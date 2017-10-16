Report: Jazz almost certainly won’t extend Rodney Hood

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Jazz’s contract-extension talks with Rodney Hood… apparently went nowhere.

Today is the deadline for rookie-scale extensions, and it seems Hood’s fate is sealed.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune:

Rodney Hood and the Utah Jazz will not come to an agreement on a contract extension, barring a last minute change, sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune

The Jazz sounded like they wanted to see another season from Hood before giving him a new deal. They retain team control, as he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer.

Hood stagnated last last year during an injury-plagued season. Staying healthy would certainly increase Utah’s confidence in him. I understand the patient approach.

With Gordon Hayward and George Hill gone, Hood is in line for a bigger role. He’s a good 3-point shooter and solid secondary ball-handler. At 6-foot-8, he’s also provide solid wing defense.

Hood has already proven to be a starter on a good team. If he takes the next step – he’s my Most Improved Player pick – the Jazz might regret not locking him up now. But if he has a breakout year and they have to pay him big next summer, that’d probably be fine with them, too.