Report: Suns send Eric Bledsoe home, expect to trade him

In a shocking twist, the Suns firing Earl Watson did not end the dysfunction in Phoenix.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Eric Bledsoe was sent home by GM Ryan McDonough today and will not play tonight. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 23, 2017

Bledsoe while not certain does not expect to play for the Suns again after being sent home. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 23, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

Bledsoe:

Good morning — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 23, 2017

That is a first-rate tweet by Bledsoe. It’s great that he’s having fun with the wild situation, because the rest of us sure are amused peering in.

This was always going to be a long season in Phoenix, but things got out of hand in a hurry. The 0-3 Suns have been outscored by 92 – the worst three-game start in NBA history by 16 points. Now, comes the fallout.

At 27, Bledsoe was getting to be a little too old for a rebuild centered on Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and T.J. Warren. The Suns could have dealt Bledsoe in the offseason. Now, they’re negotiating from a position of weakness.

Bledsoe is a good starting point guard when healthy. He’s earning a reasonable $14.5 million this season and due $15 million in the final year of his contract next season. There should be suitors, and Phoenix can gain long-term assets while stepping up its tank.

But this sure seems like a crisis-control move more than anything else.