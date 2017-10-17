Report: Final season of LaMarcus Aldridge’s contract extension just $7 million guaranteed

Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge, who will earn $21,461,010 this season, agreed to exercise his $22,347,015 player option for 2018-19 in conjunction with signing a two-year, $50 million contract extension.
As usual, the devil is in the details.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Guaranteeing Aldridge just $7 million in 2020-21, when he’ll be 35, is obviously to San Antonio’s advantage relative to fully guaranteeing his extension. But it sets up an uneasy choice for the Spurs. Their three options for Aldridge will be:
- Pay him $24 million in 2020-21 to play for them
- Pay him $7 million in 2020-21 not to play for them
- Pay him $2,333,333 in each 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 not to play for them
There’s a solid chance that none of those are appealing.
Some speculated San Antonio extended Aldridge to facilitate a trade, removing uncertainty stemming from Aldridge’s player option. Though the Spurs now can’t trade him before the deadline, they could move him in the offseason.
But that 15% trade kicker is a significant inhibitor. His salary is already lofty for his age. An increase would only dissuade teams.
The simplest explanation is probably correct: The Spurs value the stability of their core, no matter how old it is, over flexibility.