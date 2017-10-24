Joe Ingles fined $15,000 for groin shot to Steven Adams (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

The latest chapter in the Australia-New Zealand rivalry: Joe Ingles (Australia) tapped Steven Adams (New Zealand) in his all of Australia during the Jazz’s win over the Thunder on Saturday.

Adams responded by bumping Ingles during a stoppage and was called for a technical foul. The initial offense went unpunished – until after the game.

NBA release:

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles has been fined $15,000 for making contact with the groin area of Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Adams must be tired of all these groin shots. At least it wasn’t Draymond Green this time.

Agent: Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from shoulder, can’t raise arms

By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

“I do what I’ve got to do to get the ball on the rim,” Sixers’ rookie Markelle Fultz told NBC Sports about his rough shooting start to the season, including going 6-of-12 from the free throw line this season.

The No. 1 pick in the last draft spoke to our Dan Feldman and said the problem was temporary, a condition of his shoulder injury. “At the end of the day, I know what I can do,” Fultz said. “My teammates know what I can do. My coaches know what I can do.”

However, like great athletes in all sports, he doesn’t like to discuss his injuries and would not get into details because he doesn’t want it to sound like an excuse.

So Fultz’s agent did that for him, speaking to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder,” agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN. “He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent.”

The Sixers have been willing to let Fultz play through this, as Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia told me on the most recent PBT Podcast (which is Sixers focused). That feels in stark contrast to how the team has handled past injuries such as those to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Granted, those two suffered far more severe injuries to start, but in their returns Philadelphia erred on the side of caution. Maybe overly so, to the point of frustrating Embiid, who just wants to play.

Fultz has shown promise with his handles and length as a rookie, but it has been undone by his shooting — he is 9-of-27 from the floor this season. The Sixers have always taken the long view and need to with Fultz: Let him rest, get the shoulder right, then bring him back.

We’ll see if Fultz’s status changes if his struggles continue.

 

 

Suns rookie Josh Jackson fined $35,000 for ‘menacing gesture,’ language (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
5 Comments

Frustrating times for the Suns.

After fouling out against the Clippers, Phoenix rookie Josh Jackson appeared to shoot a finger gun and shout ‘f— you’ at an L.A. fan.

Jackson, via Scott Bordow of azcentral:

“That’s what most people thought I was going but I actually wasn’t making a gun,” Jackson said, adding he has seen the video. “I kind of wanted to put up the middle finger to him but I didn’t do that because I felt like I was really being watched so I kind of halfway did it.”

Jackson said he doesn’t regret making the hand gesture. He said the fan had been heckling him all game.

“He called me a few names as I was coming out of the game so that’s what really set me off,” Jackson said. “But it had been going on from the same guy the entire game. Fans can come and sit so close and say whatever they want to say and us as players can’t react in any type of way. It’s something I’m still learning.”

NBA release:

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson has been fined $35,000 for making a menacing gesture on the playing court and directing inappropriate language toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Jackson practically told on himself. A halfway middle finger could be considered a “menacing gesture” itself, though Jackson’s explanation isn’t entirely convincing. The NBA is particularly sensitive to finger guns after Gilbert Arenas brought real guns into the Wizards locker room.

I understand Jackson’s irritation, but it’s going to be an even longer year if he can’t tune out hecklers. There are already concerns about his attitude, and this sure won’t alleviate them.

Markelle Fultz: Free-throw form temporary, result of shoulder injury

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT
4 Comments

DETROIT – I spent the day wondering the best way to ask No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz about his suddenly deformed shooting stroke. I wanted to be respectful and empathetic and mostly just not blurt out, “What’s wrong with you?”

After answering a few questions about his shot, Fultz himself brought up that he’s aware of all the “rumors” about his free throws. Sounding comfortable and confident – working against a popular theory that he has the yips – Fultz explained a shoulder injury is still hindering him. As soon as his shoulder heals, he’ll return to the form he used at Washington, where he made 65% of his free throws.

“I do what I’ve got to do to get the ball on the rim,” said Fultz, who’s 6-of-12 from the line this season (50%).

