Courtney Lee: Some Knicks players don’t know the plays

Three games into the NBA season, the Knicks have the worst offense in the NBA, scoring just 93.8 points per 100 possessions. They have been the worst shooting team in the NBA, with an eFG% of 46.5 percent so far (the league median is 51.2 percent), and they are shooting just 19.7 percent on corner threes and 26.1 percent from three overall. Plus, the Knicks have turned the ball over on 18.6 percent of their possessions.
And those numbers don’t do justice to how sloppy the offense has looked if you watch a Knicks’ game.
Jeff Hornacek’s seat is getting a little bit warmer. He’s considered a Phil Jackson hire who is getting his chance to do things his way now, and the results are not pretty early.
The Knicks don’t have a lot of talent on the roster, and they have one of the worst point guard rotations in the NBA (which is why their name comes up in the Eric Bledsoe conversation, he would help them immensely). But the lack of cohesion on the offensive end goes beyond that. The half-court is a mess, except on the few times one player makes a good cut and another guy finds him. They need to play more in transition, but that has accounted for just 8.3 percent of their chances so far as they play at the 20th fastest pace in the league.
Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 25.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game, has been the lone bright spot this season. It’s going to be a long winter in New York if this keeps up.
Thunder’s Paul George prepares to face former team Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Just four games into the season, Paul George has to face the team he just left under less than ideal circumstances.
During the offseason, George’s camp let it be known he planned to become a free agent after next season. The disappointed Pacers opted to trade the face of their franchise to Oklahoma City rather than play a season with a star they had no long-term future with and perhaps get nothing in return.
With the Pacers, George was a four-time All-Star and helped Indiana reach the Eastern Conference Finals twice. The Thunder host the Pacers on Wednesday night.
“It’ll be emotional from a standpoint of it’s an organization that I started with, had a wonderful journey with, that I had seven unbelievable years with,” George said.
George was especially close to Larry Bird, who was team president when the Pacers made him the 10th pick in the 2010 draft. George said he appreciated the time he spent with Bird, who has stepped down as president but remains with the franchise as a consultant.
“His stories, his knowledge of the game, talking with him through playoff battles and his understanding,” George said. “He’s a legend. Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame across the whole board – executive, coach. It meant a lot as a young player coming into this league. I was grateful to have that time talking to him and sharing conversations.”
New Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony had to face his old team, the New York Knicks, in the season opener. He said he spoke with George during the preseason about facing their former teams so soon.
“If I sit here and say he’s not excited about that game tomorrow, I’d be lying to you,” Anthony said.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he expects George to handle the situation well.
“I’m sure that there’s things he’s going through, but he’s a pro,” Donovan said. “He’ll handle things how he sees fit to handle them. I think he’ll be fine.”
The Pacers got Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis from the Thunder in exchange for George. Oladipo is averaging 22.3 points per game. Donovan said Oladipo is in a good place because his athletic ability can be maximized in Indiana’s up-tempo style.
“The greatest Victor has always had in my opinion has been his energy,” Donovan said. “That’s the way it was in college. He’s worked exceptionally hard to develop his shooting, develop his ballhandling.”
Sabonis is averaging 12.3 points and nine rebounds.
George’s adjustment has been a mixed bag so far. He’s averaging 21.3 points, but he’s shooting just 37 percent from the field.
“The more of these games come around, the more I see teams play us, the more opportunities I see that are opening up. The game is different for me now, in an easier way that I’m not taking advantage of.”
Watch Blake Griffin dunk all over Utah’s Rudy Gobert (VIDEO)
Griffin’s role has changed in Los Angeles — with Chris Paul gone it is Griffin as the fulcrum of Doc Rivers pass-and-cut offense. So far this young season, Griffin has been brilliant in that role, and against Utah Tuesday he had 22 points, nine rebounds, and 6 assists.
Griffin also has added a legit three-point shot to his arsenal this season, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc through three games. The threat of that shot opens up a lot more for him within the offense, and Griffin has responded playing as well as he has in his career to open the season (26.7 points, 9.7 rebound, 4.3 assists per game).
And that includes a few dunks.
NBA Three Things to Know: Blake Griffin can still dunk, Clippers are legit
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Clippers ace first real test, silence Jazz. And if you think Blake Griffin doesn’t dunk anymore… The Clippers came into Tuesday night 2-0, and we all shrugged because they had beaten the Lakers and the Suns. It was little more than extended training camp. Blake Griffin had looked like a maestro running the Clipper offense, Patrick Beverleytalked a lot, but how do we judge that against two of the worst defensive teams in the league?
