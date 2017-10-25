Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Spurs assign Tony Parker to minor-league affiliate

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Tony Parker is taking another step toward returning to the San Antonio lineup.

The Spurs’ point guard, who hasn’t played since rupturing a tendon in his left quadriceps during last season’s Western Conference semifinals, practiced Wednesday in San Antonio with the team’s minor-league affiliate.

The Austin Spurs are holding their training camp at the Spurs’ facility, which gave Parker the chance to get a workout.

It is unclear how many times Parker will practice with Austin.

“He wants to come back immediately,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday in Miami, where the Spurs are playing the Heat. “But he knows he’s got to be prepared for it, be 100 percent before he can come back. It’s not an injury where you can come back too soon.”

Parker has been able to play some 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 in recent days, but the team has not released any timetable for when they expect to get their longtime starter back on the floor.

Parker was quoted Sunday in the San Antonio Express-News saying that his return will come “when Dr. Popovich says so.”

Parker was one of three Spurs players out for Wednesday – neither he nor All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (right quad) have played yet this season, and Joffrey Lauvergne (right ankle sprain) is also sidelined after getting hurt Monday.

“I just don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about when somebody’s going to come back,” Popovich said. “They’re going to come back when they’re ready, when the docs say they’re ready. When it happens, it happens.”

When Parker does return, this will be his 17th NBA season – all with San Antonio. He’s a six-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, who averaged 10.1 points and 4.5 assists last season.

For his career, Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists. He and Popovich have won 831 games together, the second-most for any player-coach combination in NBA history behind only the 1,001 victories that Popovich had with Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Paul George on Pacers exit: ‘I’m human. Things could have been done a lot better’

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last June, Paul George‘s agent told the Pacers his client would opt out in 2018 and leave Indiana. He also reportedly kept telling people he planned to sign with the Lakers. Despite George’s trade value being driven down by the Lakers threat, the Pacers dealt him to the Thunder rather than losing him for nothing.

With George set to face his former team in Oklahoma City tonight, he reflected on leaving Indiana.

George, via Clifton Brown of IndyStar:

“Obviously, I’m human. Things could have been done a lot better. The process, that whole ordeal could have been done a lot better. I’ll share some of that responsibility. But at the end of the day, I did what was best for myself, what was best for my family. I had to move on. It was the right decision for myself. I’m happy. I’m happy with what the results were.”

George didn’t demand a trade. He didn’t even request a trade. He was an open and honest with the Pacers, giving them an opportunity to proceed as they pleased.

Was it George’s fault it leaked that he informed the Pacers he’d leave? Probably. But why shouldn’t he be open with his plans for after his contract expires? Why did he owe it to the Pacers to preserve his trade value – especially because that would directly harm his next team?

It usually doesn’t matter how a star leaves a team. Those left behind will resent him for it. People Indiana would have loathed George if he played out the season without offering any insight into his intentions then left in free agency. In fact, some would have complained he didn’t tell the Pacers in advance – exactly what he did in reality.

As far as stars departing, George leaving Indiana went pretty smoothly. I’m not sure what he could have done better.

Jimmy Butler out for Timberwolves-Pistons with illness

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game because of an upper respiratory infection.

The Wolves announced before playing at Detroit on Wednesday that Butler won’t play against the Pistons. He sat out on Tuesday at home against Indiana, which blew out the Timberwolves 130-107.

Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Chicago on draft night, has 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals over his first three games with the Wolves while shooting 17 for 43 from the floor for 39.5 percent. Shabazz Muhammad started in his place against the Pacers.

Butler has played an entire season only once, in his second year in the NBA with the Bulls, in 2012-13.

David Stern: NBA began testing for marijuana after players complained of others playing high

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NBA began testing for marijuana in 1999 under then-commissioner David Stern.

But as current commissioner Adam Silver endorses the status quo, Stern is talking of changing the league’s marijuana policy.

Stern in an interview with Al Harrington for Uninterrupted:

It was sort of generally known at some point until we tightened the rules that a lot of our players were smoking a lot of marijuana. In fact, some of our players came to us and said some of these guys are high coming into the game. But we began tightening it up, and at that time, people accepted the generally held wisdom that marijuana was a gateway drug and that if you start smoking, you’re liable to go on to bigger and better stuff.

I think we’ve got to change the collective bargaining agreement and let you do what is legal in your state. If marijuana is now in the process of being legalized, I would think you should be allowed to do what’s legal in your state.

I’m now at the point where, personally, I think it probably should be removed from the banned list.

Stern is correct that marijuana should be removed from the banned-substances list. It’s becoming increasingly legal, and the NBA shouldn’t police a substance that is neither legal nor performance-enhancing. As public opinion rapidly turns toward legalization, the NBA isn’t even incentivized to appease the portion of the fan base so troubled by marijuana use.

That’s who Stern and the owners he worked for were trying to accommodate in 1999 – not players who complained of other players getting high before games. That claim is disingenuous.

Stern’s tactics weren’t directly effective anyway. Jay Williams estimated 75%-80% of NBA players use marijuana. Chauncey Billups said he had teammates who played better high. Stephen Jackson admitted to playing high.

But the testing helped create a desirable perception. It didn’t matter how many players were hurt financially by marijuana suspensions or steered into addictive painkillers if they resisted marijuana. Stern’s NBA could present a “clean” image.

At least Stern’s wiser current approach is commendable.

76ers sitting Markelle Fultz, question whether his reworked jumper caused shoulder injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
5 Comments

No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz said a shoulder injury is forcing him to alter his free-throw form but that he’s still confident in his jumper. Fultz’s agent said his client his too hurt to shoot jumpers.

The 76ers, after making clear their concern about Fultz’s offseason changes to his mechanics, have said little while playing him in their first four games.

Finally, Philadelphia’s management is stepping in.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Fultz will miss the next three games and will be reevaluated next Tuesday, a decision Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said was mutual between Fultz and the team.

“There was no medical reason not to play him,” Colangelo said. “He was cleared to play and he wanted to play. That’s why he was playing. His reluctance to shoot, obviously his shot mechanics have been affected by whatever’s going on, or vice versa.”

Colangelo, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice:

We spent some time with him throughout the summer, but sometime during the month of August I think, he might have worked on his shot a little bit, could even be the cause of the irritation and inflamation in the shoulder. New shooting mechanics sometimes put your shoulder in a different position. Whatever the case, whichever happened first, he’s dealing with soreness and nothing more.

If Colangelo was correct that playing Fultz was not medically damaging… if 76ers coach Brett Brown was correct that Fultz could work on other facets of his game like defense and ball-handling while playing through his injury… if Fultz was correct that neither his confidence nor habits would be shaken long-term by these repeatedly replayed comically bad shots… it was fine to play him.

But those are a lot of ifs.

The 76ers sitting him now suggests they might have been wrong about playing him prior – or were right then and are caving to pressure now. Neither is good.

Nor is publicly accusing Fultz of causing these problems by changing his form, at least without presenting more evidence. Colangelo openly wondering about the cause and effect can only cause distrust between Fultz and the team.

This was a messy situation that somehow appears to be getting even messier.

If Fultz gets healthy and can start shooting like he did in college, this will all go away quickly. But the path to that end has become more winding than ever imagined.