Fultz was less direct about his jumper.

He can shoot 3-pointers right now, he insists. But after attempting more than five per game in college, he has taken no shots from at least 15 feet – let alone beyond the arc – in 76 NBA minutes.

Though he professed confidence in his open jumper, even his close-range jumpers are a mess. He’s 3-of-16 from outside five feet, and shooting just 33% overall.

More jarring are the shots he isn’t taking. A smooth mid-range operator and aggressive shot hunter at Washington, Fultz looks like a shell of himself. He sometimes drives, mostly to set up teammates, and he sets screens. But his biggest strengths have been neutered.

As a result, defenses can sag off him, and the 76ers’ offense has crated with him on the court. They’ve scored a woeful 80.4 points per 100 possessions when he plays. Rotations aren’t to blame, either. No matter which teammate Fultz is paired with, during the duo’s minutes together, Philadelphia has scored at what would have been a league-worst rate last season.

Yet, the 1-3 76ers continue to play Fultz at least a third of each game. They’re trying to win for the first time since The Process began, but they also have young talent like Fultz to groom.

“There’s no book that tells you how to combine win and develop,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “They are very mutually exclusive.

“Normally, the link is you’ve got to play them and you’ve got to live with some stuff.”

Fultz said he isn’t worried about developing bad habits while shooting through his shoulder injury. Neither is Brown, who has consulted with medical personnel.

“Nobody has any fears,” Brown said. “…You don’t just walk a certain way for a long period of your life and all of a sudden start to limp.”

But it’s not so easy to dispel doubt for several reasons:

  • As the No. 1 pick, Fultz receives outsized attention. Even coming off the bench to begin his career, joining the ranks of Anthony Bennett and Andrea Bargnani, immediately generated pessimism.
  • Because the Celtics traded the No. 1 pick while Fultz was the consensus choice, many Boston fans are openly rooting for Fultz to fail. Not because they hold any specific ill will toward him, but just because they want their team to be right.
  • Point guards drafted after Fultz – Lonzo Ball, De'Aaron Fox and Dennis Smith Jr. – are off to much better starts to their careers.
  • Teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who had a triple-double in his fourth game, are balling. Fultz is the weak link of Philadelphia’s young three-headed core.
  • Fultz, against the 76ers’ wishes, reworked his jumper over the offseason. That’s what makes it so hard to completely discount the possibility of a larger mental block.

So, the articles of concern are rolling in. Jokes are being cracked about his Shaq-esque free throws. More serious people are actually fretting about his long-term value.

Brown’s advice to Fultz is simple: “This is not going to define you.” The coach wants Fultz to focus on everything but his jumper – defense, running the offense, getting to his spots in the pick-and-roll.

“At the end of the day, I know what I can do,” Fultz said. “My teammates know what I can do. My coaches know what I can do.”

Maybe someday soon, he’ll get to show it.

Lawrence Frank: DeAndre Jordan is a Clipper for life

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clippers president Lawrence Frank called Blake GriffinClipper Royalty,” and a few days later, the Clippers gave Griffin a five-year max contract.

So, it jumps out when Lawrence Frank puts DeAndre Jordan in similar company.

Frank, via Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register:

We look at Blake and D.J. (DeAndre Jordan) as Clippers for life. We wanted to continue to build around Blake and D.J.

Jordan is eligible for a contract extension that could start next season at up to $27,170,820 and be worth up to $121,725,274 over four years. Or he could wait until next summer’s free agency, when his max starting salary projects to be $35 million, which would carry a five-year max of $205 million if he re-signs or a four-year max of $152 million if he signs elsewhere. Or he could exercise his $24,119,025 2017-18 option and hit free agency the following summer.

The 29-year-old Jordan faces some important choices ahead. This could be his last big payday.

He’s an elite rebounder and finisher, and long an impactful defender due to his physical tools, Jordan has significantly improved his defensive awareness. But it’s a tightening market, especially for traditional centers. He’s not a clear max player next summer.

If the Clippers are as willing to commit financially to him as Frank sounds, Jordan should probably take them up on it.