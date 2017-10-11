Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Jusuf Nurkic wants Trail Blazers to fix ‘trash’ defense, become like Bad Boys

Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In the loaded Western Conference where the Warriors rule, center Jusuf Nurkic suggested the Portland Trail Blazers can be the Bad Boys.

Think of the Detroit Pistons of days past.

“All we can do is put all we can together and be Bad Boys,” the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast said. “I mean, we are Bad Boys. When you come to Portland you know you’re not going to have wins easy.”

Nurkic came to the Blazers in a trade last February and quickly developed chemistry with his teammates. He averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers, who were 14-5 with him in the starting lineup.

His season was cut short by a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture. Now fully healed, Nurkic is again embracing his role with the Blazers. He dropped 34 pounds this summer in an effort to be quicker and more agile.

Portland finished last season at 41-41 before being eliminated by Golden State in the opening round of the playoffs. But a late-season surge after Nurkic’s arrival was encouraging.

Portland didn’t make a lot of changes in the offseason. The team remains anchored by the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McColllum. Lillard finished last season with a career-best average of 27 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. McCollum finished the season with a career-best 23 points per game.

Nurkic believes the key to the Blazers’ success this season is defense.

“Our defense was trash, to be honest, before,” he said. “We’re going to be better. When I came it was better and we’re going to keep improving that. It’s simple: If you want to win, you need to play defense.”

And he’s correct, last season Portland struggled at times defensively. Although the D improved after Nurkic arrived, the Blazers finished 25th in the league for average points allowed.

Here are some other things to watch for with the Blazers:

PEAK PORTLAND: Lillard revealed that he’s trying out a vegan diet, an effort that’s got him down to about 190 pounds – close to his rookie weight. The idea – much like it was with Nurkic’s weight loss – is to be a little lighter on his feet.

There’s just one problem. Wendy’s. Oh, and Five Guys. Lillard passes both of them on his way home. But the benefits outweighed the drawbacks, he said.

“Not only did I feel lighter moving around the court, but when I got winded and I got tired, it wasn’t the same. I felt stronger. I felt good on the court. It might have its issues as far as recovery once we start really getting into the season, and I’ll address that,” he said. “But it’s truly made a difference.”

LOOKING AT LEONARD: Meyers Leonard knows he didn’t do well last season so he rededicated himself to his craft over the summer, working out in Los Angeles with respected NBA trainer Drew Hanlen. Nukic’s arrival takes some of the pressure off the 7-foot-1 Leonard as he enters his sixth season with the Blazers, but he still must prove he’s a solid reserve.

“At the end of the day he’s going to have to do it on the court,” Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey said. “Because at some point – it is still about development – but it’s about production. I think Meyers knows that and his commitment in the offseason has put him in a position where he’s ready to compete.”

IMPRESSIVE ROOKIES: Both of Portland’s rookies have been drawing praise in the preseason. Portland acquired forwards Zach Collins out of Gonzaga and Caleb Swanigan out of Purdue on draft night.

Swanigan, the former Big Ten Player of the Year last season as a sophomore, was named to the NBA Summer League First Team after averaging 14.9 points and 10.4 rebounds through the first seven games.

LEARNING CURVE: For two seasons in a row, the Blazers have had second-half rallies that helped put them in the postseason. But coach Terry Stotts acknowledges that perhaps Portland missed out on the lesson the first time. “I think from my perspective last year is that we forgot how hard it is to do what we did in the second half of the season,” he said.

JERSEY PATCH: This is the first season the league will allow teams to display sponsor patches on the left shoulder of their uniforms. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers will feature a Goodyear logo on their uniforms. But the Blazers have yet to strike an agreement. Team President and CEO Chris McGowan said Portland was very close to a deal but it fell through at the last minute.

 

Jimmy Butler used business phone number in planned stunt

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT
What was Jimmy Butler thinking when he revealed his phone number during his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves? Did he not realize how big a star he’d become?

