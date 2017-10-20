LeBron James rejects Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Through the first couple games of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up impressive numbers — he dropped 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on the Cavaliers Friday night.

But the Cavaliers still have LeBron James.

He had 24 points and 8 assists, leading Cleveland to the win.

LeBron also reminded the Greek Freak just how good a rim protector he is. Few people can slow Antetokounmpo on the drive, but LeBron is one of them.

Giannis vs. LeBron fast break 👀 pic.twitter.com/HQ2ZqY21pK — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2017

Is it too early to root for a Cavs vs. Bucks playoff series?