against Utah.
Three games in, the Clippers also have the best defense in the NBA, allowing just 86.1 points per 100 possessions. We’re going to take a wait-and-see on how good the defense really is — the Lakers, Suns, and Jazz are not exactly offensive powerhouses — but it’s a promising start.
From the opening of training camp the question with the Clippers was not “do they have talent?” because they had plenty, the real question was “can they keep that talent on the court?” There are a lot of guys with long injury histories on this team, starting with Griffin. When healthy, however, this is a good Clippers team. Very good.
2) Anthony Davis gives everyone a scare, but MRI is clean and he is day-to-day. That sound you hear is GM Dell Demps, coach Alvin Gentry, and the entire city of New Orleans exhaling.
Just five minutes into Tuesday night’s game against Portland, Anthony Davis left it with a sore knee. He had banged it in knee-to-knee contact with Damian Lillard, then we saw it buckle a little in a position battle with Maurice Harkless, and we were worried — Davis has been his usual, brilliant self to start the season and the basketball gods have already robbed us of enough talent to start the season. They can’t have Davis, too.
They won’t. An MRI came back negative and Davis is considered day-to-day. Without him on the court DeMarcus Cousins took over scoring 39 points and grabbing 13 boards, and keeping it close. However, Portland closed the game on a 9-0 run, and with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combining for 24 points in the fourth quarter it was too much for New Orleans to match. Portland got the 103-93 win, and the Pelicans fall to 1-3 to start the season (the Blazers are 3-1).
3) LeBron James takes over as Cavaliers point guard, he can play that, too.Isaiah Thomas will not step on the court in a Cavaliers uniform until 2018. Derrick Rose is out with a tweaked ankle. That left Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue with a choice: Start Jose Calderon or LeBron James at the point?
Is that even a question? Actually, it was when Lue started Calderon against Orlando, and Cleveland lost. Lesson learned. LeBron played the point Tuesday and was his MVP-level self: 34 points on 20 shots, 4-of-6 from three, and he racked up 13 assists.
Kevin Love had 10 of his 20 points on the night in the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers moved past a game Bulls team for the 119-112 win.
This was also the game where J.R. Smith moved back into the starting lineup, but he stumbled shooting 1-of-8 from the floor in this one (he had missed shootaround with a sore back). Dwyane Wade was 5-of-7 off the bench and boosted a Cavs bench that could use it, scoring 11 points. Tristan Thompson also slid into the starting lineup for the Cavaliers in this one, but that was more about Robin Lopez being at center for Chicago and Lue wanting to match up. The Cavaliers are versatile and veteran enough to make all these changes and just keep on winning.
It also helps to have LeBron James.
Anthony Davis leaves game with knee injury, listed as day to day
This NBA season just can’t stop injuring superstars on hopeful playoff teams.
During Tuesday night’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, star forward Anthony Davis left with an apparent left knee injury. According to multiple reports, Davis could have suffered a pregame injury but decided to give it a go anyway.
That potential tweak was exacerbated by two separate occasions during the game. Davis’s left knee appeared to buckle while being fronted by Maurice Harkless. Later, Davis banged knees with Damian Lillard. The contact drove Davis out of the game, and soon the Pelicans announced that he would not return.
After leaving the game, Davis underwent an MRI on his left knee. We are still waiting on confirmation from the team on the severity of the injury.
Via Twitter:
.@JenHale504 reports Pels indicate Anthony Davis' knee injury might have occurred in pregame warmups. Undergoing an MRI.
This is a bummer not only for Pelicans fans but for fans across the NBA who hoped that Davis and DeMarcus Cousins could put together some kind of super big man buzzsaw to combat the Western Conference elite.
Hopefully, Davis will come back with a minor bruise and will be available to play when the Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
This is what it looked like when Kevin Durant saw Gordon Hayward’s injury live (VIDEO)
The opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season was interesting for many reasons. First and foremost was Boston Celtics wing Gordon Haywardbreaking part of his leg and dislocating his ankle just minutes into his first game with the team.
What followed was an outpouring of support from his fellow NBA players, including guys like Paul George, who had suffered a horrific injury of his own in the past. I remarked at the time that it was an interesting look into the social aspect of an injury like this given the context. All of us, including players, were excited for the NBA to be back and no doubt the quick response on social media was in part due to the fact that so many were watching that first game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics. It was this weird community moment.
Golden State Warriors wing Kevin Durant was one player who was watching that opening night game live, and he just happened to have cameras on him for his YouTube channel when Hayward suffered his catastrophic injury. The response from Durant was immediate and an interesting look into how NBA players took the news in real-time.
In the video above (starting at around 25 seconds) Durant was pretty shaken up and said of the injury, “We know Gordon is going to bounce back and still be Gordon Hayward when he gets back from injury, but it just sucks to see, man.”
Meanwhile, Hayward’s agent has said that it is unlikely he sees the floor again this season.
DeMarcus Cousins says he had opportunity to leave Kings when George Karl arrived
DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but according to the All-Star big man he could have made his exit from California even sooner.
Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Cousins says that he had an opportunity to leave the Sacramento Kings when former coach George Karl arrived to the organization.
“My biggest regret is, why didn’t I leave when I had the chance?” Cousins told Spears. When Spears then followed up by asking Cousins when he had the opportunity to leave (presumably via trade) Cousins said it was when Karl came to the team.
Cousins said that his representatives urged him to leave Sacramento, but that he fought it out of wanting to make it work and “loyalty”.
Karl and Cousins famously clashed continuously while the two were a member of the Kings. Cousins lashed out at Karl during a timeout, an incident for which he was suspended. The two reportedly got into an altercation in 2015 after a loss to the Spurs. Cousins’ famous “snake in the grass” tweet was rumored to be about Karl as well, and the big man took the side of former Sacramento point guard Seth Curry when Karl said that he would only last a few seasons in the NBA.