Report: Kawhi Leonard will sit out Spurs regular season opener

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
This is concerning.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, who missed the preseason with a quadriceps injury that lingered from last season, will see that injury extends into the regular season — he is out for the season opener and maybe more, reports Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio News-Express.

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard is not expected to play in Wednesday’s season opener against Minnesota at the AT&T Center, coach Gregg Popovich said Friday.

“He won’t be available,” Popovich said before the Spurs’ preseason finale against Houston.

How long will he be out?

“I don’t gauge it,” Popovich said. “He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. I try not to qualify it.”

Well, that’s not reassuring.

Last season Leonard averaged 25.5 points per game, however, he really made his MVP case as the best defender of anyone in the mix for the award. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who is the focal point of the Spurs offense.

We saw what they looked like without him in the Western Conference Finals last season, and it wasn’t pretty. If this injury extends very far into the regular season things get relatively bleak for the Spurs.

Report: Cavaliers near deal to send Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Hawks

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a loaded roster with more guaranteed contracts than available roster spots, and a healthy tax bill coming. Looks like they have found a trade to help with those problems.

Veteran Richard Jefferson and young point guard Kay Felder are close to being traded to Atlanta with some second round picks in a salary dump that only brings back European draft rights players, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports and since confirmed by multiple sources, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN filling in key details.

The Cavaliers get out of having to pay a guaranteed player not to play (Jefferson was owed $2.5 million), which saves them both money and tax. I wonder how LeBron James takes this, he and Jefferson are tight.

The Hawks will eat the salaries and plan to waive both Jefferson (owed $2.5 million) and Felder ($455,000 guaranteed). They both become free agents. The real key here for the Hawks is they get a couple of second round picks for the trouble of taking on the salaries. The cash doesn’t hurt either.

Basically, this is end of the roster bit of player shuffling.

However, there is one important impact — this may be the end of the brilliant Road Trippin’ podcast. Jefferson and Channing Frye‘s podcast has been insightful, funny, and a must-listen. Not sure how it continues now, but I hope they find a way.

With no offer on table, Jusuf Nurkic expects to be restricted free agent next summer

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
What is center Jusuf Nurkic‘s value on the open market?

He certainly has value to the Trail Blazers. He played 20 games for them after Portland traded for him, and he averaged 15.2 points 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2 blocks per game. More importantly, Portland was 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court and went 14-6 in that stretch.

Nurkic is eligible for a contract extension, but for Portland that’s a small sample size on which to base a big contract, even if you ignore potential health concerns. The two sides talked, but no deal appears forthcoming, and Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reports Nurkic is ready to enter restricted free agency next season.

Barring a dramatic change in talks, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic plans on entering restricted free agency next summer as no contract extension offer has been made, league sources told The Vertical.

Three comments on this:

First, this is exactly what an agent trying to push for a deal says off the record to try and push the organization (and scare the fan base a little). I don’t doubt Charnia or his sources, the sides likely are nowhere near a deal, but know that every sourced story is somebody spinning something. Here, the motive seems fairly transparent.

Second, Nurkic has looked to be, and may prove to be, a vital part of the Trail Blazers core going forward — and Portland may be willing to pay big to keep him. We mentioned the raw numbers, but more important than his ability to fit with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on offense (and he does), he made a terrible defensive team better. That’s how the Blazers take a step forward, and he can be part of it.

Third, and this may be the biggest factor as to why there is no deal, next summer is going to be a very tight free agent market, especially for big men. Only about half a dozen teams (maybe a couple more) will have max money to spend, and only a few will need a center. On that market, as unrestricted free agents will be DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan (unless he and the Clippers reach a deal over the weekend, which is unlikely), Greg Monroe, and Nerlens Noel, plus restricted free agents Nikola Jokic and Clint Capela. And those are just the big names. That’s a lot more supply than demand. Much like Noel and others found out the hard way this summer, there are bigs who will expect to bet paid and be very disappointed with the market for their services. Portland understands the market and may be making offers to Nurkic accordingly.

Potential No. 1 pick Luka Doncic crosses defender out of his shoes. Literally.

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Who knows if Luca Doncic — the 18-year-old Slovenian who stars for European power Real Madrid — will be the No. 1 pick next June. His skills are more developed right now than Michael Porter or Marvin Bagley, but he doesn’t have the natural athleticism of those guys (or other top prospects).

What the 6’8″ point-forward has are mad skills and a feel for the game. And, it turns out, a crossover that can knock a defender out of his shoes. Literally.

Damn, that’s cold.

Doncic as a No. 1 pick level prospect is still a little divisive among the scouts I’ve talked to. Nobody thinks he will be a bust, his skills and feel for the game are exceptional for an 18-year-old, but is he worth a No. 1 pick in a draft with some real athletic talent at the top? Depends on who you ask. And it’s a question for next June.

For now, we just get to enjoy the show.

Dwyane Wade on Kyrie Irving: “I never want to leave a place and talk s— about a place”

By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT
“You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference…. Boston, I’m driving in and (thinking), ‘I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’ ”

Those were Kyrie Irving‘s comments this week, and they have played about as well in Cleveland as you might imagine. He is going to hear it loud and clear next Tuesday night from Cleveland fans when Boston comes to town for the season opener.

Dwyane Wade came in and, not so much defended Cleveland (although he did, and he chose to go there as a free agent) but wondered why Irving would be so immature as to say that in the first place. Via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

“My thing has always been — even in Miami — first of all, you never know where you’re going to be, what’s going to happen, where you’re going to end up, who you’re going to be teammates with,” Wade said. “You just never know those things, so I never want to leave a place and talk s— about a place. Because when you were there, it was great, and then you leave, it’s terrible? It’s just like players. Fans celebrate players when they’re there, and then they leave, and it’s the worst thing. That’s not me. “

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue just tried to brush off Irving’s comments with a joke.

“Oh, I thought he was talking about Cleveland,” Lue said.

Tuesday night is going to be a lot of fun. And Cavaliers fans are practiced at booing players they feel betrayed them. Very practiced.

 