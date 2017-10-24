Getty Images

Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry has surgery on wrist, to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair his fractured right wrist.

The Hawks say the surgery was performed on Tuesday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta.

Bembry suffered the injury in the season-opening win at Dallas last Wednesday.

Bembry averaged 2.7 points in 38 games, including one start, as a rookie last season and was targeted for a bigger role on the rebuilding Hawks. He scored six points in 18 minutes off the bench opening night before suffering the injury against the Mavericks.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin on drafting Anthony Bennett No. 1: “You f–k up sometimes”

Reuters
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
4 Comments

“This is a SHOCKER. Nobody had this.”

That is what I wrote in our instant draft analysis back in 2013 when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Anthony Bennett No. 1. Bennett was considered a lottery pick by most teams, but teams had him more in the 7-13 range. Out of UNLV, Bennett was an athletic guy with a lot of questions. It wasn’t a great draft, but the Cavaliers took Bennett in front of Victor Oladipo, Otto Porter, Nerlens Noel, C.J. McCollum, and Ben McLemore, to name a few. We all know what happened from there, Bennett played just 151 games across four NBA seasons and is already out of the league (he was in training camp with the Suns this year but was released). He is the poster child of a draft bust.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin — who was the No. 2 guy behind Chris Grant back in 2013 in Cleveland — owns up to the mistake in Jason Lloyd of The Athletic’s new book  The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA. An excerpt is up at the Athletic.

So when the Cavs front office sat down before the draft to cast their vote on who to take, the final tally was 9-1 in favor of Bennett. The one vote against taking him? Chris Grant…

“The issue with Anthony was, and we had no way of knowing it at the time, the kid had no desire to overcome adversity whatsoever. As soon as it was hard, he was out,” Griffin explained to Lloyd. “His whole life, he rolled out of bed bigger, better, and more talented than everybody else. As soon as it was hard, it was over. And I was the one on campus at UNLV. I’m the one who got sold the bill of goods and I bought it hook, line, and sinker. You f–k up sometimes. But I feel bad Chris took it for that, because Chris was the one guy who wasn’t sure.”

Talking to people around a draftable player and getting a sense of their drive and work ethic is one of the most important — and most challenging — parts of being a GM. Just like for students in school or the rest of us in everyday life, grit and determination matter more than talent. The greatest have both — Michael Jordan personifies it, but from Bill Russell through LeBron James everyone in the pantheon has both — but there are a lot of guys in the NBA now who have some talent and a lot of grit, and were willing to put in the work needed to become an NBA player. J.J. Redick had the shooting skills in college, but he reshaped his body and his game to become a quality NBA two guard, and he’s just one of many examples.

Not knowing Bennett lacked grit is on the Cavaliers’ staff, but it’s always hard to predict. Projecting the future of any 19-year-old at anything is next to impossible, and that doesn’t change if you’re doing the research before making a multi-million dollar investment. He might have put in the work in college, but things changed.

(Hat Tip Bleacher Report)

Report: Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah feuded during final season with Bulls

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

The discord between Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose is well-established.

But apparently that wasn’t the only tension between Butler and a Bulls teammate.

Butler and Joakim Noah had their own problems during the 2015-16 season before Noah left for the Knicks the following summer.

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

The pair had grown very close in Butler’s first few seasons, but, as the season unfolded, it became impossible for the organization to ignore just how much love had been lost between the formerly tight pair. According to multiple sources, Noah and Butler engaged in several heated disagreements throughout that season.

“What happened?” Butler says. “I don’t know. All I can say is, obviously he’s been with me since I was a nobody in this league. And I went about things a lot differently. My voice wasn’t heard. And he’s been with me as I came to be an All-Star as well in this league. And my voice was heard then. And when my voice is heard, I’m going to let it be heard.”

“We’re just different people,” Noah says. “We were always very close; me and Jimmy were always very close, but things change.”

Butler didn’t always feel as if some members of the group were putting in the work that he was. According to multiple sources, one of the things that always irritated Butler, specifically regarding Noah, was the All-Star center’s propensity for showing up late to team activities, setting a poor example for younger players. “Yeah, if they didn’t like the way that I went about things, and I was pissed off because I know how hard I work and I want people to work as hard as I work, I’ll take that,” Butler says now.

After not speaking for more than a year, Noah and Butler patched things up this summer during some training sessions in California, according to sources. Noah says he and Rose still talk about how much they miss some of the good times they had with Thibodeau and their teammates in Chicago.

For a long time, Rose and Noah were the clear leaders in Chicago. They commanded attention on and off the court. Butler took his place below them as a hustle player.

But Butler worked his way into Rose’s and Noah’s class then beyond as Rose (injuries) and Noah (injuries and aging) faltered. That created an awkward dynamic, as Rose and Noah weren’t exactly comfortable with the new power structure. Butler, learning to lead on the fly, wasn’t always delicate in his attempts to assert himself. That was especially damaging while still sharing the court and locker room with Rose and Noah.

Butler earned his place, though. His work ethic is a great example to his teammates, even if he’s harsh in demanding others keep up . If the Bulls embraced him more, they might be in better shape.

Instead, Butler is with the Timberwolves, Noah with the Knicks and Chicago in the basement.

At least Butler and Noah are on better terms now. That’s always nice to hear.

Agent: Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from shoulder, can’t raise arms

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT
9 Comments

“I do what I’ve got to do to get the ball on the rim,” Sixers’ rookie Markelle Fultz told NBC Sports about his rough shooting start to the season, including going 6-of-12 from the free throw line this season.

The No. 1 pick in the last draft spoke to our Dan Feldman and said the problem was temporary, a condition of his shoulder injury. “At the end of the day, I know what I can do,” Fultz said. “My teammates know what I can do. My coaches know what I can do.”

However, like great athletes in all sports, he doesn’t like to discuss his injuries and would not get into details because he doesn’t want it to sound like an excuse.

So Fultz’s agent did that for him, speaking to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder,” agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN. “He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent.”

The Sixers have been willing to let Fultz play through this, as Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia told me on the most recent PBT Podcast (which is Sixers focused). That feels in stark contrast to how the team has handled past injuries such as those to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Granted, those two suffered far more severe injuries to start, but in their returns Philadelphia erred on the side of caution. Maybe overly so, to the point of frustrating Embiid, who just wants to play.

Fultz has shown promise with his handles and length as a rookie, but it has been undone by his shooting — he is 9-of-27 from the floor this season. The Sixers have always taken the long view and need to with Fultz: Let him rest, get the shoulder right, then bring him back.

We’ll see if Fultz’s status changes if his struggles continue.

 

 

Joe Ingles fined $15,000 for groin shot to Steven Adams (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

The latest chapter in the Australia-New Zealand rivalry: Joe Ingles (Australia) tapped Steven Adams (New Zealand) in his all of Australia during the Jazz’s win over the Thunder on Saturday.

Adams responded by bumping Ingles during a stoppage and was called for a technical foul. The initial offense went unpunished – until after the game.

NBA release:

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles has been fined $15,000 for making contact with the groin area of Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Adams must be tired of all these groin shots. At least it wasn’t Draymond Green this time.