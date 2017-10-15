Via Twitter

Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison go White Men Can’t Jump for Halloween

By Kurt HelinOct 15, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Russell Westbrook‘s past Halloween costumes have been awesome — remember the year he went as Stephen Adams — but this is a personal best.

Westbrook and Thunder teammate Nick Collison dressed up as  Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes) and Billy Hoyle (Woody Harelson) from “White Men Can’t Jump” and they were in the zone.

Westbrook is spot on. Collison looks good, he just needs to have a little Jimi Hendrix background music wherever he goes in that outfit. I mean, he can listen to Jimi but he can’t hear him. There’s a difference. Just because you’re listening to Jimi doesn’t mean you’re hearing him.

By Kurt HelinOct 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
There’s a lot of hype around the Philadelphia 76ers heading into next season — Joel Embiid is getting buckets and taunting opposing centers, Ben Simmons‘ passing skills are dropping jaws, and the Sixers have veterans who can both mentor the young stars and stabilize the team on the court when needed. There may be a little too much hype about this team — they are not a 48-win four seed — but they are improving fast.

And they will be a playoff team.

That is one of my PBT Extra bold predictions for the upcoming season, the Sixers won 28 games last season but will the seven or eight seed in the East this season. That means betting Embiid plays 50+ games, and Simmons can stay healthy, but I’ll take the risk.

Report: Bucks “serious suitor” for soon-to-be free agent Richard Jefferson

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT
The trade officially went down on Saturday: Richard Jefferson was traded from Cleveland to Atlanta, along with Kay Felder, for a couple of second-round picks in what was a salary dump move by the Cavaliers.

As soon as the Hawks got Jefferson, they waived him and ate his $2.5 million contract. That will make Jefferson an unrestricted free agent when he clears waivers.

The young Milwaukee Bucks look like a team who want to add a veteran to their locker room and are making a big push for Jefferson, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a serious suitor in the pursuit of forward Richard Jefferson, league sources told ESPN.com.

No agreement has been reached, but the Bucks and Jefferson, 37, share a mutual interest on a possible deal once he clears waivers on Monday, league sources said.

Several other teams have expressed interest in Jefferson too, league sources told ESPN.

Earlier in the day, Saturday the Bucks released Gerald Green, which opens up a roster spot.

Jefferson played 20 minutes a game for the Cavaliers last season, and at age 37 he could give the Bucks solid minutes behind Khris Middleton and Mirza Teletovic at the three. Jefferson is no longer efficient as a scorer, but he plays within himself, and coach Tyronn Lue leaned him more in the Finals because of the need for wing defenders against the Warriors.

For Milwaukee, however, it’s less about the minutes and more about having a great veteran mentor in the locker room on a team with young stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Thon Maker, Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Parker, and Tony Snell.

Also, don’t be shocked to see the Bucks make a salary dump trade in the coming weeks (or at least by the trade deadline), they are flirting with the luxury tax, something ownership may not want to pay for a team not going to contend.

Who takes the last shot for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT
Last season, it wasn’t even a question worth asking.

This season, things are going to be different in Oklahoma City. Picture the situation: Thunder down one, :12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the ball is being inbounded on the side. Who gets the shot? Russell Westbrook took them all last year, and he knows how to close out games with the best of them. Last season in Indiana Paul George was ticked when he didn’t get the last shot even though it was the right basketball playCarmelo Anthony has hit more than his share of game-winners, too.

So who takes that shot?

Royce Young explored this at ESPN, and that included asking coach Billy Donovan, who said exactly what you expect a coach to say.

“Carmelo’s been a closeout guy the places he’s been, the same thing with Paul. But any time you have a team you have to do it by finding the open man,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Clearly for us last year, somebody creating and generating a shot for himself or someone else, it was Russell. But obviously now with Carmelo and Paul being here, I think it’s about making the right play and right decision.”

This gets into the central question about the Thunder, the one that will define just how good they are this season — are Westbrook, George, and Anthony really willing to make the sacrifices to their games needed to push for a title? Of course, the guys are saying all the right things.

“All three of us are comfortable with whoever has that shot,” George said a couple of weeks ago. “… I trust Russ, I trust Carmelo, that they are going to do whatever is best for the team. I trust they are going to knock that shot down. Really I have no concern when it comes to that. I know with those guys, they are going to give us a chance to win. That’s ultimately what we want.”

“Whoever’s open. It’s simple,” Anthony said. “We’ll run the play, and whoever gets open will take the shot. It’s not like I’m coming and saying, ‘I want the last shot,’ or Russ is saying he wants the last shot, or Paul. Whoever’s open will take the shot. We all feel comfortable in those situations and those moments, so no need for any one of us to demand it at that point.”

Part of the challenge is that all three of them — Westbrook, George, and Anthony — get a lot of buckets out of isolation sets. They are all comfortable in that spot. Last season Westbrook isolations were the go-to end of game call for OKC (and first quarter call, and second quarter, and…) but now does Donovan call another number? Does he want a pick-and-roll action between George and Westbrook, with Anthony spacing the floor on the weakside?

ABC/ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy was on Zach Lowe’s podcast recently and had a great line (which I paraphrase here): Stars always say the right thing about sacrificing for the team, but they don’t think that applies to them. I’d say that changes over time, but look at how much Chris Bosh and then Kevin Love had to change their games to fit with LeBron James, and it took both more than a season to do it.

Westbrook had the ultimate green light last season, will be comfortable doing more playmaking for others and not taking those key shots? Will we see Olympic ‘Melo or Knicks’ ‘Melo? Will George be good with fewer touches and points heading into a contract year (not that it impacts his value much) for the betterment of the team?

I think eventually OKC’s big three will figure it out — I predicted Oklahoma City will reach the conference finals — but not until after some bumps at the start of the season. How the stars will handle end-of-game situations is a fair question to ask. Much like the Warriors last season, where Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry took a while to figure clutch situations, the Thunder have some hard questions to answer that will take some time.

And in the end, my money is still on Westbrook creating, he’s just got better passing options now.

Cavaliers waive Kendrick Perkins, who hopes to latch on with another team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
Barring injury, Kendrick Perkins was never going to make the cut. The Cavaliers had a full roster — actually, a more than a full roster, they had to trade Richard Jefferson to get down to down to 15 — plus, with the team thinking of going smaller and starting Kevin Love at the five, there wasn’t a need for another traditional big.

So Saturday the Cleveland Cavaliers cut Perkins.

It is possible Perkins latches on with another team. There will be injuries and roster shifts, and there will be teams looking for a solid veteran to provide depth up front. That said, the highly-respected Perkins as a coach is very intriguing.