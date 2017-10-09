Knicks analysts caught on hot mic ripping Kristaps Porzingis

It’s hard to blame Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak here — the Nets vs. Knicks Sunday broadcast was at commercial, they thought they were just talking in the studio. But there was about a 17-second gap between a generator ad and a Jeep ad where nothing was on the screen, and their mics turned out to be hot.

The MSG Network Knicks analysts were caught ripping Kristaps Porzingis for being -20 in that preseason game (hat tip the New York Daily News).

Wally Szczerbiak and Alan Hahn ripping Kristaps Porzingis off camera on #MSG #Knicks #PreSeason Audio attached pic.twitter.com/6TsMcMis4H — Steven Neco Cortez (@LifeAsKorleone) October 9, 2017

Hahn: “The other thing you could do is just kill Porzingis for being minus-20 in 16 minutes. Dude, like come on, man. You’re a star. This is what you’re doing? You’re just out there? [He’s got] a lot to learn.”

Szczerbiak: “Minus-20, for him, he should never let his team…,” and then the second ad kicks in.

Porzingis didn’t play the second half of that game due to a hip, and he had just six points (but three blocks) in the first half. He may not play the next Knicks preseason game due to the hip injury, he is going to meet with a doctor first.

We’ll see how much hot water the broadcasters get in for this, but it shouldn’t be much. Someone in the control room might hear about this more than Hahn and Szczerbiak. They were at break.

Porzingis didn’t play well, but it’s hard to get too worked up over a preseason game performance. The Knicks are going to have some rough patches this season, Porzingis is going to have some rough patches, too, the question is can the player and the team overcome them and take steps forward? If he’s sloppy and -20 in a half to the Nets in March, then we should be concerned.