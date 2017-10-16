Celtics’ Marcus Morris out for first week of season, Jayson Tatum likely starts

Brad Stevens has a lot of versatility to toy with on the Celtics roster, especially slots two through four. There will be plenty of experimentation there over the course of the season.

That’s going to have to start a little early — Marcus Morris is going to miss about the first week of the season with a balky knee, reports A.Sherrod Blakely at NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said the knee was somewhat bothersome to Morris when he arrived a couple weeks for training camp. “With him getting here a little bit late, we feel he needs more of a preseason,” said Stevens, who added that Morris would likely be re-evaluated in the next 10 days to two weeks.

With him out, it means Stevens likely will start rookie Jayson Tatum at the four, a huge opportunity for the No. 3 pick. Tatum would give the Celtics some scoring punch but be a step back for a defense that already has question marks. Steven’s other option is, with Aron Baynes likely available after a sprained ankle, start him at center and slide Al Horford to the four spot, bringing Tatum off the bench.

The Celtics open the season Tuesday night in Cleveland, a night where the focus will be on Cavaliers’ fans letting Kyrie Irving know they feel betrayed. Cleveland goes into that game with a big injury question, LeBron James is battling a sprained ankle and his status remains up in the air for the game.