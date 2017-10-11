Knicks sign Trey Burke

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

He might stink, but he also might be the Knicks’ best point guard… Part 5.

The #Knicks have signed point guard, Trey Burke. Welcome to New York, Trey! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/cnwN88Xwgr — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 11, 2017

Frank Ntilikina is far and away the Knicks’ most valuable point guard, but he’s also a raw rookie. Ron Baker, Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack and Burke might be more ready to contribute now.

Jack signed an unguaranteed contract, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Burke – coming off a dreadful year with the Wizards – got the same or similar. Considering how late he signed, Burke might be headed to New York’s minor-league affiliate. There, he’d still have a chance to work his way up to the parent club.

There’s only a small difference between being out of the NBA and in the Knicks’ point-guard rotation.