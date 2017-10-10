Getty Images

Hottest NBA ticket? Hope in Los Angeles, Philly sells, plus Kobe retirement

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
1 Comment

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”

Andy Dufresne also could have added that hope sells NBA tickets.

There has been little hope in Los Angeles for the past few years as the Lakers started to rebuild, but with Lonzo Ball in the fold there is a genuine belief that things are about to turn around and the team will be entertaining — and that has made the Lakers the league’s hottest ticket.

The Lakers are the top ticket selling NBA team on StubHub this season, the online secondary ticket market’s leader told NBC Sports. L.A.’s sales are up nearly a 130 percent from last season. Second on that team’s sales list are the always popular Knicks, with their hope invested in Kristaps Porzingis. Third is Boston, another team with a lot of hope after the additions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — the Celtics’ sales have jumped 48 percent from a season ago, when they were seventh in the league in sales at StubHub.

Fifth on the team sales list is the Philadelphia 76ers, where the fan base has had to subsist on nothing but hope for years, but now fans think they will get fed some playoff basketball thanks to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. Sixers ticket sales are up 110 percent over this time last season on StubHub.

“While recent success and offseason moves have driven demand amongst NBA ticket buyers on StubHub for teams like the Boston Celtics, we are also seeing a sense of optimism and notable increase in demand for teams that haven’t recently been in the playoffs but have rosters boasting exciting new talent, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers,” Jessica Erskine, StubHub spokesperson “On the road, The Warriors talent draw the highest demand with a significant uptick in ticket sales over the average NBA regular season game.”

The hottest single-game ticket this season? Dec. 18 when the Warriors visit the Lakers — Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement game, where the average ticket price is $660. Ticket prices right now range from $510 per seat in the top of the building to $7,000 or more to be in a prime location. That shouldn’t be a shock, Kobe sells. The Kobe game has generated more ticket sales on StubHub than the No. 2, 3, and 4 games on the list combined.

Second on that list is Feb. 11 in Boston, when the Cavaliers come to town and Paul Pierce gets his jersey hung in the crowded Garden rafters. The most expensive average ticket price right now is in the Bay Area on Christmas Day when LeBron James and the Cavaliers come to town for a Finals rematch (and possible preview).

Other interesting notes on ticket sales this season:

• As Erskine of StubHub mentioned above, the hottest ticket on the road is the Golden State Warriors. When the defending champions with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant come to town StubHub sees a sales increase of 425 percent over the league average per game.

• For the record, the top five best-selling teams on StubHub this season to date are: 1) Los Angeles Lakers, 2) New York Knicks, 3) Boston Celtics, 4) Golden State Warriors, 5) Philadelphia 76ers.

• The most popular rivalry this season is Cleveland vs. Boston — three of these matchups are in the top 10 most in-demand games.

• Despite the dominance of Western Conference teams on the court, Eastern Conference teams have consistently driven more ticket sales on StubHub, a trend that goes back years. Despite the fact the West loaded up on the court for this season the gap continues to grow — ticket sales for Eastern teams this year surpass those for Western teams by 59 percent, the highest difference in the last five seasons.

• That said, Western Conference teams do command the higher average ticket price at $155, 12 percent higher than Eastern Conference teams on StubHub.

Welcome to NBA Justin Jackson, C.J. McCollum breaks rookie’s ankles (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Every rookie has his “welcome to the NBA” moment where they start to realize just how good the competition gets. For example, Warriors’ rookie Jordan Bell had one this summer when in a pickup game he had to guard LeBron James and found out why he’s an all-time great.

Sacramento’s Justin Jackson got his Monday night in an exhibition game against Portland.

Jackson chased C.J. McCollum out from the baseline to beyond the arc on an inbound play, but when the quick McCollum turned and made his move, Jackson went down like someone yelled “timber.” It wasn’t pretty.

Welcome to the NBA, kid.

With Stephen Currys’ help, NBA aims to aid youth basketball parents

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is trying to help parents improve their children’s basketball-playing experience, and recruited Stephen Curry and his mother to help.

The two-time MVP from the Golden State Warriors and his mother, Sonya Curry, will take part Wednesday in a parent workshop and panel discussion for families in Walnut Creek, California, to help launch the league’s Jr. NBA Parent Initiative.

The program that began Monday aims to educate parents on the needs of young players and will feature parent forums, recommendations and age-appropriate curriculum for those who register at https://jr.nba.com/register-now/ .

Also, a new Jr. NBA Coach App will include demonstration videos with NBA and WNBA players and coaches, and 48 preloaded practice plans for various skill levels.

Sixers teammates love Joel Embiid’s new max contract

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

There were plenty of raised eyebrows around the NBA when the news broke that the Sixers have given Joel Embiid a potential five-year, $148 million max extension. (I say potential because there are protections in there for the Sixers in case Embiid cannot play, we will learn more about those in the coming days.) That’s a lot of money on the table for a guy who played in just 31 games in three seasons — and played well when he did, but still he hasn’t gotten to 800 NBA minutes in his career.

Embiid’s Sixers teammates have his back — they love the deal, as they told Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons
“He’s a beast. As soon as he hits that court, I can’t name one person who’s going to stop him. Honestly, there’s nobody that can compete with him in his position. There’s no one.”

Jahlil Okafor
“He deserves it. I’m really happy for him. It wasn’t a surprise to me. You’ve seen how good of a player he is. He’s an even better person.”

Nik Stauskas 
“Very well-deserved. Obviously, there are going to be people who question it just because he hasn’t played that many games. But for us to see him in practice and saw him over those [31] games he played last year, if he’s able to stay healthy, I think he’s worth every single penny.”

And there are plenty more of comments just like that from other teammates. It’s what you’d expect them to say, but Embiid is genuinely loved in that locker room.

This is a contract that is impossible to judge fairly right now. If Embiid is mostly healthy and plays 65 or more games a season for the next five years, this is a great deal (and the Sixers will become a very dangerous team). If he can’t stay healthy, well, it depends on what those protections in the contract are.

But if you’re the Sixers, you have to roll the dice on this.

Hornets’ Michael Jordan donates $7 million to build medical clinics

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch medical clinics that he hopes will help at-risk communities in Charlotte.

It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion.

The donation will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics, which are projected to open in 2020.

Jordan’s spokesperson Estee Portnoy told The Associated Press Monday that he “feels so great about being able to impact the Charlotte community and help people who really deserve it. Michael and Novant are really excited about this project.”

Portnoy says Jordan, 54, was motivated by a study that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those of any of the top 50 cities in the United States to lift themselves out of poverty.

 