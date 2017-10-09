Rajon Rondo out with sports hernia, could miss month

Rajon Rondo has a sports hernia, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters before tipoff of a New Orleans preseason game on Sunday (one where Anthony Davis dropped 37 on the Bulls). Because Rondo will see a specialist Monday, the coach refused to put a timetable on Rondo’s return, but Mike Helfgot of the New Orleans Advocate got some idea of one.
Gentry said a timetable for Rondo’s return should become more clear when he sees a specialist in Philadelphia on Monday, though sources familiar with the situation said the initial expectation is Rondo will be out for approximately four weeks.
“I’m not a medical doctor,” Gentry said. “We’ll see what happens after he sees a specialist.”
Jrue Holiday, who had been playing the two with Rondo on the court, slid back over to the point and was joined by E’Twaun Moore in the starting rotation — a backcourt that provides much better shooting, something the Pelicans need to space the floor around Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Rondo’s injury likely means more run for Ian Clark, which would not be a bad thing for New Orleans.
Gentry praised Rondo for something the young players in Chicago loved him for last season — leadership. Rondo has taken to the mentor role with young players, a quality a lot of teams could use. However, the Pelicans are in a win-now place — or there likely will be major coaching/front office shakeups, with roster shakeups to follow — and more shooting in the starting lineup will not be a bad thing.
Last season, we entered the year with a wide-open MVP race that could have gone a lot of directions, but in the end Russell Westbrook and James Harden had put up such ridiculous numbers they stood out at the top (although Kawhi Leonard was lurking).
This season, we are back to that wide open race — the tectonic shifts in players moving to teams with other superstars this summer has changed the race. Here are the five guys that have the best shot at winning the award.
1) LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s a four-time MVP — and finished in the top three in voting for eight straight seasons until he was fourth in 2017 — who has been so consistently dominant his biggest challenge is we have become accustomed to his greatness. He averaged 26.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists last season and it was greeted with a shrug. However, with Kyrie Irving traded to Boston and Isaiah Thomas likely a spectator until January, James will have to carry more of a load during the regular season. If the Cavaliers continue to be the dominant force in the East (as is likely), James will get the credit, and that could propel him to MVP No. 5.
2) Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder. He is the reigning MVP and earned it with a historic season becoming only the second player to average a triple-double for the season — 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. The addition of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder roster will mean Westbrook’s counting stats will decline, but if he can lead this team to a No. 2 or 3 seed in the West with at least 57 wins, and he can show true leadership making sacrifices and getting everyone involved, he could pick up a back-to-back MVP win as well.
3) Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs. He led a 61-win Spurs team last season averaging 25.5 points per game, but his legitimate case for MVP was that he was the best defender of anyone in the group (and the Spurs had the best defense in the NBA). He doesn’t tout himself for the award (or for anything), but if he puts up similar numbers again and the Spurs are right there with the Thunder and Rockets for the two seed in the West, Leonard again will be in the mix to win the award. The one question has become will he be healthy enough, after he sat out all of the preseason with a chronic quad issue.
4) Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors. He is a former MVP, the Finals MVP from last season, and the best player — sorry Stephen Curry — on what should be the most dominant team in the NBA this season. The MVP award has often gone to the best player on the best team, which has Durant as the favorite among the Las Vegas oddsmakers. He averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game last season, and likely will have numbers close to that. The one thing that could hold him back is voters fatigued with the Warriors winning everything and looking for a narrative they find more interesting.
5) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. He burst into NBA superstardom last season when they put the ball in his hands, made him the defacto point guard, and he responded with 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He led the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. There is almost nothing he can’t do on the court, and he only continues to improve. The key for him is not his jump shot (which is slowly improving), but rather will the Bucks take another step forward — this has been a “two steps up, one step back” team for a few years now. If the Bucks are stagnant or worse this season, it is bad news for Antetokounmpo’s MVP hopes (and maybe Jason Kidd’s job). However, if the Bucks move up the ladder in the East and are winning 50+ games, the Greek Freak will move into serious MVP consideration.
Just missing this list: James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving.
Adam Silver says NBA will continue to look at 1-16 playoff seeding
The days of coming home in the springtime and watching teams with losing records battle it out in a playoff game could be coming to an end.
