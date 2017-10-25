Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen asked Brian Scalabrine permission to wear No. 24

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
Remember when Bulls fans berated Michael Carter-Williams for choosing No. 1, previously worn by Derrick Rose, in Chicago?

Lauri Markkanen, whom the Bulls drafted No. 7, took no chances. So, when the rookie wanted No. 24, he sought out… Brian Scalabrine?

Bulls:

Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston:

Yeah, this is old, but it didn’t garner much attention until this week – and is way too good of a story not to pass along.

Personally, I’m just offended on behalf of Tyrus Thomas, who wore No. 24 in Chicago far longer than Scalabrine. Yet, Markkanen didn’t seek Thomas’ permission?

Eric Gordon drains game-winning three at buzzer, Rockets beat Sixers (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT
That one hurts.

Philadelphia thought it was about to have a statement win at home, knocking off Houston, up two with 6.4 seconds remaining.

But the Rockets had one last shot. They did what everyone in the building knew they would do, getting the ball to James Harden who was isolated on Robert Covington — and Covington didn’t give him much space. Harden drove down the left side and Joel Embiid slid over to cut off any path to the rim, so Harden kicked it to the corner to a waiting Eric Gordon. The Rockets had struggled from three all night, shooting 30.8 percent overall from deep and just 25 percent on corner threes, and Gordon was 4-of-15. Embiid did a good job closing out, forcing Gordon to put the ball on the floor and take a step right to create a little space.

And then Gordon drained it.

Great players make plays, and Gordon has been great this season so far (with Chris Paul out in particular). He led the Rockets with 29 on the night.

But it’s the last three we will remember.

Trevor Booker sneaks into Cavaliers huddle (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
I love when players do this, but Trevor Booker‘s foray into the Cavaliers huddle during tonight’s Cavs-Nets game creates additional ridiculous/ridiculously fun storylines:

  • Why was Cleveland’s huddle so loose? Do the players not get along?
  • Did LeBron James warn Tyronn Lue of the intruder and tell Lue to stop diagramming a play? Is this just another example that LeBron is truly in charge?
  • Was LeBron annoyed by Booker? Considering how funny Lue seemed to find it, does that mean Lue and LeBron are at odds?

Speculate away!

Report: Teams ‘taken aback’ by Suns’ asking price for Eric Bledsoe

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
The Suns have talked Eric Bledsoe trades with the Knicks, Bucks, Nuggets and others.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

In the initial conversations that the Suns had with teams yesterday – teams like the Bucks and the Nuggets and the Knicks and the Clippers are some of the teams that they’ve talked to – their asking price was very high. Some of the team that I’ve talked to were taken aback by what the Suns asked for.

If they’re going to keep their asking price very high – which is usually, in some of these talks, a young player and a draft pick or a young player and an established player – they may have to wait a while for the market to play out.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

 We’ve gotten some pretty good offers, especially in the last 24 hours or so. We’re comfortable with the offers we’re getting. There are a few teams in particular that are being pretty aggressive. Contrary to what you might have heard or read, there is a strong market for Eric Bledsoe.

I think we heard from all 29 teams at this point.

Both sides are obviously trying to spin the situation in their favor. The Suns want to portray a robust competition for Bledsoe, driving up their return. Other teams want to paint Phoenix as unreasonable and get McDonough to lower his asking price.

We’ll see which side has more success, but McDonough sure didn’t help himself by treating Bledsoe like a cancer who needed to be excised before he infected the rest of the team and calling Bledsoe a liar. I’m not convinced the Suns properly understood Bledsoe’s trade value before sending home. There are few teams trying to win now that would also receive an upgrade at point guard with Bledsoe (let alone have the appropriate assets to send Phoenix, too). McDonough’s handling of the situation only hurt the Suns’ leverage further.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with a high initial asking price. Maybe it gets met. At minimum, it can anchor negotiations in Phoenix’s favor.

The Suns will probably have to lower their requests from packages like Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez, but there’s still time. Phoenix isn’t trying to win this season, anyway. Bledsoe can sit on the shelf for a while.

Of course, potential trade partners will want as much time with Bledsoe as possible. So, in that sense, his value depreciates by the day.

In the end, there will probably be a compromise, and Bledsoe will get traded. This angling is an early step.

Report: Pelicans signing Josh Smith

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
Former high school teammates Rajon Rondo and Josh Smith long fantasized about playing together in the NBA.

They’ll get their chance – because Rondo is hurt.

With several Pelicans – Solomon Hill, Frank Jackson, Omer Asik, Alexis Ajinca and Rondo – sidelined, New Orleans was granted a hardship to sign an additional player.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Since the Pelicans worked out Smith in the offseason, they added Tony Allen and Dante Cunningham to shore up their massive hole at small forward. So, New Orleans doesn’t necessarily plan to use Smith at that position (or at all). This could work out.

The Pelicans have a hole at power forward when they stagger Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Smith could temporarily fill it.

But Smith is 31, a year removed from playing in the NBA and even more from playing well. There are reasons he was available.