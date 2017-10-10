Nuggets retiring Fat Lever’s No. 12

the Nuggets will be retiring legendary player Lafayette “Fat” Lever’s #12 jersey on Saturday, December 2, 2017 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
“With what Fat Lever has meant to this team, this city and our community for the past 30-plus years, it makes perfect sense to honor him by retiring his jersey during this special season,” Kroenke stated. “He is not only one of the best Nuggets in franchise history, but a great ambassador of Denver basketball as well. It is going to be an honor to have his jersey hanging in our arena.”
Lever had a fine six-season stint with Denver, making an All-NBA second team, an All-Defensive second team and a couple All-Star teams. His Nuggets teams made the playoffs each season and peaked with a trip to the 1985 Western Conference finals, though they were already perennial postseason participants be he arrived. Lever is Denver’s all-time leader in steals, and he ranks second in assists, seventh in points and even eighth in rebounds. Not bad for a 6-foot-3 point guard.
The timing is questionable, but Lever is a reasonable choice to join Alex English (2), David Thompson (33), Byron Beck (40), Dan Issel (44), Dikembe Mutombo (55) and Doug Moe (432) with a number in the rafters.
Last season, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo — we all knew he was an athletic freak, we all knew he was good, but Jason Kidd put the ball in his hands and he broke out as a player to become an All-Star and an All-NBA player. Other players such as Nikola Jokic in Denver and Rudy Gobert in Utah had their moments breaking out, even if they didn’t pull in all the accolades of the Greek Freak.
Who will it be this season? Who is about to have their breakout year? Here are our top five players to watch.
1) Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves. I can hear you saying, “he’s already broken out” as a 25.1 points and 12.3 rebound per game player last season as an NBA sophomore. He’s showing up in Gatorade ads with Michael Jordan, that’s the definition of breaking out. Yes, basketball and sports fans know Towns is amazing (he just missed making the All-NBA third team), but he is exactly where Antetokounmpo was one season ago — on the cusp of greatness and blowing up into the casual sports fans consciousness. Towns can add to his offensive game (although with Jimmy Butler and the added talent on the Timberwolves roster his counting stats likely don’t climb much), but what really has to happen is he has to get better and be more focused on the defensive end. Do that, lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs (in a season Minnesota is on a lot more nationally televised games) and Towns can have the same kind of breakout year the Greek Freak had last season.
2) Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers. He’s an impressive young player about to get a big opportunity. Last season he averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game — and that was with Paul George as the focal point of the offense. George is now in Oklahoma City, the Pacers are rebuilding, and they see Turner as one of their core players going forward — he’s going to get the rock a lot. Turner good on the pick-and-roll with the ability to pop out and hit a jumper, he works hard off the ball, he has a strong post game, he’s good on the glass, and he’s just 21. If he can improve, and stay efficient with all the extra touches, Turner could have a big year on a team taking a step backward.
3) Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers. He may be exactly what Portland needs. Last season he looked like it — he played just 20 games for the Blazers before an injury but averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game and the went 14-6. When he was on the floor with the Trail Blazers they a top-10 offense (110.6 points per 100 possessions) but more importantly they were decent defensively (105.4 per 100 allowed, middle of the NBA pack), and when on the floor the Blazers outscored teams by 5.2 points per 100. Can he replicate that? Can he stay healthy for a full season? If so, Nurkic could have a monster season.
4) Rodney Hood, Utah Jazz.Gordon Hayward and George Hill are gone, and someone is going to have to create offense for Utah this season. Enter Hood. Utah GM Dennis Lindsey said this summer “We believe Rodney Hood can be a primary scorer.” Two seasons ago he showed promise along those lines when he averaged 14.5 points a game and did so fairly efficiently, but that stagnated a little last season as he battled injuries. Even last season, he was very good as a pick-and-roll ball handler but he was looking to score not get others involved. Now he has to prove he can orchestrate an offense, not just get himself buckets. Bottom line is Hood is going to get the opportunity to break out, the Jazz need buckets and Hood is going to be asked to create them.
5) Clint Capela, Houston Rockets. This is a right place/right time selection. All the attention will be on the backcourt of Chris Paul and James Harden, but those guys need someone they can throw lobs to, and Capela is that — he’s very good as the role man, last season averaging 1.14 points per possession when he got the ball back. Capela also works hard off the ball. Last season, as Harden was having an MVP-level season, Capela had career-bests of 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, and he shot 64.3 percent. He’s going to get a lot of easy looks this season. Most importantly, the Rockets need a defensive backstop on this team and Capela can be that, the guy like Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, or DeAndre Jordan who cleans up the messes of others. Do that, on a team that’s going to get a lot of exposure, and Capela will be a breakout player.
