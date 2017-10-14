Video bold prediction for NBA season: Bucks will be four seed in East

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last season, Jason Kidd put the ball in the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and he made a leap into stardom — 22 points a game, All-Star and All-NBA player — and with that the Bucks took a step forward to 42 wins.

The Bucks have been a “two steps up and one step back” team for a while, but this is the year they make another leap forward and jump all the way up to the four seed. It’s one of my bold predictions for the NBA season, discussed in this video.

The Bucks next step a little about Antetokounmpo, but more about expecting the Milwaukee defense to improve (if it doesn’t Jason Kidd’s seat will get warm), and Toronto taking a small step back as it lost depth.

Kevin McHale responds to Harden: “Calling me names is not going to change my opinion”

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

It started with Hall of Fame player and former Rockets’ coach Kevin McHale on NBA TV.

“James is not a leader. He tried being a leader last year and doing that stuff, I think Chris Paul is going to help him do that stuff and get back to just hoop and play. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck, you’ve got to play better [defense]!’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me! I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].”

That James is James Harden, and he fired back.

“He’s a clown, honestly. I did everything and anything he asked me to do, I tried to lead this team every single day here since I set foot in Houston. To go out there and downplay my name when, honestly, he never taught me anything to be a leader.”

McHale was on the set again Friday night and was asked about his words on Harden, and he wasn’t backing down, saying “calling me names is not going to change my opinion.”

There is bad blood between these two, Harden didn’t like McHale as a coach and helped push him out the door (with three years left McHale’s contract, the man still got paid), and McHale still seems to harbor a grudge.

Harden is a leader in the sense other players look up to him, and as McHale said he organizes off-season workouts and more. He has a role. Is he an in-your-face during the game (or at halftime or whenever) kind of leader in the Kobe or Draymond Green mold? No. Does he need to be? No. He just needs to be who he is. His teammates respect that.

McHale is right about this: Chris Paul will be in guys faces, he will push them. That rubbed other Clippers the wrong way at times, but it might be a boost the Rockets need.

Now, can we move on from this back-and-forth between McHale and Harden? Thanks.

Kevin Durant says Giannis Antetokounmpo could become GOAT

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player you can’t take your eyes off of, with his long strides and graceful attack of the rim he has become such a force his name comes up in future MVP discussions. Last season, at age 22, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, leading the Bucks in all those categories as well as steals and blocks. Still, it feels like we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg of his talent, like 90 percent of it is still underwater and yet to be exposed.

All that, and still I don’t think as much of the Greek Freak as Kevin Durant. He posted a Q&A video on his YouTube page and was asked about his favorite player to watch.

“I like long, athletic guys. That’s just who I am. The Greek Freak I think is a force, and I’ve never seen anything like him. And his ceiling is probably—he could end up being the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about. But he’s by far my favorite player to watch.”

First, it’s not shocking Durant that likes long, athletic players.

Second, it is hard to say what Antetokounmpo’s ceiling really is, but this may be a bit more of a goal than he needs. Kobe Bryant challenged Antetokounmpo to be the MVP this year, which was already a lofty goal but seems reasonable. The GOAT? I love to watch him play too, but we’re all a long way from there.

Besides, Antetokounmpo could lead the Bucks to seven straight titles, win five MVPs, and 50% of the basketball world would still try to tear him down and say he’s no Jordan.

 

Video bold prediction for NBA season: Thunder reach conference finals

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

At the top of the mountain in the West (in the NBA, really) is Golden State.

Who has the best shot in the West to knock them off?

As one of my five bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season, I’ll put my money on the Thunder (just ahead of Houston). The reason is the Thunder can defend, and I am betting that Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony learn to make the necessary sacrifices to win. We’ll see. Maybe Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook learn those lessons first, or better. But I’ll take my chances with the Thunder.

Joel Embiid, Hassan Whiteside feud on Twitter after preseason game

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT
6 Comments

We could use a good rivalry in the NBA. Besides the annual Cavs/Warriors Finals meeting.

Friday night the Heat and Sixers had a preseason game, and early on Joel Embiid was fouled in the post by Hassan Whiteside, and after that Embiid waved at the Heat bench and told them to get Whiteside out because “he can’t guard me.”

After the game, the two had a Twitter beef. It all started when someone told Embiid it was funny he said he can’t be guarded when he went 1-of-7 from the floor.

But this was the best line of all, a little dig at Kevin Durant.

Now I can’t wait for a Sixers vs. Heat regular season matchup. Let’s go.