PBT Extra: Five Teams with a chance to beat the Warriors

So you’re saying there’s a chance….
It feels like the odds of any team knocking off a healthy Golden State Warriors team are about the same as you dying because you were crushed by a falling vending machine, but there is a chance. In this latest PBT Extra, I talk about the five teams with that chance.
I think Cleveland has the best shot. First, they have LeBron James. Second, once they get healthy the Cavaliers have a good team around him with Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, and seasoned role players. Finally, the Cavs will come out of a soft East, while by the time the Warriors get to the Finals they will have had to fight through three physical, demanding Western Conference playoff rounds. The Warriors might be worn down.
It likely doesn’t matter in the end, the Warriors are a force of nature. But I’m saying there’s a chance.
The Jazz’s contract-extension talks with Rodney Hood… apparently went nowhere.
Today is the deadline for rookie-scale extensions, and it seems Hood’s fate is sealed.
Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune:
Rodney Hood and the Utah Jazz will not come to an agreement on a contract extension, barring a last minute change, sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune
The Jazz sounded like they wanted to see another season from Hood before giving him a new deal. They retain team control, as he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer.
Hood stagnated last last year during an injury-plagued season. Staying healthy would certainly increase Utah’s confidence in him. I understand the patient approach.
With Gordon Hayward and George Hill gone, Hood is in line for a bigger role. He’s a good 3-point shooter and solid secondary ball-handler. At 6-foot-8, he’s also provide solid wing defense.
Hood has already proven to be a starter on a good team. If he takes the next step – he’s my Most Improved Player pick – the Jazz might regret not locking him up now. But if he has a breakout year and they have to pay him big next summer, that’d probably be fine with them, too.
Brad Stevens has a lot of versatility to toy with on the Celtics roster, especially slots two through four. There will be plenty of experimentation there over the course of the season.
That’s going to have to start a little early — Marcus Morris is going to miss about the first week of the season with a balky knee, reports A.Sherrod Blakely at NBC Sports Boston.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said the knee was somewhat bothersome to Morris when he arrived a couple weeks for training camp.
“With him getting here a little bit late, we feel he needs more of a preseason,” said Stevens, who added that Morris would likely be re-evaluated in the next 10 days to two weeks.
With him out, it means Stevens likely will start rookie Jayson Tatum at the four, a huge opportunity for the No. 3 pick. Tatum would give the Celtics some scoring punch but be a step back for a defense that already has question marks. Steven’s other option is, with Aron Baynes likely available after a sprained ankle, start him at center and slide Al Horford to the four spot, bringing Tatum off the bench.
The Celtics open the season Tuesday night in Cleveland, a night where the focus will be on Cavaliers’ fans letting Kyrie Irving know they feel betrayed. Cleveland goes into that game with a big injury question, LeBron James is battling a sprained ankle and his status remains up in the air for the game.
Last year’s Rookie of the Year race went an unexpected way, with Malcolm Brogdon getting it thanks to steady play on a good team, in a season that was a down year for the class.
Not this year — too many skilled rookies will have the ball in their hands and put up numbers this season. Someone is going to beat out deep competition to win the award this season.
In this PBT Extra I talk about the five guys I think most likely to win it, although honestly, I think three guys should be the betting favorites: Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball, and Dennis Smith Jr. If you want a dark horse, watch Josh Jackson in Phoenix.
There’s a reason the Cavaliers kept bringing Richard Jefferson back — he was beloved in the locker room. He made some plays, too (you can’t have enough wing defenders if the target is Golden State), but it was chemistry that mattered most. Eventually, the finances caught up with the Cavaliers — they traded Jefferson to the Hawks in a salary dump — but if there was a way they would have kept him.
You could get a sense of that locker room love Kevin Love‘s goodbye to RJ, put on Instagram.
That is awesome.
It’s that locker room leadership that has the Bucks chasing Jefferson hard.