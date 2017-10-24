NBA two-minute report: Minnesota got away with foul before Wiggins’ game-winner vs. Thunder

It was the most dramatic ending to an NBA game this season. Karl-Anthony Towns had put the Timberwolves ahead, but with 8.9 seconds the Thunder had a chance — and Carmelo Anthony drained a three. Thunder fans celebrated, but Andrew Wiggins brought the ball back up court for the Timberwolves and had time to take a 30-foot shot — and he banked it in. Minnesota wins.
However, according to the NBA’s official two-minute report — which breaks down the officiating in the final minutes of close games — Wiggins got free for that shot because of an illegal screen by Towns.
Watch the play above. Wiggins brings the ball up the side of the court and Towns sets screen on Paul George that frees Wiggins to get his look. The league says that was an illegal screen because of how Towns’ feet were set. From the report:
While contact is hard, this is a close play in transition. Multiple angles show Towns (MIN) establishes a screening position in George’s (OKC) path before the contact and he absorbs the contact when it occurs. However, his stance is wide and contact occurs to his leg area, which makes the screen illegal.
With Towns set in position, I can’t imagine any referee calling an illegal screen in that setting.
The report also notes this after Anthony’s shot to put the Thunder ahead with 4.7 seconds left.
After the made shot, with no timeouts remaining for either team, Coach Thibodeau (MIN) can be seen quickly signaling a timeout behind the back of the slot official and then immediately waving his players up the court. By the time the referee is in a position to notice Thibodeau, he is not signaling a timeout and play moves up the court.
As was noted last season, this changes nothing. The league will not replay the end of the game because of this, the Timberwolves still win. This is just the NBA being transparent and admitting their mistakes.
Nikola Jokic bumps Wizards coach Scott Brooks (video)
The Wizards were clinging to a two-point lead with 32 seconds left when Nikola Jokic, arguably the NBA’s best-passing center, had an assist.
To Washington. During a timeout.
While walking to his bench during a stoppage, Jokic bumped Wizards coach Scott Brooks. Brooks immediately stormed to a referee, who called a technical foul on Jokic. Washington made the free throw and pulled away for a 109-104 win.
“I’m sorry because I put my team in a bad position,” Jokic said.
Jokic’s excuse was that he was trying to look at the score.
Brooks, via Hughes:
“It was an awkward, weird situation. I don’t think he did it on purpose but it happened,” Brooks said. “I moved on and the referee had to do what he had to do and move on. But I never had that happened before.”
These minor bumps as a dozen people cross paths aren’t totally uncommon.
Was this one more forceful than usual? Hard to tell.
The only thing clearly extra was Brooks’ swift reaction. Justified or not, he turned this into something bigger – and an advantage for his team.
NBA Three Things to Know: Suns put Eric Bledsoe on trade block
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA, which is longer than I suspect Ivanka Trump’s punk phase lasted.
1) Eric Bledsoe now has all the time he wants to go to a hair salon: Suns send him home, put him on the trade block. On Sunday, Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe Tweeted this.
A day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson, Bledsoe got called into the principal’s office was called into the office of GM Ryan McDonough to explain the Tweet and if he wanted to be part of the rebuilding effort in Phoenix. The answer was obviously “no,” but Bledsoe said the Tweet was about being at a hair salon with his girlfriend. McDonough wasn’t buying that (nor should he) and called Bledsoe out for it publicly. McDonough sent Bledsoe home from the team and started actively looking for a trade.
The problem for McDonough and the Suns is they aren’t going to get much — they have no leverage and not many teams are looking for a point guard right now. The market is pretty dry. We know that the Knicks, Bucks, and Nuggets reached out — on paper Denver makes the most sense (they can throw Emanuel Mudiay and other salary such as Kenneth Faried to make it work). The Cavaliers and Clippers get mentioned by fans, but neither has the pieces to pull off a deal. Other teams could be lurking (Orlando has come up, my man Steve Kyler speculated New Orleans would work) and with the price so low some team could snag him on the cheap. One way or another, expect Bledsoe to get moved relatively soon.
