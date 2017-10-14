Kevin Durant’s says Giannis Antetokounmpo could become GOAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player you can’t take your eyes off of, with his long strides and graceful attack of the rim he has become such a force his name comes up in future MVP discussions. Last season, at age 22, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, leading the Bucks in all those categories as well as steals and blocks. Still, it feels like we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg of his talent, like 90 percent of it is still underwater and yet to be exposed.
All that, and still I don’t think as much of the Greek Freak as Kevin Durant. He posted a Q&A video on his YouTube page and was asked about his favorite player to watch.
“I like long, athletic guys. That’s just who I am. The Greek Freak I think is a force, and I’ve never seen anything like him. And his ceiling is probably—he could end up being the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about. But he’s by far my favorite player to watch.”
First, it’s not shocking Durant that likes long, athletic players.
Second, it is hard to say what Antetokounmpo’s ceiling really is, but this may be a bit more of a goal than he needs. Kobe Bryant challenged Antetokounmpo to be the MVP this year, which was already a lofty goal but seems reasonable. The GOAT? I love to watch him play too, but we’re all a long way from there.
Besides, Antetokounmpo could lead the Bucks to seven straight titles, win five MVPs, and 50% of the basketball world would still try to tear him down and say he’s no Jordan.
At the top of the mountain in the West (in the NBA, really) is Golden State.
Who has the best shot in the West to knock them off?
As one of my five bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season, I’ll put my money on the Thunder (just ahead of Houston). The reason is the Thunder can defend, and I am betting that Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony learn to make the necessary sacrifices to win. We’ll see. Maybe Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook learn those lessons first, or better. But I’ll take my chances with the Thunder.
We could use a good rivalry in the NBA. Besides the annual Cavs/Warriors Finals meeting.
Friday night the Heat and Sixers had a preseason game, and early on Joel Embiid was fouled in the post by Hassan Whiteside, and after that Embiid waved at the Heat bench and told them to get Whiteside out because “he can’t guard me.”
After the game, the two had a Twitter beef. It all started when someone told Embiid it was funny he said he can’t be guarded when he went 1-of-7 from the floor.
But this was the best line of all, a little dig at Kevin Durant.
Now I can’t wait for a Sixers vs. Heat regular season matchup. Let’s go.
Joel Embiid isn’t keeping quiet this season. He has already said nobody can guard him and — after getting to the free throw line 22 times in 15 minutes last game — said, “I’m going to live at the foul line.”
So when he right went at Miami’s Hassan Whiteside to start Friday night’s exhibition game, we shouldn’t be shocked at the result.
I love Whiteside’s shaking his head reaction to this, looking like “you realize it’s the first quarter of a preseason game, right?”
Embiid finished with 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting, with seven boards in 15 minutes. So Whiteside may have a point. But it is going to be so much fun to follow Embiid this season, he can have an off night and nobody will care.
You don’t get to be an NBA player without some level of ego — there has to be a little “me first” in there push players to drive players to excel at their craft and excel at their craft on the level needed in the NBA.
So when you’re a starter on a team that goes to the NBA Finals, and that job is taken away from you, yes you should be a little ticked.
That’s what happened to J.R. Smith in Cleveland, but up until Friday he had only said he was “frustrated” but understood the decision. Friday on a new episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson (RIP) Smith admitted it was more than just frustration, via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.
“Honestly, I was hurt, man,” Smith said on the podcast, which posted Friday. “I was really emotionally drained at that point. I got wind of it that it was going to go down, but I didn’t know. I was told he’s going to be great for the second unit. … It would be a great fit for the team, whatever, whatever. I’m like, ‘Awesome, let’s do it. One hundred percent. Out of all people, another person we’re going to just grab for damn-near nothing? For sure. Let’s do it.'”
Don’t be shocked if Smith ends back up in the starting lineup again. Wade is too big a name, and there is too much pressure for him to instantly accept a bench role (especially since his best buddy is LeBron James). In theory, Kevin Love and Jae Crowder starting at the four and five provide the spacing needed for LeBron to make magic on offense. But what about the other end of the court? Starting Derrick Rose, Wade, and Love does not seem like something bound to get stops.
Smith as a starter provides more defense, floor-spacing shooting, and is someone LeBron is comfortable with. Wade with the second unit makes sense, he can be the shot creator and have the ball in his hands. But the Cavaliers need to find the mentally to make that happen. Maybe it evolves over the course of the season, but for now nothing changes. Wade starts.
Smith will be the good soldier. No matter what he’s really thinking