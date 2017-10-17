NBA rallies for Gordon Hayward on social media after broken ankle

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everyone has been waiting for the start of the NBA season, but nobody wanted it to start this way.

During Tuesday’s opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a horrific injury after cutting back door.

Hayward suffered a broken left ankle according to the team. Meanwhile, if you want to see video of the injury, you can do so here.

Of course, everyone was waiting in anticipation for Tuesday, including players and not hooping. There was immediate reaction by other NBA players on social media wishing Hayward a speedy recovery.

Via Twitter:

Isaiah Thomas, who recruited Hayward to Boston over summer, has also been with him in locker room. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

Rockets guard @TheofficialEG10 with some words for his childhood friend @gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/BmD0rEzR48 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 18, 2017

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017

PRAYERS UP TO @gordonhayward & HIS FAMILY! OMG NEVER WANT SOMETHING LIKE THAT TO HAPPEN TO ANYONE LET ALONE A NBA BROTHER! 😓 — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) October 18, 2017

Gordon Hayward 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 as competitive as we are against each other, none of us ever want to see anyone go through this #prayersup — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for you @gordonhayward — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 18, 2017

Heart goes out to @gordonhayward 🙏🏾 Hate to see injuries like that….prayers up for a full recovery — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) October 18, 2017

Prayers for GH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 18, 2017

Praying for you Gordon Hayward, you’ll be back stronger than ever ✊🏽 #WeallBrothers — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) October 18, 2017

Never want to see that man!#thoughtsandprayers — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) October 18, 2017

OMG….My prayers are with you brother @gordonhayward — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for @gordonhayward — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) October 18, 2017

Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) October 18, 2017