According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the league will continue to look at reseeding the top 16 teams in the NBA at the end of the regular season. That seeding would be much like the NCAA tournament in that the best teams would simply make it to the playoffs regardless of conference or coast.
Silver said that a reseeding into a 1 through 16 format would also necessitate the NBA looking at a more balanced schedule, as well as an overall analysis at how many games the teams play during the regular season.
As it stands now, teams play more often within their own conference and division. Teams have taken to resting players more often, which the league will try to combat in the coming season. Reducing the number of games or lengthening the season could also be in play.
“I think though it would require revisiting the regular-season schedule as well. As I’ve said before, we don’t play a balanced schedule now, as I’m sure you know. And for those that don’t, that means that teams in the East play each other more than they play teams in the West. And our feeling is, if we were going to seed 1-16, we would need to play a balanced schedule to make it fair for everyone if we were going to seed 1-16 in the playoffs. It may be that as we continue to experiment with the number of days over which we can schedule 82 games that it will create more of an opportunity for a balanced schedule.”
“Let me add to that I said the other day [to USA Today] that there’s no magic in an 82-game season,” Silver said. “It’s not a change you’re going to see in the short term, but I think when we step back and look holistically at our schedule and how playoffs are seeded we should look at the entire format. Counter-balancing seeding playoff teams 1-16 is also the desire to create more rest for our players and when possible reduce the amount of travel.
“In adding the extra week to the regular season this year, we will be able to eliminate completely four games in five nights. I think it’s the first time in the history of the league we were able to do that. Plus we have back to backs at an all-time low. If we took the existing format, the existing schedule and then we seeded playoffs 1-16, we’d be adding additional travel; you would have teams criss-crossing the country in the first round.”
There are arguments for and against reseeding the teams for the playoffs, and teams are always wary of losing gate traffic for games themselves. Still, the league disappoints many fans and detriments their overall product when they don’t put the best teams on the floor for the playoffs. As the game becomes more marketable both domestically and abroad, perhaps direct geographic interest will not play as big a factor as previously thought. Then again, I doubt this ever comes to fruition. It could be nothing more than lip service to satiate the folks who are very into this idea.
Three questions the Brooklyn Nets must answer this season
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.
1) How will D’Angelo Russell develop? Russell is now the Nets’ most valuable asset, at least until they can finally use their own first-round pick again in 2019. He wasn’t ready for prime time, on or off the floor, with the Lakers. But he’ll get an opportunity to grow in Brooklyn. He’s just 21. His future remains largely uncharted.
Russell has shown flashes, but he must ease into a more efficient offensive role. He can accomplish this by tightening his shot selection or, ideally, successfully making more plays in his high-usage role. It’d also help if he became a better defender, though plenty of guards skate by on that end if they excel offensively.
2) How will Caris LeVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen develop? Russell gets his own section, but the Nets have wrangled a few other players on rookie-scale contracts who could contribute to a winning team some day. From hiring Atkinson to its playing style, Brooklyn is seemingly emphasizing player development. If these players progress nicely, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes a little brighter.
LeVert must turn his promise into steadier production. Hollis-Jefferson must improve his jumper or become more comfortable as a small-ball power forward. Allen must learn to handle contact.
The Nets should give all three plenty of opportunities to work through their shortcomings.
3) Can Jeremy Lin, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, Timofey Mozgov, Trevor Booker and Quincy Acy make Brooklyn respectable? The Nets will probably be bad. But with their first-round pick going to Cleveland and their second-round pick going to Philadelphia or Charlotte, they have no incentive to be.
Brooklyn has the aforementioned veterans, players capable of contributing to winning teams. Lin was mostly injured last season. Acy was a mid-season addition. Crabbe, Carroll and Mozgov are newcomers. The Nets will miss Lopez, but they’re now far deeper with productive veterans.
The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference isn’t the highest bar. It still seems extremely unlikely Brooklyn seriously enters the playoff, but there’s no reason not to try. Even winning 30-something games and being more competitive would be worthwhile considering the lost draft picks. Again, even that might be too lofty, but the Nets will give it their best.
