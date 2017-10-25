Harry How/Getty Images

Report: Pelicans signing Josh Smith

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

Former high school teammates Rajon Rondo and Josh Smith long fantasized about playing together in the NBA.

They’ll get their chance – because Rondo is hurt.

With several Pelicans – Solomon Hill, Frank Jackson, Omer Asik, Alexis Ajinca and Rondo – sidelined, New Orleans was granted a hardship to sign an additional player.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Since the Pelicans worked out Smith in the offseason, they added Tony Allen and Dante Cunningham to shore up their massive hole at small forward. So, New Orleans doesn’t necessarily plan to use Smith at that position (or at all). This could work out.

The Pelicans have a hole at power forward when they stagger Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Smith could temporarily fill it.

But Smith is 31, a year removed from playing in the NBA and even more from playing well. There are reasons he was available.

Report: Teams ‘taken aback’ by Suns’ asking price for Eric Bledsoe

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Suns have talked Eric Bledsoe trades with the Knicks, Bucks, Nuggets and others.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

In the initial conversations that the Suns had with teams yesterday – teams like the Bucks and the Nuggets and the Knicks and the Clippers are some of the teams that they’ve talked to – their asking price was very high. Some of the team that I’ve talked to were taken aback by what the Suns asked for.

If they’re going to keep their asking price very high – which is usually, in some of these talks, a young player and a draft pick or a young player and an established player – they may have to wait a while for the market to play out.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

 We’ve gotten some pretty good offers, especially in the last 24 hours or so. We’re comfortable with the offers we’re getting. There are a few teams in particular that are being pretty aggressive. Contrary to what you might have heard or read, there is a strong market for Eric Bledsoe.

I think we heard from all 29 teams at this point.

Both sides are obviously trying to spin the situation in their favor. The Suns want to portray a robust competition for Bledsoe, driving up their return. Other teams want to paint Phoenix as unreasonable and get McDonough to lower his asking price.

We’ll see which side has more success, but McDonough sure didn’t help himself by treating Bledsoe like a cancer who needed to be excised before he infected the rest of the team and calling Bledsoe a liar. I’m not convinced the Suns properly understood Bledsoe’s trade value before sending home. There are few teams trying to win now that would also receive an upgrade at point guard with Bledsoe (let alone have the appropriate assets to send Phoenix, too). McDonough’s handling of the situation only hurt the Suns’ leverage further.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with a high initial asking price. Maybe it gets met. At minimum, it can anchor negotiations in Phoenix’s favor.

The Suns will probably have to lower their requests from packages like Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez, but there’s still time. Phoenix isn’t trying to win this season, anyway. Bledsoe can sit on the shelf for a while.

Of course, potential trade partners will want as much time with Bledsoe as possible. So, in that sense, his value depreciates by the day.

In the end, there will probably be a compromise, and Bledsoe will get traded. This angling is an early step.

Paul George on Pacers exit: ‘I’m human. Things could have been done a lot better’

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last June, Paul George‘s agent told the Pacers his client would opt out in 2018 and leave Indiana. He also reportedly kept telling people he planned to sign with the Lakers. Despite George’s trade value being driven down by the Lakers threat, the Pacers dealt him to the Thunder rather than losing him for nothing.

With George set to face his former team in Oklahoma City tonight, he reflected on leaving Indiana.

George, via Clifton Brown of IndyStar:

“Obviously, I’m human. Things could have been done a lot better. The process, that whole ordeal could have been done a lot better. I’ll share some of that responsibility. But at the end of the day, I did what was best for myself, what was best for my family. I had to move on. It was the right decision for myself. I’m happy. I’m happy with what the results were.”

George didn’t demand a trade. He didn’t even request a trade. He was an open and honest with the Pacers, giving them an opportunity to proceed as they pleased.

Was it George’s fault it leaked that he informed the Pacers he’d leave? Probably. But why shouldn’t he be open with his plans for after his contract expires? Why did he owe it to the Pacers to preserve his trade value – especially because that would directly harm his next team?

It usually doesn’t matter how a star leaves a team. Those left behind will resent him for it. People Indiana would have loathed George if he played out the season without offering any insight into his intentions then left in free agency. In fact, some would have complained he didn’t tell the Pacers in advance – exactly what he did in reality.

As far as stars departing, George leaving Indiana went pretty smoothly. I’m not sure what he could have done better.

Spurs assign Tony Parker to minor-league affiliate

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Tony Parker is taking another step toward returning to the San Antonio lineup.

The Spurs’ point guard, who hasn’t played since rupturing a tendon in his left quadriceps during last season’s Western Conference semifinals, practiced Wednesday in San Antonio with the team’s minor-league affiliate.

The Austin Spurs are holding their training camp at the Spurs’ facility, which gave Parker the chance to get a workout.

It is unclear how many times Parker will practice with Austin.

“He wants to come back immediately,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday in Miami, where the Spurs are playing the Heat. “But he knows he’s got to be prepared for it, be 100 percent before he can come back. It’s not an injury where you can come back too soon.”

Parker has been able to play some 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 in recent days, but the team has not released any timetable for when they expect to get their longtime starter back on the floor.

Parker was quoted Sunday in the San Antonio Express-News saying that his return will come “when Dr. Popovich says so.”

Parker was one of three Spurs players out for Wednesday – neither he nor All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (right quad) have played yet this season, and Joffrey Lauvergne (right ankle sprain) is also sidelined after getting hurt Monday.

“I just don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about when somebody’s going to come back,” Popovich said. “They’re going to come back when they’re ready, when the docs say they’re ready. When it happens, it happens.”

When Parker does return, this will be his 17th NBA season – all with San Antonio. He’s a six-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, who averaged 10.1 points and 4.5 assists last season.

For his career, Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists. He and Popovich have won 831 games together, the second-most for any player-coach combination in NBA history behind only the 1,001 victories that Popovich had with Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Jimmy Butler out for Timberwolves-Pistons with illness

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game because of an upper respiratory infection.

The Wolves announced before playing at Detroit on Wednesday that Butler won’t play against the Pistons. He sat out on Tuesday at home against Indiana, which blew out the Timberwolves 130-107.

Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Chicago on draft night, has 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals over his first three games with the Wolves while shooting 17 for 43 from the floor for 39.5 percent. Shabazz Muhammad started in his place against the Pacers.

Butler has played an entire season only once, in his second year in the NBA with the Bulls, in 2012-13.