Despite all the drama, the Suns picked up their first win of the season Monday, knocking off the Kings 117-115.
2) Grizzlies play a little old-school “grit ‘n grind,” go on 20-2 run to close game, beat Rockets. The book on beating a Mike D’Antoni team hasn’t changed — be physical, slow the game down, contest their threes. Memphis may not be playing “grit ‘n grind” anymore, but they pulled it out against Houston Tuesday night — the Rockets had 93 possessions, six below their season average, and shot 23.7 percent from three for the night. As for physical, we’ll let Mario Chalmers show you how to guard James Harden.
Memphis was still down but closed the game on a 20-2 run to get the 98-90 win and stay undefeated this season. It’s just 3-0, but the Grizzlies have now knocked off the Warriors and the Rockets this young season. Everyone who wrote them off as a playoff team owes Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and the team an apology. Memphis is going to be in the playoff hunt in the West this season.
As for Houston, they are shooting 27.5 percent from three and have missed more threes than 27 NBA teams have even taken this season.
3) Spurs stay undefeated with win over Toronto. Kawhi who? The Spurs are 3-0 to start the season, and now 17-4 the last three seasons without Kawhi Leonard, after a 101-97 win over the Toronto Raptors. The two big keys for the Spurs in this one were, first, the glass, where they grabbed 39.6 percent of their missed shots and got a second chance. That’s a lot of extra shots. The second was the lineup of Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gay, and LaMarcus Aldridge who went on a 19-4 fourth quarter run to pull the Rockets from behind into the lead.
While the rest of the league has gone small ball happy, the Spurs are a big team, and that has advantages — they had 12 blocks against the Raptors. (To be fair, most of the good Spurs lineups in this game were without Pau Gasol.) The Spurs continue just not to beat themselves and in the NBA regular season that is going to get them a whole lot of wins.
Bonus video: Ben Simmons gets his first triple-double. Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Sixers got their first win of the season over the Pistons. Enjoy the highlights.
Warriors’ rookie Jordan Bell goes off the backboard to himself for dunk
The best part of this is the stunned reaction of the Warriors bench.
The Warriors had taken total control of the game against Dallas in the second half, and with a few minutes left Steve Kerr emptied his bench in garbage time. That’s when rookie Jordan Bell made the play of the night: He blocked Dwight Powell‘s shot then leaked out, JaVale McGee batted the ball ahead to him, and Bell threw the ball off the backboard for a self alley-oop. He got an and-one on the play.
“Listen man, when you get on the basketball floor, I don’t care if you get out there with two minutes to go up 25 or with two minutes to go down 25, somebody is evaluating you. So you gotta play the game just like it’s tied up or if you’re up four or if you’re down four. You gotta play the game the same way. Somebody is evaluating you. So if you want to throw it off the backboard, feel free and dunk the ball. He got an And One. It was a great play. So, I got no message for him. Do what you do. Play basketball. That’s what he did. I don’t get all up into the whole ‘Ah man, they’re winning by this much, that’s bad.’ Says who? Dunk the ball. What’s the difference between if he threw it off the backboard and dunked it as opposed to grabbing it and dunking it?”
Or, put another way, if you don’t want a player to throw down the massive alley-oop dunk on you, play better defense in the first place.
Mario Chalmers trips James Harden, Harden shoves him back (VIDEO)
Memphis came back on an 18-2 run late to in the fourth quarter to knock off the Houston Rockets, a very impressive road win that reminds us Memphis is not a team to be written off.
This is the play everyone will be talking about — James Harden squared up looking for a fight.
Mario Chalmers got knocked down by a Harden screen, and while on the ground tries to trip up Harden, and Harden turns around and shoves him. Harden squared up, but as happens in the NBA everyone stepped in, and nothing actually happened.
Neither man was ejected. The referees called it an offensive foul on Harden for the pick, then there were double technicals. Fines may follow from the league.