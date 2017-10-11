J.R. Smith says he is ‘absolutely’ frustrated to lose starting spot, won’t cause problems

J.R. Smith said “absolutely” he is frustrated that he lost his place in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup to Dwyane Wade, though neither he nor Tristan Thompson aim to make trouble now that they’re both coming off the bench.
“We talked about it,” Smith told cleveland.com. “It wasn’t the most positive conversation, but we talked about it and we’ll get through it together.”
Thompson said he and Smith wanted “everybody to know” they weren’t “upset or angry”
This is exactly the response you want to see. Smith doesn’t have to be happy about being demoted. Someone competitive enough to thrive in the NBA isn’t conditioned to take this passively. But the Cavs don’t want him sulking and creating problems, either.
It seems Smith is threading the needle with the ideal way to respond.
Steve Kerr got Warriors to click offensively by promising them two days off in Los Angels if they did
It didn’t initially, though. After becoming accustomed to Mark Jackson’s isolation-heavy style, Golden State looked uneven earlier in Kerr’s first season. Players remained too stationary without the ball, and they were off in their decisions to pass or shoot.
By virtue of a schedule quirk, the Warriors were granted a four-day break after a road game against the Lakers, and when Kerr entered the visitors locker room at Staples Center before tip-off, he proffered a deal: “Play the way we’ve been talking about and play the right way — take care of the ball, defend, do all that stuff — and I’ll give you the next two days off.” The players literally gasped in disbelief.
That night, there wasn’t one moment, or a singular play, but a river of them — a constant flow, the ball pinballing around the court, side to side, to the tune of 343 passes. “Beautiful,” Kerr says, thinking back on it. The Warriors scored a season-high 136 points.
In the days prior, what Kerr had most wanted was to know that his words were being heeded. “You just want to know the ship is heading in the right direction,” he says. And as he watched the rout unfold, he saw everything he had been preaching, his players carrying out his vision with focus and flair.
This encapsulates what makes Kerr such a great coach. He obviously had a fantastic scheme, but he also knew how to reach his players.
Two days off in Los Angeles? That’s a carrot that draws attention.
Andrew Wiggins signs contract extension with Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a multi-year contract extension.
Presumably, this is a five-year max extension. If so, the value won’t be known until the salary cap is set next summer, but it projects be worth $146.45 million.
Questions remain: Does the deal contain a player option? Is Wiggins eligible for the super max if he makes an All-NBA team this year? Will an agent receive a commission on the deal? And of course, is Wiggins worth it?
A max deal is the only way Minnesota could have secured Wiggins now for the next five years. Any lower salary, and the extension length would have been limited to four years. There’s value in locking up a young talent for so long (if, of course, the extension doesn’t include a player option).
But Wiggins’ defense and rebounding are far from commensurate with his athleticism. A volume scorer with good efficiency for his usage, Wiggins doesn’t distribute enough. He’s also too reliant on mid-range jumpers.
Don’t get me wrong. Wiggins is already pretty good, and he has the physical tools to become much more. But he’ll need to expand his game to justify this extension.
Rookies are unpredictable. How they will handle the athleticism and speed of the NBA, how ready they are the long grind of the season, how they handle pressure situations, and how tough they are (and become) mentally, they are all unknowns entering the season. It’s why guys like Malcolm Brogdon can catch everyone off guard and win Rookie of the Year (in what was a down year).
Predicting this year’s Rookie of the Year race is especially tough because a number of players will meet the traditional criteria — skilled players who will get a lot of minutes and touches on a team willing to ride their ups and downs. Here are the five guys we predict have the best chance.
(No, Celtics fans, Jayson Tatum is not on the list. He’s got skills as a scorer and will be solid, but in a limited role this season on a team that will win 50+ games and wants to challenge Cleveland. He’s not getting the same minutes, or the same make-mistakes-and-we-leave-you-in opportunities as these other players.)
1) Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers. He sat out last season due to injury, but like Blake Griffin he qualifies to win the award this season — and he should be the favorite. He is a 6’10” point forward who will have the ball in his hands and has shown through the preseason that he is a gifted passer who with his height can see and make dishes others can’t. Plus, he’s got shooters like J.J. Redick around him now to open things up and collect him dimes. If he (and Joel Embiid) can stay healthy and the Sixers start to look like a playoff team in the East with Simmons racking up 7ish assists a night, Simmons could be hard to beat. Will he put up much in terms of scoring numbers, however?
2) Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers. His ROY case will be as much about culture change as raw numbers — the Lonzo Ball effect is real. He pushes the ball ahead and finds the open man, and the result is the rest of the players — bigs in particular — run the floor, and everybody starts to share the rock. If Ball can help change the Lakers into the kind of team Luke Walton dreamed about, he will get serious ROY consideration. He will put up assist numbers, but will he score enough to keep defenses honest (and have the numbers to win the award)?
3) Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks. He slid down the draft board last June, then came out in July at Summer League and blew everyone away with his explosiveness. He’s going to put up scoring numbers as a shoot-first point guard with the ball in his hands in Dallas — they think he can be special and he’s going to get a lot of rope. His efficiency will be an issue, he has to improve there. Dallas has other talented scorers — Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes — that Smith has to develop some chemistry with, Smith has to show he can be a floor general, too. Still, he will have a very legitimate shot at ROY.
4) Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers. The No. 1 pick with the all-around game is going to be playing off the ball more for the Sixers — Simmons will often have the rock — but he’s going to get a lot of run and opportunity. It’s a little concerning that he is shooting less than 30 percent in the preseason, he’s going to have to figure out how to fit his game into the NBA, but he’s got all the tools to do it. Just give him time, watch him improve as the season wears on.
5) Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns. Incredibly athletic (and the guy NBA GMs picked to be the best in this class in five years), he will run on the wing next to Devin Booker, with Eric Bledsoe feeding them (for now) and he should be able to get some buckets basked on that. Part of Jackson’s case is that he should be the best defender of this rookie group and the Suns will test him on that end. Another player who is going to get a lot of minutes and a lot of chances.
Just missing the list: De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Jayson Tatum (Boston).
Jack signed an unguaranteed contract, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Burke – coming off a dreadful year with the Wizards – got the same or similar. Considering how late he signed, Burke might be headed to New York’s minor-league affiliate. There, he’d still have a chance to work his way up to the parent club.
There’s only a small difference between being out of the NBA and in the Knicks’ point-guard rotation.