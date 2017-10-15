PBT Extra: Five guys who could win Rookie of the Year

Last year’s Rookie of the Year race went an unexpected way, with Malcolm Brogdon getting it thanks to steady play on a good team, in a season that was a down year for the class.
Not this year — too many skilled rookies will have the ball in their hands and put up numbers this season. Someone is going to beat out deep competition to win the award this season.
In this PBT Extra I talk about the five guys I think most likely to win it, although honestly, I think three guys should be the betting favorites: Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball, and Dennis Smith Jr. If you want a dark horse, watch Josh Jackson in Phoenix.
There’s a reason the Cavaliers kept bringing Richard Jefferson back — he was beloved in the locker room. He made some plays, too (you can’t have enough wing defenders if the target is Golden State), but it was chemistry that mattered most. Eventually, the finances caught up with the Cavaliers — they traded Jefferson to the Hawks in a salary dump — but if there was a way they would have kept him.
You could get a sense of that locker room love Kevin Love‘s goodbye to RJ, put on Instagram.
That is awesome.
It’s that locker room leadership that has the Bucks chasing Jefferson hard.
NBA games get real on Tuesday night.
But let’s take a moment to relive the 10 best dunks of the NBA preseason, as compiled by the folks at NBA.com. That includes some guys we know can throw it down — DeAndre Jordan, Rudy Gobert — plus youngsters like Dennis Smith Jr. and Jaylen Brown. But at the top of the list, the Cavs’ Jeff Green.
Enjoy. Then let’s get on to the games that matter.
If we have learned anything about the Sixers organization in the past few years, it’s that they are unwaveringly focused on the big picture. Joel Embiid needs to sit out two seasons (and most of a third), they’ll wait. Ben Simmons needs to sit out a season, they’ll wait.
So it’s no shock that the Sixers are willing to be patient with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.
After a preseason where he only played in a few games due to shoulder and knee issues, and where he was clearly still finding his game in the ones he did play (after tweaking his free throw form on his own this offseason, and his whole shot went wonky shooting less than 30 percent in preseason), he will be coming off the bench to start the season, coach Brett Brown told Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
It’s not a good sign to have a No. 1 pick that doesn’t start. It’s rare. It’s Andrea Bargnani or Anthony Bennett territory.
This feels different from those situations, however. First, he did suffer injuries in the preseason that limited him.
Moreso, Fultz was a deserving No. 1 pick, but he always had development to do — he has great skills and can do a lot of things well, but it’s another level to fit those things into an NBA game against NBA defenders. Once he figures out how, once he’s healthy and confident again, he will be a player in this league.
The Sixers are willing to wait for Fultz.
This past summer, when teams called Memphis and asked about the availability of Marc Gasol or Mike Conley they were quickly shot down. The Grizzlies may have moved on from Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, but they are not tanking, they are counting on contributions from JaMychael Green and (knock on wood) Chandler Parsons, and to be in the playoff mix in the West.
However, if that does not happen (and maybe even if it does), look for Memphis to open up their stance on Gasol and Conley.
This is the final of my bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season. Gasol and/or Conley may not be traded at the deadline this season (that would depend on the offers), but they are going to move from a hard no to listening and negotiating. The franchise knows a rebuild is coming, they may move toward it sooner rather than later.
The real key to this (not covered in the video above) could be the potential sale of the team. In the coming weeks, two minority owners of the Grizzlies have the option to buy the team outright from majority owner Robert Pera. Any change in ownership puts everything around the organization up for potential change.