Isaiah Thomas: I might never talk to Danny Ainge again

By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Isaiah Thomas played through injury to help the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Then, they traded him to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Thomas’ health has become a massive concern, just as he enters a contract year and nears an opportunity for his first mega payday.

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

Five months have passed and Thomas rises from his kitchen table to stretch his right hip. “No doubt about it, I should have sat out the playoffs,” he says. “No way around it, I made it worse.”

When Sacramento let Thomas walk in 2014, he left town telling himself, “F— Sacramento. I’m about to kill those dudes.” When Phoenix exiled him the following winter, he pledged, “O.K., now they’re gonna get it.” But there will be no revenge tour this time. “Boston is going to be all love,” he vows, with one exception. “I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right. I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”

The 5-foot-9 Thomas had to be defiant to make it this far. He’s not going to stop identifying enemies now, especially with former Boston teammates egging him on.

Danny Ainge, who called trading Thomas the toughest decision he’d ever made, probably accepts being the villain. It’s a role he has filled many times before, and that’s what it took to land Irving, an incredibly valuable player.

Thomas gave so much to the Celtics, and it stinks they wore down his body while he was on a cheap contract then traded him before he was due a massive raise. But that’s also the business. I suspect Thomas understands that on a certain level, but it also behooves him to frame the situation in the way that maximizes his motivation.

Report: Jordan Brand ending Carmelo Anthony’s signature-shoe line

By Dan FeldmanOct 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Carmelo Anthony waived his no trade clause to go from the lone All-Star in New York to the third-best player in Oklahoma City.

That coincides with a major endorsement change.

Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Jordan Brand is halting the Melo shoe series after 13 models, according to industry sources, making last season’s Melo M13 sneaker the final model of the line.

Despite the end of his signature line, sources say Anthony — who agreed to a new long-term endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in January — will remain a key featured athlete for the company.

Anthony, via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

“It’s false. False,” Anthony said. “Let’s not even discuss that.

Does DePaula have better sources at Jordan Brand than Anthony does? Perhaps, the report is inaccurate, but DePaula is reliable on shoe news.

Anthony still has a deal with Jordan Brand, and it’s unclear how this new arrangement affects his income. But, at minimum, it’s a loss in prestige.

Three questions the Los Angeles Clippers must answer this season

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 51-31, but fell to the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs (continuing a disappointing string of playoff performances)

I know what you did last summer: Maybe only the Celtics have seen the kind of roster turnover the Clippers have this past summer. Chris Paul forced his way out of town — and the Clipper front office recovered from that better than anyone expected. (That front office was one of the significant changes — Doc Rivers is no longer the GM, it is Lawrence Frank who now has the hammer, and Jerry West is consulting with him). Paul forced a trade to Houston, but the Clippers got back a good haul with Patrick Beverley, Sam Decker, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell. Los Angeles also quickly re-signed Blake Griffin to be the face of the franchise. The Clippers also lost J.J. Redick, Jamal Crawford, and Luc Mbah a Moute from the rotation. They did well to add Danilo Gallinari, Willie Reed, and Milos Teodosic.

THREE QUESTIONS THE CLIPPERS MUST ANSWER:

1) Can the Clippers pull off a motion offense with Blake Griffin at the center of it? For years, the Clippers’ offense has been fully in the hands of Chris Paul — as it should have been. When you have one of the best point guards, one of the best floor generals the game has seen, you give him the rock. For the past six years, the Clippers’ pick-and-roll heavy offense was never worse than eighth in the league (usually top five).

With CP3 gone, Doc Rivers says the Clippers want to run, move the ball move utilizing Griffin’s passing — which is very good — and get guys moving off the ball. That sounds good on paper. Patrick Beverley is a good spot-up shooter, DeAndre Jordan can roll to the rim or make cuts down the baseline to get open for lobs, and Gallinari can both catch-and-shoot or create shots depending on the matchup. But things that look good on paper don’t always translate the same way on the court. There are questions. It’s going to be interesting to see how teams defend Griffin — will they use a long wing, a power forward, or maybe a center on him? Will they play passing lanes and dare him to drive and shoot? Griffin needs to both hit some threes (or at least mid-range jumpers) and drive to dunk/get to the line to keep teams honest.

Los Angeles will seek more balanced scoring — while Griffin and others can do it for a night, we’re not going to see a lot of 25-30 point games out of the Clippers. It’s going to be more like six guys in double digits with the leading scorer at 18. Balance can work against most teams, so long as the players buy in.

