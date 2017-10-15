Markelle Fultz to come off bench for Sixers to start season

If we have learned anything about the Sixers organization in the past few years, it’s that they are unwaveringly focused on the big picture. Joel Embiid needs to sit out two seasons (and most of a third), they’ll wait. Ben Simmons needs to sit out a season, they’ll wait.
So it’s no shock that the Sixers are willing to be patient with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.
After a preseason where he only played in a few games due to shoulder and knee issues, and where he was clearly still finding his game in the ones he did play (after tweaking his free throw form on his own this offseason, and his whole shot went wonky shooting less than 30 percent in preseason), he will be coming off the bench to start the season, coach Brett Brown told Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
It’s not a good sign to have a No. 1 pick that doesn’t start. It’s rare. It’s Andrea Bargnani or Anthony Bennett territory.
This feels different from those situations, however. First, he did suffer injuries in the preseason that limited him.
Moreso, Fultz was a deserving No. 1 pick, but he always had development to do — he has great skills and can do a lot of things well, but it’s another level to fit those things into an NBA game against NBA defenders. Once he figures out how, once he’s healthy and confident again, he will be a player in this league.
The Sixers are willing to wait for Fultz.
This past summer, when teams called Memphis and asked about the availability of Marc Gasol or Mike Conley they were quickly shot down. The Grizzlies may have moved on from Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, but they are not tanking, they are counting on contributions from JaMychael Green and (knock on wood) Chandler Parsons, and to be in the playoff mix in the West.
However, if that does not happen (and maybe even if it does), look for Memphis to open up their stance on Gasol and Conley.
This is the final of my bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season. Gasol and/or Conley may not be traded at the deadline this season (that would depend on the offers), but they are going to move from a hard no to listening and negotiating. The franchise knows a rebuild is coming, they may move toward it sooner rather than later.
The real key to this (not covered in the video above) could be the potential sale of the team. In the coming weeks, two minority owners of the Grizzlies have the option to buy the team outright from majority owner Robert Pera. Any change in ownership puts everything around the organization up for potential change.
Back in August, Clippers’ center Willie Reed was arrested on a domestic battery charge. According to the police report, he and his wife, Jasmine, were arguing and when she tried to take her purse and he tried to take it back, and she was knocked to the ground. She said he grabbed her by the shirt, hair, wrist, and arm. She later asked that the charges against him be dropped.
They will be, after he goes to a diversion program, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Reed’s attorneys David Oscar Markus and Margot Moss released this statement on his behalf to NBC Sports.
”Willie is committed to his family, to improving as a person, and to working hard for a successful season for the Clippers.”
These kinds of diversion programs are common nationwide for first-time offenders where police and investigators do not think this is a chronic situation. The goal of the programs is to teach the offenders the skills and tools necessary to better handle their anger and avoid these situations in the future.
Reed had played with the Heat but signed a minimum deal with the Clippers as a free agent. He has filed a grievance with NBA players’ union saying one of the people named in the NCAA scandal talked him out of re-signing with the heat, costing him $13.5 million.
Russell Westbrook‘s past Halloween costumes have been awesome — remember the year he went as Stephen Adams — but this is a personal best.
Westbrook and Thunder teammate Nick Collison dressed up as Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes) and Billy Hoyle (Woody Harelson) from “White Men Can’t Jump” and they were in the zone.
Westbrook is spot on. Collison looks good, he just needs to have a little Jimi Hendrix background music wherever he goes in that outfit. I mean, he can listen to Jimi but he can’t hear him. There’s a difference. Just because you’re listening to Jimi doesn’t mean you’re hearing him.
There’s a lot of hype around the Philadelphia 76ers heading into next season — Joel Embiid is getting buckets and taunting opposing centers, Ben Simmons‘ passing skills are dropping jaws, and the Sixers have veterans who can both mentor the young stars and stabilize the team on the court when needed. There may be a little too much hype about this team — they are not a 48-win four seed — but they are improving fast.
And they will be a playoff team.
That is one of my PBT Extra bold predictions for the upcoming season, the Sixers won 28 games last season but will the seven or eight seed in the East this season. That means betting Embiid plays 50+ games, and Simmons can stay healthy, but I’ll take the risk.