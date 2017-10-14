Kevin Durant’s says Giannis Antetokounmpo could become GOAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player you can’t take your eyes off of, with his long strides and graceful attack of the rim he has become such a force his name comes up in future MVP discussions. Last season, at age 22, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, leading the Bucks in all those categories as well as steals and blocks. Still, it feels like we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg of his talent, like 90 percent of it is still underwater and yet to be exposed.

All that, and still I don’t think as much of the Greek Freak as Kevin Durant. He posted a Q&A video on his YouTube page and was asked about his favorite player to watch.

“I like long, athletic guys. That’s just who I am. The Greek Freak I think is a force, and I’ve never seen anything like him. And his ceiling is probably—he could end up being the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about. But he’s by far my favorite player to watch.”

First, it’s not shocking Durant that likes long, athletic players.

Second, it is hard to say what Antetokounmpo’s ceiling really is, but this may be a bit more of a goal than he needs. Kobe Bryant challenged Antetokounmpo to be the MVP this year, which was already a lofty goal but seems reasonable. The GOAT? I love to watch him play too, but we’re all a long way from there.

Besides, Antetokounmpo could lead the Bucks to seven straight titles, win five MVPs, and 50% of the basketball world would still try to tear him down and say he’s no Jordan.