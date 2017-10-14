Getty Images

Joel Embiid, Hassan Whiteside feud on Twitter after preseason game

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT
We could use a good rivalry in the NBA. Besides the annual Cavs/Warriors Finals meeting.

Friday night the Heat and Sixers had a preseason game, and early on Joel Embiid was fouled in the post by Hassan Whiteside, and after that Embiid waved at the Heat bench and told them to get Whiteside out because “he can’t guard me.”

After the game, the two had a Twitter beef. It all started when someone told Embiid it was funny he said he can’t be guarded when he went 1-of-7 from the floor.

But this was the best line of all, a little dig at Kevin Durant.

Now I can’t wait for a Sixers vs. Heat regular season matchup. Let’s go.

Joel Embiid draws foul, tells Heat Bench to get Whiteside out because he can’t guard me

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT
Joel Embiid isn’t keeping quiet this season. He has already said nobody can guard him and — after getting to the free throw line 22 times in 15 minutes last game — said, “I’m going to live at the foul line.”

So when he right went at Miami’s Hassan Whiteside to start Friday night’s exhibition game, we shouldn’t be shocked at the result.

Embiid draws a foul and tells the Heat to take Whiteside out 😂

I love Whiteside’s shaking his head reaction to this, looking like “you realize it’s the first quarter of a preseason game, right?”

Embiid finished with 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting, with seven boards in 15 minutes. So Whiteside may have a point. But it is going to be so much fun to follow Embiid this season, he can have an off night and nobody will care.

J.R. Smith owns up to it, “I was hurt” when Dwyane Wade given starters’ role

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
You don’t get to be an NBA player without some level of ego — there has to be a little “me first” in there push players to drive players to excel at their craft and excel at their craft on the level needed in the NBA.

So when you’re a starter on a team that goes to the NBA Finals, and that job is taken away from you, yes you should be a little ticked.

That’s what happened to J.R. Smith in Cleveland, but up until Friday he had only said he was “frustrated” but understood the decision. Friday on a new episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson (RIP) Smith admitted it was more than just frustration, via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

“Honestly, I was hurt, man,” Smith said on the podcast, which posted Friday. “I was really emotionally drained at that point. I got wind of it that it was going to go down, but I didn’t know. I was told he’s going to be great for the second unit. … It would be a great fit for the team, whatever, whatever. I’m like, ‘Awesome, let’s do it. One hundred percent. Out of all people, another person we’re going to just grab for damn-near nothing? For sure. Let’s do it.'”

Don’t be shocked if Smith ends back up in the starting lineup again. Wade is too big a name, and there is too much pressure for him to instantly accept a bench role (especially since his best buddy is LeBron James). In theory, Kevin Love and Jae Crowder starting at the four and five provide the spacing needed for LeBron to make magic on offense. But what about the other end of the court? Starting Derrick Rose, Wade, and Love does not seem like something bound to get stops.

Smith as a starter provides more defense, floor-spacing shooting, and is someone LeBron is comfortable with. Wade with the second unit makes sense, he can be the shot creator and have the ball in his hands. But the Cavaliers need to find the mentally to make that happen. Maybe it evolves over the course of the season, but for now nothing changes. Wade starts.

Smith will be the good soldier. No matter what he’s really thinking

Bold Prediction for NBA Season: DeMarcus Cousins traded at deadline

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Last season at the trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans stole DeMarcus Cousins at the deadline. It was a deal they had to make.

But will it work? Can Anthony Davis and Cousins — with Jrue Holiday at the point — turn the Pelicans into a playoff team?

I don’t think so, and when it goes sideways I expect the Pelicans to trade Cousins at the trade deadline. Again. The Pelicans are not going to get anything of actual value for him, but they will decide something is better than nothing. Cousins will be on the move again, then be a free agent next summer.

If this disaster scenario comes to pass, expect to see a housecleaning on the basketball side in New Orleans.

Report: Kawhi Leonard will sit out Spurs regular season opener

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
This is concerning.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, who missed the preseason with a quadriceps injury that lingered from last season, will see that injury extends into the regular season — he is out for the season opener and maybe more, reports Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio News-Express.

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard is not expected to play in Wednesday’s season opener against Minnesota at the AT&T Center, coach Gregg Popovich said Friday.

“He won’t be available,” Popovich said before the Spurs’ preseason finale against Houston.

How long will he be out?

“I don’t gauge it,” Popovich said. “He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. I try not to qualify it.”

Well, that’s not reassuring.

Last season Leonard averaged 25.5 points per game, however, he really made his MVP case as the best defender of anyone in the mix for the award. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who is the focal point of the Spurs offense.

We saw what they looked like without him in the Western Conference Finals last season, and it wasn’t pretty. If this injury extends very far into the regular season things get relatively bleak for the Spurs.