So far in the preseason, the Clippers’ offense has been up-and-down and landed in the middle of the pack (the rebounding and defense have been atrocious). It’s preseason, so we shouldn’t read too much into that. When Teodosic started for Austin Rivers against the Raptors the offense looked better, and we could see that for stretches, but Rivers is the better defender and will get most starts.

2) Can Griffin, Gallinari, and the rest of the Clippers just stay healthy? Blake Griffin missed 21 games last season, 47 the season before that, 15 the season before that. Gallinari’s 19 games missed last season was the fewest he has missed in four years. Patrick Beverley missed 15 games last season and has had his own injury issues throughout his career.

How many games is Doc Rivers going to have his preferred starting five out there? The Clippers have the best bench they have had in years this season, but that only works if those guys don’t have to slide up into the starting lineup to replace injured guys.

In the West, there are seven teams — the Timberwolves, Nuggets, Clippers, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Jazz — fighting for four playoff spots. The Timberwolves should be in, which would leave six relatively evenly matched teams for three spots — staying healthy will be a deciding factor. Can Rivers have his preferred starting five for 65 games? If so, the Clippers will make the postseason. If not, it gets risky.

3) The Clippers will entertain with Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic, but can they get enough stops (especially with the bench)? You need to tune into Clippers games just to see Teodosic play — he is already one of the best passers in the NBA. He has that gift. He sees things before they happen then puts the ball in the perfect spot. He is going to rack up a lot of Sports Center highlights this season. Thrown in the fearless gunner off the bench in Lou Williams and you have a Clippers second unit that should be able to score.

The question is the defense. When DeAndre Jordan and Patrick Beverley are on the floor, the Clipper defense should be passable. However, the Clippers don’t have great wing defenders in a conference loaded with elite wings. Then there is the issue that neither Teodosic or Williams are good defenders. We will see how Rivers spaces out his rotations, but the Clippers have some weak defenders who need to get heavy minutes, and that creates challenges.

Watch Joel Embiid drain halfcourt shot, gloat in front of teammates

By Kurt HelinOct 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Joel Embiid is feeling pretty good about himself right now. As he should. There are about 148 million reasons he should be feeling good right now.

So good that during practice he’s taking halfcourt shots — and draining them. Then gloating and taunting teammates about it.

It’s good to be Joel Embiid right now.

 

Report: Contract allows Sixers to waive Joel Embiid if foot, back issues cost 25 games or more

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT
If Joel Embiid stays healthy, he will get all of his max contract extension — approximately $148 million over five years, something he and the Sixers agreed to on Monday. And from what we’ve seen, he would be well worth it.

The question is, what if he doesn’t stay healthy? He has played just 31 games across three NBA seasons, that’s one big Les Misérables-sized red flag.

The Sixers put protections in the contract, and now we have found out some of what they are. If Embiid misses 25 or more games — playing in fewer than 57 — in the final years of the contract due to the recurring injuries that have cost him time in the past, the Sixers have the option to waive him. Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN have the details.

Across each of the final four seasons of the extension, ending with the 2022-23 season, the 76ers could waive Embiid for a financial benefit if he’s lost because of a contractually agreed upon injury that causes him to miss 25 or more regular-season games and if he plays less than 1,650 minutes, league sources said.

Specific injuries are laid out in the contract and only include past problem areas with Embiid’s feet and back, sources said. Embiid has to miss 25 or more regular-season games because of injuries in those areas, and play less than 1,650 minutes, for Philadelphia to have the option of releasing him for cost savings…

If Embiid meets that narrow criteria and the Sixers decided to waive him after the 2018-19 season, he would receive $84.2 million of his full contract; $98.2 million after the 2019-20 season; $113.3 million after the 2020-21 season and $129.4 million after the 2021-22 season.

Some details here. First, it has to be specific injuries that Embiid has battled before — if Embiid misses half a season due to a shoulder injury, for example, the Sixers cannot waive him. Second, it does not apply to this coming NBA season, his last on his rookie scale deal, or next season, the first of the extension. The Sixers can, and likely will, be cautious with Embiid this season and he may not play much more than 50 games, even if he is healthy. They have a couple of seasons to build him up.

Also, if Embiid plays 1,650 minutes in three consecutive seasons, the right to waive goes away.

In theory, Embiid could get a super-max deal of $176 million — the Derrick Rose rule — but he would need to be named NBA MVP or make First Team All-NBA this season to reach that. Those goals are highly unlikely.

This sounds like a good deal for both sides. Embiid gets a max contract — and gets to say he’s a max player, something that is a status symbol around the NBA. The Sixers get protections. However, they likely would not waive Embiid unless he suffered a catastrophic, career-ending kind of injury. He’s too good when he plays, too valuable, for Philly to give up on him. But if it gets there, the Sixers have options.