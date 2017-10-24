This is what it looked like when Kevin Durant saw Gordon Hayward’s injury live (VIDEO)

The opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season was interesting for many reasons. First and foremost was Boston Celtics wing Gordon Hayward breaking part of his leg and dislocating his ankle just minutes into his first game with the team.

What followed was an outpouring of support from his fellow NBA players, including guys like Paul George, who had suffered a horrific injury of his own in the past. I remarked at the time that it was an interesting look into the social aspect of an injury like this given the context. All of us, including players, were excited for the NBA to be back and no doubt the quick response on social media was in part due to the fact that so many were watching that first game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics. It was this weird community moment.

Golden State Warriors wing Kevin Durant was one player who was watching that opening night game live, and he just happened to have cameras on him for his YouTube channel when Hayward suffered his catastrophic injury. The response from Durant was immediate and an interesting look into how NBA players took the news in real-time.

In the video above (starting at around 25 seconds) Durant was pretty shaken up and said of the injury, “We know Gordon is going to bounce back and still be Gordon Hayward when he gets back from injury, but it just sucks to see, man.”

Meanwhile, Hayward’s agent has said that it is unlikely he sees the floor again this season.

DeMarcus Cousins says he had opportunity to leave Kings when George Karl arrived

DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but according to the All-Star big man he could have made his exit from California even sooner.

Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Cousins says that he had an opportunity to leave the Sacramento Kings when former coach George Karl arrived to the organization.

“My biggest regret is, why didn’t I leave when I had the chance?” Cousins told Spears. When Spears then followed up by asking Cousins when he had the opportunity to leave (presumably via trade) Cousins said it was when Karl came to the team.

Cousins said that his representatives urged him to leave Sacramento, but that he fought it out of wanting to make it work and “loyalty”.

Karl and Cousins famously clashed continuously while the two were a member of the Kings. Cousins lashed out at Karl during a timeout, an incident for which he was suspended. The two reportedly got into an altercation in 2015 after a loss to the Spurs. Cousins’ famous “snake in the grass” tweet was rumored to be about Karl as well, and the big man took the side of former Sacramento point guard Seth Curry when Karl said that he would only last a few seasons in the NBA.

It’s no matter now as Cousins is now running mates with Anthony Davis in New Orleans and Karl is out of the league hocking his book.

I suppose the only thing to wait for now is to see if Cousins remains with New Orleans through the season.

Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry has surgery on wrist, to miss 4 to 6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair his fractured right wrist.

The Hawks say the surgery was performed on Tuesday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta.

Bembry suffered the injury in the season-opening win at Dallas last Wednesday.

Bembry averaged 2.7 points in 38 games, including one start, as a rookie last season and was targeted for a bigger role on the rebuilding Hawks. He scored six points in 18 minutes off the bench opening night before suffering the injury against the Mavericks.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin on drafting Anthony Bennett No. 1: “You f–k up sometimes”

“This is a SHOCKER. Nobody had this.”

That is what I wrote in our instant draft analysis back in 2013 when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Anthony Bennett No. 1. Bennett was considered a lottery pick by most teams, but teams had him more in the 7-13 range. Out of UNLV, Bennett was an athletic guy with a lot of questions. It wasn’t a great draft, but the Cavaliers took Bennett in front of Victor Oladipo, Otto Porter, Nerlens Noel, C.J. McCollum, and Ben McLemore, to name a few. We all know what happened from there, Bennett played just 151 games across four NBA seasons and is already out of the league (he was in training camp with the Suns this year but was released). He is the poster child of a draft bust.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin — who was the No. 2 guy behind Chris Grant back in 2013 in Cleveland — owns up to the mistake in Jason Lloyd of The Athletic’s new book  The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA. An excerpt is up at the Athletic.

So when the Cavs front office sat down before the draft to cast their vote on who to take, the final tally was 9-1 in favor of Bennett. The one vote against taking him? Chris Grant…

“The issue with Anthony was, and we had no way of knowing it at the time, the kid had no desire to overcome adversity whatsoever. As soon as it was hard, he was out,” Griffin explained to Lloyd. “His whole life, he rolled out of bed bigger, better, and more talented than everybody else. As soon as it was hard, it was over. And I was the one on campus at UNLV. I’m the one who got sold the bill of goods and I bought it hook, line, and sinker. You f–k up sometimes. But I feel bad Chris took it for that, because Chris was the one guy who wasn’t sure.”

Talking to people around a draftable player and getting a sense of their drive and work ethic is one of the most important — and most challenging — parts of being a GM. Just like for students in school or the rest of us in everyday life, grit and determination matter more than talent. The greatest have both — Michael Jordan personifies it, but from Bill Russell through LeBron James everyone in the pantheon has both — but there are a lot of guys in the NBA now who have some talent and a lot of grit, and were willing to put in the work needed to become an NBA player. J.J. Redick had the shooting skills in college, but he reshaped his body and his game to become a quality NBA two guard, and he’s just one of many examples.

Not knowing Bennett lacked grit is on the Cavaliers’ staff, but it’s always hard to predict. Projecting the future of any 19-year-old at anything is next to impossible, and that doesn’t change if you’re doing the research before making a multi-million dollar investment. He might have put in the work in college, but things changed.

(Hat Tip Bleacher Report)

Report: Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah feuded during final season with Bulls

The discord between Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose is well-established.

But apparently that wasn’t the only tension between Butler and a Bulls teammate.

Butler and Joakim Noah had their own problems during the 2015-16 season before Noah left for the Knicks the following summer.

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

The pair had grown very close in Butler’s first few seasons, but, as the season unfolded, it became impossible for the organization to ignore just how much love had been lost between the formerly tight pair. According to multiple sources, Noah and Butler engaged in several heated disagreements throughout that season.

“What happened?” Butler says. “I don’t know. All I can say is, obviously he’s been with me since I was a nobody in this league. And I went about things a lot differently. My voice wasn’t heard. And he’s been with me as I came to be an All-Star as well in this league. And my voice was heard then. And when my voice is heard, I’m going to let it be heard.”

“We’re just different people,” Noah says. “We were always very close; me and Jimmy were always very close, but things change.”

Butler didn’t always feel as if some members of the group were putting in the work that he was. According to multiple sources, one of the things that always irritated Butler, specifically regarding Noah, was the All-Star center’s propensity for showing up late to team activities, setting a poor example for younger players. “Yeah, if they didn’t like the way that I went about things, and I was pissed off because I know how hard I work and I want people to work as hard as I work, I’ll take that,” Butler says now.

After not speaking for more than a year, Noah and Butler patched things up this summer during some training sessions in California, according to sources. Noah says he and Rose still talk about how much they miss some of the good times they had with Thibodeau and their teammates in Chicago.

For a long time, Rose and Noah were the clear leaders in Chicago. They commanded attention on and off the court. Butler took his place below them as a hustle player.

But Butler worked his way into Rose’s and Noah’s class then beyond as Rose (injuries) and Noah (injuries and aging) faltered. That created an awkward dynamic, as Rose and Noah weren’t exactly comfortable with the new power structure. Butler, learning to lead on the fly, wasn’t always delicate in his attempts to assert himself. That was especially damaging while still sharing the court and locker room with Rose and Noah.

Butler earned his place, though. His work ethic is a great example to his teammates, even if he’s harsh in demanding others keep up . If the Bulls embraced him more, they might be in better shape.

Instead, Butler is with the Timberwolves, Noah with the Knicks and Chicago in the basement.

At least Butler and Noah are on better terms now. That’s always nice to hear.