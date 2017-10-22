Bobby Portis apologizes for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face (VIDEO)

As if this season wasn’t going to be hard enough for the Chicago Bulls, it started off on the wrong foot when Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic got into a fight during practice. That fight resulted in a facial fracture for Mirotic, putting one of Chicago’s best players out for multiple weeks.
Portis addressed the issue this week by apologizing to fans, the team, and Mirotic. However, Portis said that he has not heard from Mirotic since the fight, and that he did not respond when he tried to call his teammate.
Video of Portis’ apology is interesting if only because it’s a bit hard to discern the level of sincerity.
Via Twitter:
Chicago is 0-2 on the season. Portis is in the middle of serving an 8 game suspension for the incident.