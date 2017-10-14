Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Sleeper teams for each conference in 2017-18 NBA season

By Dan FeldmanOct 14, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
Eastern Conference

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets finished a disappointing 36-46 last season, but they were never as far off as it appeared. Despite that dismal record, they still outscored opponents, and point difference tends to better predict future success than record.

Charlotte’s big problem last year was center depth. The team went 3-17 without Cody Zeller.

The Hornets corrected – maybe overcorrected – that by trading for Dwight Howard. Howard will start over Zeller for now, and there’s certainly value in having both players provide depth. But Zeller has proven to be the effective fit in the starting lineup. If Howard’s ego allows a move to the bench, Charlotte is definitely better off with that option in its back pocket. If not, this could get tricky for Steve Clifford.

I’m not sure whether Nicolas Batum‘s injury makes the Hornets more or less of a sleeper. They’re obviously worse without him, but a couple-month absence isn’t nearly enough to write them off. The setback might help them fly further under the radar.

Batum’s injury will put more pressure on Michael Carter-Williams, Julyan Stone and Malik Monk to cobble together effective point-guard minutes offensively and defensively when Kemba Walker sits. That was another, smaller, sore spot last year.

Still, Charlotte is well-coached with a fairly cohesive rotation full of players who’ve developed chemistry together. The Hornets are a highly likely a playoff team, not the borderline outfit many have treated them as. After all, they play in the East.

Western Conference

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will feel the loss of their second-best player.

That’s right. Second.

Rudy Gobert was Utah’s best player even before Gordon Hayward left for the Celtics. Gobert is appropriately touted defensively, the best traditional rim protector in the game right now. But he’s quietly an offensive force – a screener, rebounder and finisher.

The Jazz will miss Hayward, to be sure. But much of that is long-term. The 27-year-old will remain in his prime for multiple years and would’ve pushed Utah’s ceiling much higher.

This season, the Jazz rebounded with enough veterans – Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Jonas Jerebko and Thabo Sefolosha – to fortify a deep rotation. The newcomers and returning players like Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson just know how to contribute to winning.

Regression to the mean would make Utah healthier than last season. Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors can take steps forward, though Favors is a tough fit with Gobert. First-round Donovan Mitchell looks like a steal.

For too many, last year was the baseline, and Hayward is simply being subtracted. Make no mistake, his offensive creativity will be missed. But this team should take steps forward in other facets and remain elite defensively behind Gobert.

The middle of the Western Conference is tough, and the Jazz are by no means a playoff lock. But they have the talent and savvy to at least hold their own in that very competitive environment – even without Hayward.

Former No. 2 pick Emeka Okafor to play in G-League, attempt NBA comeback

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT
The last time we saw Emeka Okafor on an NBA court it was April 15, 2013. He had four points and two rebounds for the Wizards in an end-of-season loss. He missed all of the 2013-14 season with a neck injury and has never bounced back.

Now the former No. 2 pick wants to make a comeback. Again. He talked about it last season and jumping on board with a contender, except none of them really needed him (and there was the whole “can he still play?” question).

Now Okafor is going to try to prove he can fit by starting back in the G-League and working his way up, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

If Okafor is serious, this is the way he had to go. He has to prove he still can get around the court and make plays at age 35. He has to shake off a lot of rust and get his conditioning back up. A lot of things need to go right.

But if he can, there will be injuries, and there will be teams looking for front line depth. Maybe Okafor can have a role in the NBA again. I’m skeptical, but he’ll get the chance to prove himself.

Blazers’ C.J. McCollum suspended for opener for leaving bench during altercation

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT
The lessons of Amar’e Stoudemire and leaving the bench during an altercation are still being learned.

Portland’s C.J. McCollum has been suspended for one game without pay for “leaving the bench area during an altercation” the league announced on Saturday. He will set out Portland’s season opener in Phoenix next Wednesday.

You can see it clearly on the video below from Wednesday’s game. Trail Blazers rookie Caleb Swanigan gets tangled up with Suns center Alex Len in a fight for rebounding positioning, and it turns into a little shoving match shoving match. Watch the Blazers bench, where McCollum walks off of it toward Len until an assistant coach pushes him back. By then it’s too late.

McCollum owned his mistake, texting to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“I’ve been in the league way too long to have a mental lapse like that. I want to apologize to my teammates and the organization for putting our team in this situation. The Western Conference is already tough enough as it is. It won’t happen again. Lesson learned. I take full responsibility for those eight expensive and costly steps.”

Expect a little more Evan Turner and maybe Pat Connaughton for Portland with McCollum out.

Video bold prediction for NBA season: Bucks will be four seed in East

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Last season, Jason Kidd put the ball in the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and he made a leap into stardom — 22 points a game, All-Star and All-NBA player — and with that the Bucks took a step forward to 42 wins.

The Bucks have been a “two steps up and one step back” team for a while, but this is the year they make another leap forward and jump all the way up to the four seed. It’s one of my bold predictions for the NBA season, discussed in this video.

The Bucks next step a little about Antetokounmpo, but more about expecting the Milwaukee defense to improve (if it doesn’t Jason Kidd’s seat will get warm), and Toronto taking a small step back as it lost depth.

Kevin McHale responds to Harden: “Calling me names is not going to change my opinion”

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
It started with Hall of Fame player and former Rockets’ coach Kevin McHale on NBA TV.

“James is not a leader. He tried being a leader last year and doing that stuff, I think Chris Paul is going to help him do that stuff and get back to just hoop and play. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck, you’ve got to play better [defense]!’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me! I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].”

That James is James Harden, and he fired back.

“He’s a clown, honestly. I did everything and anything he asked me to do, I tried to lead this team every single day here since I set foot in Houston. To go out there and downplay my name when, honestly, he never taught me anything to be a leader.”

McHale was on the set again Friday night and was asked about his words on Harden, and he wasn’t backing down, saying “calling me names is not going to change my opinion.”

There is bad blood between these two, Harden didn’t like McHale as a coach and helped push him out the door (with three years left McHale’s contract, the man still got paid), and McHale still seems to harbor a grudge.

Harden is a leader in the sense other players look up to him, and as McHale said he organizes off-season workouts and more. He has a role. Is he an in-your-face during the game (or at halftime or whenever) kind of leader in the Kobe or Draymond Green mold? No. Does he need to be? No. He just needs to be who he is. His teammates respect that.

McHale is right about this: Chris Paul will be in guys faces, he will push them. That rubbed other Clippers the wrong way at times, but it might be a boost the Rockets need.

Now, can we move on from this back-and-forth between McHale and Harden? Thanks.