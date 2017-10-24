Getty

Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Blazers with knee injury (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughOct 24, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
This NBA season just can’t stop injuring superstars on hopeful playoff teams.

During Tuesday night’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, star forward Anthony Davis left with an apparent left knee injury. There were multiple angles of a play where Davis appeared to tweak his left knee while being fronted by Maurice Harkless. Later, Davis banged knees with Damian Lillard. The contact drove Davis out of the game, and soon the Pelicans announced that he would not return.

After leaving the game, Davis underwent an MRI on his left knee. We are still waiting on confirmation from the team on the severity of the injury.

This is a bummer not only for Pelicans fans but for fans across the NBA who hoped that Davis and DeMarcus Cousins could put together some kind of super big man buzzsaw to combat the Western Conference elite.

Hopefully Davis will come back with a minor bruise and will be available to play when the Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

This is what it looked like when Kevin Durant saw Gordon Hayward’s injury live (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughOct 24, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
The opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season was interesting for many reasons. First and foremost was Boston Celtics wing Gordon Hayward breaking part of his leg and dislocating his ankle just minutes into his first game with the team.

What followed was an outpouring of support from his fellow NBA players, including guys like Paul George, who had suffered a horrific injury of his own in the past. I remarked at the time that it was an interesting look into the social aspect of an injury like this given the context. All of us, including players, were excited for the NBA to be back and no doubt the quick response on social media was in part due to the fact that so many were watching that first game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics. It was this weird community moment.

Golden State Warriors wing Kevin Durant was one player who was watching that opening night game live, and he just happened to have cameras on him for his YouTube channel when Hayward suffered his catastrophic injury. The response from Durant was immediate and an interesting look into how NBA players took the news in real-time.

In the video above (starting at around 25 seconds) Durant was pretty shaken up and said of the injury, “We know Gordon is going to bounce back and still be Gordon Hayward when he gets back from injury, but it just sucks to see, man.”

Meanwhile, Hayward’s agent has said that it is unlikely he sees the floor again this season.

DeMarcus Cousins says he had opportunity to leave Kings when George Karl arrived

By Dane CarbaughOct 24, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but according to the All-Star big man he could have made his exit from California even sooner.

Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Cousins says that he had an opportunity to leave the Sacramento Kings when former coach George Karl arrived to the organization.

“My biggest regret is, why didn’t I leave when I had the chance?” Cousins told Spears. When Spears then followed up by asking Cousins when he had the opportunity to leave (presumably via trade) Cousins said it was when Karl came to the team.

Cousins said that his representatives urged him to leave Sacramento, but that he fought it out of wanting to make it work and “loyalty”.

Karl and Cousins famously clashed continuously while the two were a member of the Kings. Cousins lashed out at Karl during a timeout, an incident for which he was suspended. The two reportedly got into an altercation in 2015 after a loss to the Spurs. Cousins’ famous “snake in the grass” tweet was rumored to be about Karl as well, and the big man took the side of former Sacramento point guard Seth Curry when Karl said that he would only last a few seasons in the NBA.

It’s no matter now as Cousins is now running mates with Anthony Davis in New Orleans and Karl is out of the league hocking his book.

I suppose the only thing to wait for now is to see if Cousins remains with New Orleans through the season.

Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry has surgery on wrist, to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair his fractured right wrist.

The Hawks say the surgery was performed on Tuesday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta.

Bembry suffered the injury in the season-opening win at Dallas last Wednesday.

Bembry averaged 2.7 points in 38 games, including one start, as a rookie last season and was targeted for a bigger role on the rebuilding Hawks. He scored six points in 18 minutes off the bench opening night before suffering the injury against the Mavericks.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin on drafting Anthony Bennett No. 1: “You f–k up sometimes”

By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
“This is a SHOCKER. Nobody had this.”

That is what I wrote in our instant draft analysis back in 2013 when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Anthony Bennett No. 1. Bennett was considered a lottery pick by most teams, but teams had him more in the 7-13 range. Out of UNLV, Bennett was an athletic guy with a lot of questions. It wasn’t a great draft, but the Cavaliers took Bennett in front of Victor Oladipo, Otto Porter, Nerlens Noel, C.J. McCollum, and Ben McLemore, to name a few. We all know what happened from there, Bennett played just 151 games across four NBA seasons and is already out of the league (he was in training camp with the Suns this year but was released). He is the poster child of a draft bust.

Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin — who was the No. 2 guy behind Chris Grant back in 2013 in Cleveland — owns up to the mistake in Jason Lloyd of The Athletic’s new book  The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA. An excerpt is up at the Athletic.

So when the Cavs front office sat down before the draft to cast their vote on who to take, the final tally was 9-1 in favor of Bennett. The one vote against taking him? Chris Grant…

“The issue with Anthony was, and we had no way of knowing it at the time, the kid had no desire to overcome adversity whatsoever. As soon as it was hard, he was out,” Griffin explained to Lloyd. “His whole life, he rolled out of bed bigger, better, and more talented than everybody else. As soon as it was hard, it was over. And I was the one on campus at UNLV. I’m the one who got sold the bill of goods and I bought it hook, line, and sinker. You f–k up sometimes. But I feel bad Chris took it for that, because Chris was the one guy who wasn’t sure.”

Talking to people around a draftable player and getting a sense of their drive and work ethic is one of the most important — and most challenging — parts of being a GM. Just like for students in school or the rest of us in everyday life, grit and determination matter more than talent. The greatest have both — Michael Jordan personifies it, but from Bill Russell through LeBron James everyone in the pantheon has both — but there are a lot of guys in the NBA now who have some talent and a lot of grit, and were willing to put in the work needed to become an NBA player. J.J. Redick had the shooting skills in college, but he reshaped his body and his game to become a quality NBA two guard, and he’s just one of many examples.

Not knowing Bennett lacked grit is on the Cavaliers’ staff, but it’s always hard to predict. Projecting the future of any 19-year-old at anything is next to impossible, and that doesn’t change if you’re doing the research before making a multi-million dollar investment. He might have put in the work in college, but things changed.

