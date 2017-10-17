Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic hospitalized after practice fight with Bobby Portis

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It was going to be a difficult season in Chicago if everything went right — and two days before the first game of the season things have gone horribly wrong.

Bulls’ starting forward Nikola Mirotic got into a shoving match with Bobby Portis, and Portis turned and sucker-punched him, according to multiple reports.

The Bulls have confirmed the fight and have announced Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures in his face — the upper jaw and nasal cavity area — which likely will require surgery. He is going to miss weeks of time.

Apparently there was some pushing and shoving and Mirotic was punched by Portis. Mirotic is being evaluated for a concussion — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) October 17, 2017

Re: Mirotic-Portis altercation, it was two guys fighting for position that turned into altercation, I'm told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 17, 2017

Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports had more details.

Mirotic was taken to the hospital Tuesday after their shoving altercation during practice ended with an alleged cheap shot from Portis to Mirotic’s face, league sources told The Vertical. Mirotic is undergoing tests, but is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, league sources said.

Mirotic will miss weeks, according to a source, and you can be sure severe discipline from the team is coming down for Portis.

In the short term, this likely means more run for rookie Lauri Markkanen as well as just re-signed Cristiano Felicio.