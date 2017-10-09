Sixers teammates love Joel Embiid’s new max contract

There were plenty of raised eyebrows around the NBA when the news broke that the Sixers have given Joel Embiid a potential five-year, $148 million max extension. (I say potential because there are protections in there for the Sixers in case Embiid cannot play, we will learn more about those in the coming days.) That’s a lot of money on the table for a guy who played in just 31 games in three seasons — and played well when he did, but still he hasn’t gotten to 800 NBA minutes in his career.
Embiid’s Sixers teammates have his back — they love the deal, as they told Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ben Simmons
“He’s a beast. As soon as he hits that court, I can’t name one person who’s going to stop him. Honestly, there’s nobody that can compete with him in his position. There’s no one.”
Jahlil Okafor
“He deserves it. I’m really happy for him. It wasn’t a surprise to me. You’ve seen how good of a player he is. He’s an even better person.”
Nik Stauskas
“Very well-deserved. Obviously, there are going to be people who question it just because he hasn’t played that many games. But for us to see him in practice and saw him over those [31] games he played last year, if he’s able to stay healthy, I think he’s worth every single penny.”
And there are plenty more of comments just like that from other teammates. It’s what you’d expect them to say, but Embiid is genuinely loved in that locker room.
This is a contract that is impossible to judge fairly right now. If Embiid is mostly healthy and plays 65 or more games a season for the next five years, this is a great deal (and the Sixers will become a very dangerous team). If he can’t stay healthy, well, it depends on what those protections in the contract are.
But if you’re the Sixers, you have to roll the dice on this.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is trying to help parents improve their children’s basketball-playing experience, and recruited Stephen Curry and his mother to help.
The two-time MVP from the Golden State Warriors and his mother, Sonya Curry, will take part Wednesday in a parent workshop and panel discussion for families in Walnut Creek, California, to help launch the league’s Jr. NBA Parent Initiative.
The program that began Monday aims to educate parents on the needs of young players and will feature parent forums, recommendations and age-appropriate curriculum for those who register at https://jr.nba.com/register-now/ .
Also, a new Jr. NBA Coach App will include demonstration videos with NBA and WNBA players and coaches, and 48 preloaded practice plans for various skill levels.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch medical clinics that he hopes will help at-risk communities in Charlotte.
It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion.
The donation will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics, which are projected to open in 2020.
Jordan’s spokesperson Estee Portnoy told The Associated Press Monday that he “feels so great about being able to impact the Charlotte community and help people who really deserve it. Michael and Novant are really excited about this project.”
Portnoy says Jordan, 54, was motivated by a study that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those of any of the top 50 cities in the United States to lift themselves out of poverty.
It’s hard to blame Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak here — the Nets vs. Knicks Sunday broadcast was at commercial, they thought they were just talking in the studio. But there was about a 17-second gap between a generator ad and a Jeep ad where nothing was on the screen, and their mics turned out to be hot.
The MSG Network Knicks analysts were caught ripping Kristaps Porzingis for being -20 in that preseason game (hat tip the New York Daily News).
Hahn: “The other thing you could do is just kill Porzingis for being minus-20 in 16 minutes. Dude, like come on, man. You’re a star. This is what you’re doing? You’re just out there? [He’s got] a lot to learn.”
Szczerbiak: “Minus-20, for him, he should never let his team…,” and then the second ad kicks in.
Porzingis didn’t play the second half of that game due to a hip, and he had just six points (but three blocks) in the first half. He may not play the next Knicks preseason game due to the hip injury, he is going to meet with a doctor first.
We’ll see how much hot water the broadcasters get in for this, but it shouldn’t be much. Someone in the control room might hear about this more than Hahn and Szczerbiak. They were at break.
Porzingis didn’t play well, but it’s hard to get too worked up over a preseason game performance. The Knicks are going to have some rough patches this season, Porzingis is going to have some rough patches, too, the question is can the player and the team overcome them and take steps forward? If he’s sloppy and -20 in a half to the Nets in March, then we should be concerned.
Stephen Curry is good with the change. Now so is LeBron James.
Starting this February, the NBA is trying to put a spark into the NBA All-Star Game. No more East vs. West, instead they go playground style with the top vote-getters in each conference acting as captains who will select the rest of the team from the All-Star pool (starters voted in by fans/players/media, the reserves picked by the coaches). The teams will now play for charity.
LeBron is good with that, as he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“I don’t see it as a bad idea. We had to do something. The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn’t so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It’s hard to say if it’s good or bad yet. We haven’t done it yet. February isn’t here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it’s going to be. But I like the change. Why not?”
Exactly, why not? LeBron is right, the All-Star Game itself the past couple of years (and, frankly, longer but it has gotten worse) has been tedious at best. Not that anybody is expecting NBA Finals level of play, but guys try harder on defense at my weekly pickup games — and we’re not there to play defense. The league needed to try something, it partnered with Chris Paul and the players’ union to come up with this, and it’s not a bad idea.
It will be way better if the league turns the picking of players into some kind of show — on TNT before a game, or at least on Twitter with the captains (probably LeBron and Kevin Durant or Curry) going back and forth. Make it really schoolyard (and suck for the guy picked last).
But at least this is something, as LeBron noted. If this doesn’t work, then try something else, but at least don’t just keep doing what no longer works.