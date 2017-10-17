Gordon Hayward breaks left ankle against Cavs in first game with Celtics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics season has taken a turn for the worse.

During Tuesday’s opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, new Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle after landing following a leaping back cut to the basket.

It became immediately apparent to those in the arena, and the broadcast angle of the left leg injury was not pretty.

Just be warned here, the resulting photo and media is pretty disgusting. I let out a big yell when I saw it live, so it’s not for the faint of heart.

Via TNT:



The @celtics huddle after Gordon Hayward injury. pic.twitter.com/ODAjyEnTVY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

This is a tragic way to begin the season, Gordon Hayward broke his leg on this play #NBA pic.twitter.com/EWrgvHuxc8 — Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) October 18, 2017

This is the only injury photo you need. We were all feeling like this for Gordon Hayward. pic.twitter.com/CfwhfCmKBm — Guti (@andthefoul) October 18, 2017

This is just the most awful way to start the NBA season, for all of us. Get well soon, Gordon.