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

On the eve of his introductory press conference in Minnesota, Butler stewed over reports claiming he had been a stormy presence and abrasive leader in Chicago, the kind of accusation big-market franchises traditionally leak about exiled alphas after mindless trades. “I ought to go out there tomorrow and be like, ‘If you got a problem, here’s my number, call me,’” Butler vented. Ifeanyi Koggu, a close friend who handles Butler’s business phone, laughed nervously. “That would be funny,” Koggu replied, “but not a good idea.” Butler commandeered the iPhone 7 in their suite at the Loews the next morning and changed the outgoing voice-mail message from an automated greeting to a personal one. “Jimmy Butler, sorry I couldn’t get to the phone, but leave your name and number and I’ll hit you back. If you got any beef, definitely leave a message.” During his presser at Mall of America, in front of 2,500 hungry souls waiting on the second coming of Kevin Garnett, Butler broadcast the digits to the world.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion,” he began. “But with that being said, my phone is in my back pocket. Whoever has anything to say to me, feel free: 773-899-6071.” The phone was not actually in Butler’s back pocket. It was in the front pocket of Koggu’s jeans. “Once he got to the last digit, I could feel my hip vibrate,” Koggu recalls. “And it didn’t stop.” Within five minutes, the mailbox was full, and within 10, he couldn’t answer a call if he tried. “There were too many coming in at the same time,” Koggu explains. “Calls and texts, but also cameras popping up with Facetime requests. You could never get to the main screen.” The phone became too hot to hold, so Koggu shut it down before restarting it. On a private plane to Los Angeles, Butler chatted with two fans on Facetime, including a boy who spent 45 seconds running around his house hollering for his older brother. Then the device froze for good.

That’s part of an excellent profile on Butler, and it’s not even the corniest thing Jenkins uncovered about Butler:

on all his homework assignments, he wrote Tracy McGrady’s name atop the paper instead of his own.

I highly recommend reading Jenkins’ article in full.

Tyronn Lue says he’s unsure whether LeBron James will play in Cavaliers’ opener against Celtics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Cavaliers-Celtics is an awesome opening-night matchup. A rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference finals, a meeting of the two teams still presumed to top the East and, best of all, Kyrie Irving and Jae Crowder (though unfortunately not an injured Isaiah Thomas) facing their old teams.

But Irving’s nemesis, at least narratively, might not play.

LeBron James has been dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered in practice a couple weeks ago, and that will keep him out of Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Magic on Friday.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

As for James’ availability against the Celtics next week, Lue said James “got treatment all day today, so I’m not sure if we should be concerned or not.

“But it’s pretty sore today so we’ll just see what happens.”

Obviously, the Cavs aren’t going to chance LeBron in a preseason game if he’s sore – which just makes it harder to get a read on the situation. LeBron missing Friday’s game reveals little about his status for Boston on Tuesday.

But, hopefully, LeBron gets healthy. His individual matchup with Irving is highly anticipated after the point guard spent the summer distancing himself from LeBron.

Report: Andrew Wiggins’ contract extension contains no player option

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

Andrew Wiggins finally signed his contract extension with Timberwolves, who didn’t reveal any key details.

Was it the five-year max extension widely reported to be on the table? Did Wiggins get a player option?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The deal projects to be worth $146.45 million, but the exact amount won’t be known until the salary cap is set next summer. The lack of a player option is locked in, and that’s the big development.

Minnesota secures Wiggins from ages 23 through 28, what should be the prime of his career. That fifth season, allowable in an extension only with a max salary, is what the Timberwolves are paying for.

Locking up Wiggins for so long is what makes this deal defensible. Don’t let his volume scoring and athleticism fool you. He’s still lacking all-around skills necessary to being a top-flight player.

Minnesota would be overpaying based on Wiggins’ current production. This is a bet on Wiggins’ development, and it’s only even arguably worthwhile with that extra year of team control.

Steve Kerr got Warriors to click offensively by promising them two days off in Los Angels if they did

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
5 Comments

Steve Kerr has helped turn the Warriors into an offensive juggernaut.

Talent like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and eventually Kevin Durant certainly helps. But Kerr implemented a style of ball and player movement that really works.

It didn’t initially, though. After becoming accustomed to Mark Jackson’s isolation-heavy style, Golden State looked uneven earlier in Kerr’s first season. Players remained too stationary without the ball, and they were off in their decisions to pass or shoot.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

By virtue of a schedule quirk, the Warriors were granted a four-day break after a road game against the Lakers, and when Kerr entered the visitors locker room at Staples Center before tip-off, he proffered a deal: “Play the way we’ve been talking about and play the right way — take care of the ball, defend, do all that stuff — and I’ll give you the next two days off.” The players literally gasped in disbelief.

That night, there wasn’t one moment, or a singular play, but a river of them — a constant flow, the ball pinballing around the court, side to side, to the tune of 343 passes. “Beautiful,” Kerr says, thinking back on it. The Warriors scored a season-high 136 points.

In the days prior, what Kerr had most wanted was to know that his words were being heeded. “You just want to know the ship is heading in the right direction,” he says. And as he watched the rout unfold, he saw everything he had been preaching, his players carrying out his vision with focus and flair.

This encapsulates what makes Kerr such a great coach. He obviously had a fantastic scheme, but he also knew how to reach his players.

Two days off in Los Angeles? That’s a carrot that draws attention.