Tuesday night the Clippers owned a good Jazz team in the second half, and Griffin dropped 22 points with nine rebounds and 6 assists — given their first test the Clippers aced it. Griffin set the tone in the first quarter with a throwback dunk over the best defensive big man in the game, Rudy Gobert. Tell me again how Griffin doesn’t dunk anymore.
Griffin has always been an underrated passer, but he has added a legit three-point shot to his arsenal this season, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc so far. More importantly, he is now their best playmaker and they need him for Doc Rivers pass-and-cut offense to be effective — against Utah it was clear how much the Clippers missed Milos Teodosic to create with the second unit (Lou Williams was off and just 3-of-10 shooting, he has to lead that second unit now). Griffin has been at his peak to start the season, and he’s getting some help — DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 18 rebounds outplaying Gobert, Patrick Beverley had 19 points and was 4-of-7 from three, and Austin Rivers added 16 against Utah.
Three games in, the Clippers also have the best defense in the NBA, allowing just 86.1 points per 100 possessions. We’re going to take a wait-and-see on how good the defense really is — the Lakers, Suns, and Jazz are not exactly offensive powerhouses — but it’s a promising start.
From the opening of training camp the question with the Clippers was not “do they have talent?” because they had plenty, the real question was “can they keep that talent on the court?” There are a lot of guys with long injury histories on this team, starting with Griffin. When healthy, however, this is a good Clippers team. Very good.
2) Anthony Davis gives everyone a scare, but MRI is clean and he is day-to-day. That sound you hear is GM Dell Demps, coach Alvin Gentry, and the entire city of New Orleans exhaling.
Just five minutes into Tuesday night’s game against Portland, Anthony Davis left it with a sore knee. He had banged it in knee-to-knee contact with Damian Lillard, then we saw it buckle a little in a position battle with Maurice Harkless, and we were worried — Davis has been his usual, brilliant self to start the season and the basketball gods have already robbed us of enough talent to start the season. They can’t have Davis, too.
They won’t. An MRI came back negative and Davis is considered day-to-day. Without him on the court DeMarcus Cousins took over scoring 39 points and grabbing 13 boards, and keeping it close. However, Portland closed the game on a 9-0 run, and with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combining for 24 points in the fourth quarter it was too much for New Orleans to match. Portland got the 103-93 win, and the Pelicans fall to 1-3 to start the season (the Blazers are 3-1).
3) LeBron James takes over as Cavaliers point guard, he can play that, too.Isaiah Thomas will not step on the court in a Cavaliers uniform until 2018. Derrick Rose is out with a tweaked ankle. That left Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue with a choice: Start Jose Calderon or LeBron James at the point?
Is that even a question? Actually, it was when Lue started Calderon against Orlando, and Cleveland lost. Lesson learned. LeBron played the point Tuesday and was his MVP-level self: 34 points on 20 shots, 4-of-6 from three, and he racked up 13 assists.
Kevin Love had 10 of his 20 points on the night in the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers moved past a game Bulls team for the 119-112 win.
This was also the game where J.R. Smith moved back into the starting lineup, but he stumbled shooting 1-of-8 from the floor in this one (he had missed shootaround with a sore back). Dwyane Wade was 5-of-7 off the bench and boosted a Cavs bench that could use it, scoring 11 points. Tristan Thompson also slid into the starting lineup for the Cavaliers in this one, but that was more about Robin Lopez being at center for Chicago and Lue wanting to match up. The Cavaliers are versatile and veteran enough to make all these changes and just keep on winning.
It also helps to have LeBron James.
Anthony Davis leaves game with knee injury, listed as day to day
This NBA season just can’t stop injuring superstars on hopeful playoff teams.
During Tuesday night’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, star forward Anthony Davis left with an apparent left knee injury. According to multiple reports, Davis could have suffered a pregame injury but decided to give it a go anyway.
That potential tweak was exacerbated by two separate occasions during the game. Davis’s left knee appeared to buckle while being fronted by Maurice Harkless. Later, Davis banged knees with Damian Lillard. The contact drove Davis out of the game, and soon the Pelicans announced that he would not return.
After leaving the game, Davis underwent an MRI on his left knee. We are still waiting on confirmation from the team on the severity of the injury.
Via Twitter:
.@JenHale504 reports Pels indicate Anthony Davis' knee injury might have occurred in pregame warmups. Undergoing an MRI.
This is a bummer not only for Pelicans fans but for fans across the NBA who hoped that Davis and DeMarcus Cousins could put together some kind of super big man buzzsaw to combat the Western Conference elite.
Hopefully, Davis will come back with a minor bruise and will be available to play when the Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.