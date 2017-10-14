Blazers’ C.J. McCollum suspended for opener for leaving bench during altercation

The lessons of Amar’e Stoudemire and leaving the bench during an altercation are still being learned.
Portland’s C.J. McCollum has been suspended for one game without pay for “leaving the bench area during an altercation” the league announced on Saturday. He will set out Portland’s season opener in Phoenix next Wednesday.
You can see it clearly on the video below from Wednesday’s game. Trail Blazers rookie Caleb Swanigan gets tangled up with Suns center Alex Len in a fight for rebounding positioning, and it turns into a little shoving match shoving match. Watch the Blazers bench, where McCollum walks off of it toward Len until an assistant coach pushes him back. By then it’s too late.
McCollum owned his mistake, texting to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“I’ve been in the league way too long to have a mental lapse like that. I want to apologize to my teammates and the organization for putting our team in this situation. The Western Conference is already tough enough as it is. It won’t happen again. Lesson learned. I take full responsibility for those eight expensive and costly steps.”
Expect a little more Evan Turner and maybe Pat Connaughton for Portland with McCollum out.