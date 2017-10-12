Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Three questions the Phoenix Suns must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 24-58, missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season

I know what you did last summer: In a quiet offseason, the Suns drafted Josh Jackson No. 4, re-signed Alan Williams, signed Alex Len to a qualifying offer and signed T.J. Warren to a contract extension.

THREE QUESTIONS THE SUNS MUST ANSWER:

1) Will Devin Booker and Josh Jackson justify Phoenix’s faith in them? Right off the bat, the Suns assured Booker and Jackson they wouldn’t be traded for Kyrie Irving. Booker and Jackson are valuable players, to be sure, but – especially evidenced by the package the Celtics surrendered – so is Irving.

To a degree it makes sense. Booker is under team control another three years, Jackson another five, and it’d likely take major financial sacrifice by either player to leave soon after that. Irving is locked up just two more seasons until unrestricted free agency. Not close to winning, Phoenix should prioritize the long-term, which means valuing younger, cheaper players like Booker and Jackson.

But Booker and Jackson aren’t even close to the caliber of Irving. Will get they ever get there? It’s far from certain.

Booker is a weak defender whose volume scoring comes at only moderate efficiency. Jackson was the No. 4 pick, and despite plenty of hype he could go higher, that looked about right to me. His jumper is unreliable, and he was old for a freshman.

Again, Booker and Jackson are very valuable. But that’s due in large part to their contract status and age. As they get older, their value will become more directly tied to their performance on the court.

The Suns, at least with Booker, were probably correct to bet on their current players, given the team’s distance from winning even if it had Irving. But for that bet to pay off, Booker must improve and Jackson must hit on the higher end of his projections.

There’s still time – see everything above – but the upcoming season is the opportunity at hand.

2) How patient will owner Robert Sarver be? The Suns have gone a franchise-long seven years without making the playoffs, and they’re unlikely to reach the postseason this year. How desperate is Sarver to return to the playoffs (or, maybe more accurately, return to earning playoff revenue)?

He seemingly signed off on this plan, even extending general manager Ryan McDonough this summer. But Sarver wouldn’t be the first owner with overly ambitious ideas of what his team can accomplish. Even if Sarver is completely realistic about this roster, living daily through losing is another thing.

Phoenix has a nice group of players on rookie-scale contracts: Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. Another high lottery pick in 2018 and maybe even 2019 and patience could put this rebuild over the top.

But if Sarver gets antsy, the plan could turn in a hurry.

3) What will T.J. Warren show? Warren is the litmus test for this team in a number of ways.

With a four-year, $47 million extension, Phoenix has more money tied into Warren than any other player. In the simplest terms, the more a team pays a player, the more important he plays well. But with so few moves to evaluate this offseason, McDonough could face greater scrutiny for the Warren deal.

Warren is good at weaving his way close to the basket and making close-range shots. But his shooting reliability ends before the 3-point arc, and he lacks all-around skill. He has also missed 42, 35 and 16 games in his three-year career.

The progression of Warren, a combo forward, will affect how Phoenix evaluates Jackson, Chriss and Bender. Which of those players are long-term pieces (and at which positions)? Warren is already paid like one, though it’s unclear whether he belongs or whom he can play with.

If the Suns have a chance of being surprisingly competitive this year, Warren could be the swing piece. Booker is in a league of his own. Eric Bledsoe, Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler are the known quantities when healthy. Warren – older and more polished than Jackson, Chriss and Bender – is somewhat of a variable.

How Warren fares could say plenty about Phoenix’s season and long-term direction.

Report: Phil Jackson reportedly floored multiple free agents with unpreparedness in meetings

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

Remember that time former Knicks president Phil Jackson reportedly couldn’t get his computer to work during a free-agent pitch meeting? That was just an isolated gaffe, right?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I heard some horror stories about Phil in presentation situations with players – unprepared, just disorganized. And sometimes, he’d have Steve Mills in there, who’d try to re-direct him. But I know of a couple players who walked out of meetings in a couple different free-agent scenarios and, “Wow, that was Phil Jackson? That’s now how I imagined he’d be.”

At least he showed up and stayed awake (I think).

Report: Chris Bosh hasn’t ruled out NBA return

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chris Bosh and the Heat completed a drawn-out, sometimes-difficult parting in July. Bosh – who has not been cleared to play in more than a year due to being on blood thinners following multiple blood-clot episodes – was waived and became a free agent. Expected to remain on blood thinners, Bosh qualified for, essentially, medical retirement. He’ll still earn the $52,127,110 remaining on his contract, but his salary won’t count against Miami’s cap.

The end?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Bosh is living in Southern California and associates say Bosh has by no means ruled out playing again despite his past battle with blood clots.

