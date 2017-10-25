Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler out for Timberwolves-Pistons with illness

Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game because of an upper respiratory infection.

The Wolves announced before playing at Detroit on Wednesday that Butler won’t play against the Pistons. He sat out on Tuesday at home against Indiana, which blew out the Timberwolves 130-107.

Butler, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Chicago on draft night, has 40 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals over his first three games with the Wolves while shooting 17 for 43 from the floor for 39.5 percent. Shabazz Muhammad started in his place against the Pacers.

Butler has played an entire season only once, in his second year in the NBA with the Bulls, in 2012-13.

David Stern: NBA began testing for marijuana after players complained of others playing high

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NBA began testing for marijuana in 1999 under then-commissioner David Stern.

But as current commissioner Adam Silver endorses the status quo, Stern is talking of changing the league’s marijuana policy.

Stern in an interview with Al Harrington for Uninterrupted:

It was sort of generally known at some point until we tightened the rules that a lot of our players were smoking a lot of marijuana. In fact, some of our players came to us and said some of these guys are high coming into the game. But we began tightening it up, and at that time, people accepted the generally held wisdom that marijuana was a gateway drug and that if you start smoking, you’re liable to go on to bigger and better stuff.

I think we’ve got to change the collective bargaining agreement and let you do what is legal in your state. If marijuana is now in the process of being legalized, I would think you should be allowed to do what’s legal in your state.

I’m now at the point where, personally, I think it probably should be removed from the banned list.

Stern is correct that marijuana should be removed from the banned-substances list. It’s becoming increasingly legal, and the NBA shouldn’t police a substance that is neither legal nor performance-enhancing. As public opinion rapidly turns toward legalization, the NBA isn’t even incentivized to appease the portion of the fan base so troubled by marijuana use.

That’s who Stern and the owners he worked for were trying to accommodate in 1999 – not players who complained of other players getting high before games. That claim is disingenuous.

Stern’s tactics weren’t directly effective anyway. Jay Williams estimated 75%-80% of NBA players use marijuana. Chauncey Billups said he had teammates who played better high. Stephen Jackson admitted to playing high.

But the testing helped create a desirable perception. It didn’t matter how many players were hurt financially by marijuana suspensions or steered into addictive painkillers if they resisted marijuana. Stern’s NBA could present a “clean” image.

At least Stern’s wiser current approach is commendable.

76ers sitting Markelle Fultz, question whether his reworked jumper caused shoulder injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
5 Comments

No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz said a shoulder injury is forcing him to alter his free-throw form but that he’s still confident in his jumper. Fultz’s agent said his client his too hurt to shoot jumpers.

The 76ers, after making clear their concern about Fultz’s offseason changes to his mechanics, have said little while playing him in their first four games.

Finally, Philadelphia’s management is stepping in.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Fultz will miss the next three games and will be reevaluated next Tuesday, a decision Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said was mutual between Fultz and the team.

“There was no medical reason not to play him,” Colangelo said. “He was cleared to play and he wanted to play. That’s why he was playing. His reluctance to shoot, obviously his shot mechanics have been affected by whatever’s going on, or vice versa.”

Colangelo, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice:

We spent some time with him throughout the summer, but sometime during the month of August I think, he might have worked on his shot a little bit, could even be the cause of the irritation and inflamation in the shoulder. New shooting mechanics sometimes put your shoulder in a different position. Whatever the case, whichever happened first, he’s dealing with soreness and nothing more.

If Colangelo was correct that playing Fultz was not medically damaging… if 76ers coach Brett Brown was correct that Fultz could work on other facets of his game like defense and ball-handling while playing through his injury… if Fultz was correct that neither his confidence nor habits would be shaken long-term by these repeatedly replayed comically bad shots… it was fine to play him.

But those are a lot of ifs.

The 76ers sitting him now suggests they might have been wrong about playing him prior – or were right then and are caving to pressure now. Neither is good.

Nor is publicly accusing Fultz of causing these problems by changing his form, at least without presenting more evidence. Colangelo openly wondering about the cause and effect can only cause distrust between Fultz and the team.

This was a messy situation that somehow appears to be getting even messier.

If Fultz gets healthy and can start shooting like he did in college, this will all go away quickly. But the path to that end has become more winding than ever imagined.

Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez out with mononucleosis

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of mononucleosis.

Hernangomez didn’t travel with the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game trip in Charlotte on Wednesday. Hernangomez will remain in Denver “as part of his recovery,” the team announced.

The 22-year-old Hernangomez sat out Monday’s 109-104 loss to Washington with what was listed as an illness. He’s played a total of 13 minutes in two games and has yet to score.

Hernangomez was taken with the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds last season.

He earned a bronze medal with Spain at the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket.

Suns GM questions advice Eric Bledsoe getting from agent

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
5 Comments

Rich Paul is known as an aggressive agent, a guy willing to take risks and drive hard bargains. That style has landed Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith big deals, but it doesn’t always (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), and GMs are not fans.

Eric Bledsoe is a Paul client, and the point guard is forcing his way out of Phoenix. After Tweeting he didn’t want to “be there” — then coming up with a lame excuse of being at a hair salon for that Tweet — the Suns sent him home and are looking for a trade partner.

In an interview on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 Tuesday, Suns GM Ryan McDonough questioned the advice Paul is giving Bledsoe right now (transcription via Chris Haynes of ESPN).

“I was certainly surprised by it and disappointed by it,” McDonough said. “I think Eric’s a good person. I think he’s unfortunately gotten some bad advice and is listening to the wrong people. I think generally, any time you sign a contract, it doesn’t only work one way. It works both ways, and for a guy with years on his contract to say or intimate he didn’t want to be here anymore, I didn’t find that to be appropriate, and I think if he says he wants to be a leader, that’s the opposite of what a leader does and the opposite of what leadership is. So I think that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

Bledsoe and his representatives reportedly told the Suns before the season he wanted to be traded, the Suns are clearly rebuilding and he didn’t want to be part of that process. The Suns then started the season 0-3, getting outscored by 92 points in those games (they won the one game without Bledsoe).

What you think of Paul’s advice speaks to how you feel about whether a player should be able to force his way out of a bad situation. It’s obvious why McDonough hates it.

The second Bledsoe went public with his request, it put more pressure to get the deal done, but it also killed his trade value. Every team is going to lowball the Suns (not that Bledsoe cares, he is getting his wish to be moved). Phoenix is asking for a quality young player in the deal — for example, they asked the Knicks for Frank Ntilikina or Willy Hernangomez — and no team has been willing to go there, yet. Most likely, this deal gets done with a team that also wants to unload a big contract (Denver with Kenneth Faried, New Orleans with Omar Asik) and the Suns get either picks or a player to help their rebuild back. The Suns want to get this deal done, Bledsoe’s value only goes down as time goes on, but they have yet to find a trade they can stomach.