Derrick Rose says he recorded video to recruit LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh in 2010
“Oh yeah, yeah, I tried,” Rose said after shootaround Tuesday. “People always said that I didn’t recruit. I tried to recruit. I put out the video, but, it wasn’t for me to say that. I felt like it was for the organization to say that.”
Rose said he filmed a video in which he recruited the big three to join him on a Bulls team that had a young core of Luol Deng, Taj Gibson and Joakim Noah already.
When asked why this revelation was just coming to light now, Rose replied, “I just wanted to see who had my back,” presumably referring to members of the Bulls front office that could have corrected the perception that Rose was hands-off by telling the media about the video that was filmed.
Rose said he is unaware if the video was ever viewed by James, Wade and Bosh.
“(The Bulls) didn’t say anything about it,” Rose said. “They sent it, I don’t know if they really actually looked at it or played the video, but, I made the video, but at the time it really wasn’t for me to say that.”
Rose clearly didn’t want to alienate his Chicago teammates by openly recruiting outside free agents, a noble sentiment. The Bulls would have had to shed salary to clear room for two max free agents, let alone three.
But what did Rose expect the narrative to be when he said things like “as far as recruiting, I never did and never will”?
Bulls management had similar incentives to show loyalty to incumbent players. Rose probably would have been ticked if someone from the front office discussed the video publicly.
Rose chose to hide his recruiting efforts, which might have improved team chemistry but also painted him a star uneager to share the spotlight. It’s nice that he set the record straight now, but after he extracted all the positives of his misleading statements, there’s no reason to feel bad he also dealt with some negative perception.
Jarrett Jack yanked away from confrontation with James Harden (video)
The Rockets star contested a harmless Jack practice shot after a whistle. Jack didn’t like that and bumped Harden. Harden pushed Jack away. Then, they were face-to-face until Michael Beasley pulled away his Knicks teammate.
Even a double technical on the guards didn’t stop the jawing.
Three questions the Golden State Warriors must answer this season
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.
Last Season: 67-15, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.
1) How will an aging bench affect their playoff run? It’s easy to point to Durrant as a huge catalyst to why the Warriors will still be great next season. This team is now chocked full of stars who took less money to remain together and beat up on the rest of the league.
But that is always been the case for the Golden State bench with guys like Andre dollar and David West. There are several rotation players for the Warriors who are age 32 or older. That includes Shaun Livingston, Pauchulia, West, and Iguodala.
Gone are Ian Clark and James Michael McAdoo. A big question not only for their regular season win total but the playoffs for Golden State will be how well their rotation guys hold up. Some of this could be offset by Bell if he remains a regular roster player, but it will be something to watch.
2) Do they still have the edge over Cleveland? It’s hard to say that the Cavaliers will have a better chance against the Warriors in a Finals rematch without Kyrie Irving. However, it was apparent last season that what Cleveland suffered from most when facing the Golden State onslaught was depth. The trade with the Boston Celtics certainly helped LeBron James and company shore up that aspect of the roster. Guys like Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas will see to that.
Cleveland is also supposed to be moving in a new direction on offense with Kevin Love playing center. That will allow LeBron to play the wing position much the way he did in Miami, which had a much more fluid system. That could cause real problems for the Warriors on defense, or at least more than the Cavaliers produced last season for them come playoff time.
The Warriors still have the better roster and the better system, but when examining potential weak spots against the champs you have to look at every angle for their most fierce competitors.
3) How tough can they be against a strengthened Western Conference? Warriors still have the best roster in the Western Conference and it’s not close. Even as a huge cache of stars have gone from east to west, and others have joined forces like in Houston, the Golden State squad still remains tops in terms of firepower.
But there is some concern about whether the strengthened Western Conference will simply reduce win totals for the Warriors or create a real issues come playoff time. We have seen a trend with the Warriors in resting players and easing off the gas — we certainly saw the latter a bit last season after a record-setting campaign in 2015-16. Might the Warriors decide to take it easy and coast into the playoffs (relatively speaking) much like the Cavaliers did a year ago? It could help them save some of their old her legs on the squad, and prepare them for teams like the Rockets and Spurs in the postseason.