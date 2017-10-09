Getty Images

Report: Joel Embiid agrees to five-year, $148 million max extension with Sixers

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
Joel Embiid has trusted the process all the way to the bank.

The Philadelphia 76ers have bet big that Embiid is going to be healthy.

The Sixers have agreed to a five-year, $148 million extension with the big man at the center of their rebuilding efforts, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN(and since confirmed by Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

The designated exception — termed “The Super Max — allows Embiid to earn a higher percentage of the salary cap — and potentially millions of dollars more — if he meets criteria over the course of the deal, including, making All-NBA teams, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, or the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. If Embiid meets the super max criteria, he could earn an as much as $178 million on the contract, league sources said….

The deal will include some salary cap protection for the 76ers should Embiid sustain injury that causes him to miss significant playing time, league sources said.

Joel Embiid reacted like you or I would have to $148 million.

I’m curious what those protections are for the Sixers, because the agents want to spin this as a max extension but you can be sure Philly covered its bases. There was a quickly removed report that Embiid would only get half that money if he didn’t meet certain criteria in terms of games played, however, we don’t know what those benchmarks might be (or what numbers really are in the contract). Zach Lowe put it this way.

In three NBA seasons, Embiid has played a total of 786 minutes across 31 games. He has been plagued by foot issues, then had last season cut short with surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 27. He has just been cleared for 5-on-5 action but has yet to play in a Sixers preseason game. They are hoping he is ready by opening night.

That said, when Embiid has been on the court he has looked like a max player. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game (despite a minutes limit), he was a defensive force in the paint, and the Sixers were outscoring opponents on the court. With him and Ben Simmons (back from injury and looking good in the preseason) plus No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, there is real optimism in Philly because of all this.

And the Sixers can keep adding to the roster — they have a lot of draft picks stockpiled and they will still have about $40 million in cap space next summer to chase free agents (in what will be a tight market that can buy them a lot of talent).

LeBron James likes idea of shaking up All-Star Game format. “Why not?”

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT
Stephen Curry is good with the change. Now so is LeBron James.

Starting this February, the NBA is trying to put a spark into the NBA All-Star Game. No more East vs. West, instead they go playground style with the top vote-getters in each conference acting as captains who will select the rest of the team from the All-Star pool (starters voted in by fans/players/media, the reserves picked by the coaches).  The teams will now play for charity.

LeBron is good with that, as he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I don’t see it as a bad idea. We had to do something. The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn’t so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It’s hard to say if it’s good or bad yet. We haven’t done it yet. February isn’t here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it’s going to be. But I like the change. Why not?”

Exactly, why not? LeBron is right, the All-Star Game itself the past couple of years (and, frankly, longer but it has gotten worse) has been tedious at best. Not that anybody is expecting NBA Finals level of play, but guys try harder on defense at my weekly pickup games — and we’re not there to play defense. The league needed to try something, it partnered with Chris Paul and the players’ union to come up with this, and it’s not a bad idea.

It will be way better if the league turns the picking of players into some kind of show — on TNT before a game, or at least on Twitter with the captains (probably LeBron and Kevin Durant or Curry) going back and forth. Make it really schoolyard (and suck for the guy picked last).

But at least this is something, as LeBron noted. If this doesn’t work, then try something else, but at least don’t just keep doing what no longer works.

 

Marcus Smart says Celtics haven’t discussed contract extension with him or agent

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Marcus Smart is an excellent defender, capable of guarding all three perimeter positions. He’s also over his head as a lead guard offensively, and his clunky 3-pointer is limiting. Between Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and maybe even Terry Rozier, the Celtics have higher priorities. But Smart still brings plenty of helpful production.

All of this is to say valuing Smart is difficult.

He says Boston isn’t even trying to do so in contract-extension negotiations.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

If the Celtics don’t extend him by the Oct. 16 deadline, he’d become a restricted free agent next summer. It’s not as if they’re at risk of losing him.

Perhaps, they want more time to evaluate him – especially his attitude and conditioning. The specter of a contract year could keep him sharp and in shape.

That delay could last until closer to the start of the regular season or all the way until next offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising if Boston offers him an extension in the next week. I wouldn’t even rule out discussions already occurring but Smart minimizing them in attempt to rally support and gain leverage.

The Celtics could face a sizable luxury-tax bill next season depending on Smart’s contract and other moves. There’s no rush to pay him, but it would be a little odd if they’re not even checking whether he’d lock into a moderate salary now in exchange for security.

Dwyane Wade to start over J.R. Smith for Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Good thing J.R. Smith didn’t get into a “blank-measuring contest” with Dwyane Wade.

Because Wade has taken Smith’s job as the Cavaliers’ starting shooting guard.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Smith is a better 3-point shooter and defender than Wade, making Smith a more natural fit next to LeBron James and a maybe-more-ball-dominant Kevin Love. But Wade has chemistry with LeBron after their time together with the Heat, allowing the pair to mesh more better than their styles would suggest otherwise.

Wade is far more accomplished than Smith, and though current ability should matter, so does stature and ego. I also wonder whether the health of the 35-year-old Wade factored. Some players his age have trouble getting loose after sitting to start games.

If Derrick Rose exits early to lead reserve-heavy units (what his role should become when Isaiah Thomas returns) – with LeBron and Wade presumably leading the playmaking between – this might open the door for Richard Jefferson to stay on the team. The Cavs are in a roster crunch, but this rotation would leave less of a role for point guard Jose Calderon. Perhaps, this opens the door for Cleveland to waive Calderon instead of Jefferson, who has been useful on the wing against the Warriors in the Finals.

Report: Wizards’ Sheldon Mac out 6-8 months with torn Achilles

By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The Wizards’ fears about Sheldon Mac have been realized.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Just $50,000 of Mac’s minimum salary was guaranteed, but his salary will be fully guaranteed while he’s injured. With this injury sidelining him past Jan. 10 (when his salary would become fully guaranteed otherwise), let alone likely the entire season, Mac now has his salary effectively fully guaranteed.

In line to pay the luxury tax, the Wizards probably won’t waive him. They could trade him to another team, which could waive him without the tax hit. Washington would likely send that team Mac’s base salary plus a little extra money or a second-round pick for the trouble.

Mac appeared likely to make the Wizards’ regular-season roster with at least a chance of cracking the rotation. The Wizards will be fine with Jodie Meeks and Tomas Satoransky behind Bradley Beal at shooting guard.

This opens the door for two of Donald Sloan, Daniel Ochefu and Carrick Felix to make the regular-season roster.