Bosh always appeared to have a hard time letting go of his playing career, and who could blame him? He spent countless hours making himself a professional basketball player, and that’s how he defined himself.

Why rule out returning?

Doctors might. The medical consensus is that he’ll need blood thinners for the rest of his life and it’s not safe for him to play on blood thinners.

But technology can improve. Perhaps, there’s a breakthrough in treating Bosh’s condition, though it’d have to come relatively quick for the 33-year-old.

If Bosh wants to cling to that hope, let him. I just hope he finds peace in the likely event he’s unable to play again.

Grizzlies to retire Tony Allen’s No. 9

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Marc Gasol, sizing up last season why the Grizzlies must re-sign Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, said of the pair: “One is the president of Memphis. The other is mayor.”

Well, the Grizzlies let Randolph (Kings) and Allen (Pelicans) walk.

Now, the franchise trying to keep the bond, anyway.

Memphis already said it would retire Randolph’s No. 50. Now, Allen is getting similar treatment.

Grizzlies release:

Robert J. Pera: Controlling Owner, Memphis Grizzlies

“Tony was a driving force behind the Grizzlies’ seven straight playoff appearances and he remains a beloved member of the Memphis community. Tony played with a level of passion that is unrivaled. He helped establish a Grizzlies culture focused on toughness and effort, and he challenged every player that put on Beale Street Blue to match his fiery intensity. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him for his incredible contributions to the Grizzlies and the unique way that he inspired the city of Memphis. We are proud that the Grindfather’s #9 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum alongside Zach’s one day.”

Chris Wallace: General Manager, Memphis Grizzlies

“Tony will forever be one of the Core Four responsible for the turnaround in the Memphis Grizzlies’ fortunes and our surge in popularity. There would never have been seven straight years of playoff appearances, the incredible electricity in FedExForum for home games, ‘Grit and Grind’ and ‘Believe Memphis’ without Tony Allen’s contributions to the team.  In the process Tony became more than just one of the toughest defenders in the league – he became a true cult hero who was intertwined with the soul of Memphis like few athletes ever have in any city. Tony and his family will be missed but his impact on the Grizzlies and Memphis will never be forgotten.”

Allen was instrumental in creating the Grizzlies’ Grit & Grind persona. Not only did he coin the phrase, his toughness and defense embodied it. His seven years in Memphis coincided with the franchise’s best run – seven playoff appearances, including reaching the 2013 Western Conference finals and upsetting the No. 1-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round.

The Grizzlies – who began as an expansion team in Vancouver in 1995 – have no numbers retired. In due time, they’ll honor this peak era. Gasol and Mike Conley, who still play in Memphis, will likely join Allen and Randolph with numbers in the rafters.

Cavaliers drop Channing Frye from rotation

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT
4 Comments

Dwyane Wade supplanting J.R. Smith and Kevin Love moving to center to send Tristan Thompson to the bench having gotten the most attention, but the Cavaliers are making another interesting change to their rotation.

Channing Frye is out.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told Channing Frye that, barring injury, he’s not going to play much this season.

“I was like man I’m sorry,” Lue said, recounting his conversation with Frye to reporters after the Cavaliers lost 102-94 to the Wizards in a preseason game Sunday. “(Frye) said, ‘listen, I’m very excited about our team, not too many opportunities to get to play on a team like this.'”

Frye was a mainstay last regular season and through the first and second rounds, but he lost his rotation spot in the conference finals against the Celtics and in the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Deep in the playoffs, his defense becomes too much of a liability.

Now, when the Cavs need a stretch five, they have Love. Frye isn’t a change of pace anymore. He’s just a lesser alternative.

Lue still spoke of Frye needing to be ready, and said the veteran would eventually get opportunities. Injuries happen. Experiments fizzle.

But if the Cavaliers don’t have a clear use for Frye, they ought to consider trading him. They need to drop one player with a guaranteed salary, and although Richard Jefferson has been the top name mentioned, Frye’s $7,420,912 salary makes him a logical candidate.

Cleveland is set to pay the repeater-rate luxury tax. Dumping Frye in a trade without taking back any salary would put the Cavs in line to save $35,469,861 more than waiving Jefferson would. (Of course, Jefferson could also be dealt in a salary dump, though dropping his $2.5 million salary would save less money.)

It’s unclear what the market would be for the 34-year-old Frye, who’s in the final year of his contract. He’s still a knockdown 3-point shooter, and he’ll at least rebound defensively. He’s also known as a positive presence in the locker room. The Cavaliers might need to include a sweetener to dump him – a draft pick and/or cash, which would cut into their savings. But Frye could help some teams on the court.

Or Cleveland could just keep him for his positive effect on chemistry and the chance his number will eventually be called.