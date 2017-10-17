Cornrowed Joel Embiid calls minute limit f—ing BS

76ers center Joel Embiid made clear yesterday he disliked the minute restriction placed on him, which Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said would keep Embiid below 20 minutes per game.
Today, sporting a new hairstyle, Embiid upped the rhetoric.
Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
“That’s f—ing BS,” he said after practice Tuesday. “I wish I was playing more minutes. I think I’m ready for more than I don’t know whatever number they have.”
“I think the concept of minute restrictions is kind of complicated,” Embiid said. “I don’t think there should ever be minute restrictions. I think it should always be about how my body feels and how it’s reacting.”
“They know that I’m frustrated, but once again you’ve got to trust the doctors,” Embiid said. “They care about me. It’s all about the long-term view.”
“Like I always say,” he said, “you’ve got to trust the process.”
We’ve been here before – an injury-prone Philadelphia center rocking cornrows (at least Embiid went all the way with them) and Embiid lashing out at his minute limit.
Embiid is incredibly competitive, and he can’t just turn it off. It’s an attribute that contributes to his on-court excellence.
Embiid appears to have just enough trust-the-process perspective here, but Brown will also likely have his hands full keeping Embiid from getting too frustrated throughout the season.
At least Embiid has his contract extension and isn’t restless to get on the court and earn his big payday.