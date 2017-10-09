Associated Press

Knicks analysts caught on hot mic ripping Kristaps Porzingis

By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s hard to blame Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak here — the Nets vs. Knicks Sunday broadcast was at commercial, they thought they were just talking in the studio. But there was about a 17-second gap between a generator ad and a Jeep ad where nothing was on the screen, and their mics turned out to be hot.

The MSG Network Knicks analysts were caught ripping Kristaps Porzingis for being -20 in that preseason game (hat tip the New York Daily News).

Hahn: “The other thing you could do is just kill Porzingis for being minus-20 in 16 minutes. Dude, like come on, man. You’re a star. This is what you’re doing? You’re just out there? [He’s got] a lot to learn.”

Szczerbiak: “Minus-20, for him, he should never let his team…,” and then the second ad kicks in.

Porzingis didn’t play the second half of that game due to a hip, and he had just six points (but three blocks) in the first half. He may not play the next Knicks preseason game due to the hip injury, he is going to meet with a doctor first.

We’ll see how much hot water the broadcasters get in for this, but it shouldn’t be much. Someone in the control room might hear about this more than Hahn and Szczerbiak. They were at break.

Porzingis didn’t play well, but it’s hard to get too worked up over a preseason game performance. The Knicks are going to have some rough patches this season, Porzingis is going to have some rough patches, too, the question is can the player and the team overcome them and take steps forward? If he’s sloppy and -20 in a half to the Nets in March, then we should be concerned.

Hornets’ Michael Jordan donates $7 million to build medical clinics

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch medical clinics that he hopes will help at-risk communities in Charlotte.

It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion.

The donation will fund two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics, which are projected to open in 2020.

Jordan’s spokesperson Estee Portnoy told The Associated Press Monday that he “feels so great about being able to impact the Charlotte community and help people who really deserve it. Michael and Novant are really excited about this project.”

Portnoy says Jordan, 54, was motivated by a study that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those of any of the top 50 cities in the United States to lift themselves out of poverty.

 

LeBron James likes idea of shaking up All-Star Game format. “Why not?”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

Stephen Curry is good with the change. Now so is LeBron James.

Starting this February, the NBA is trying to put a spark into the NBA All-Star Game. No more East vs. West, instead they go playground style with the top vote-getters in each conference acting as captains who will select the rest of the team from the All-Star pool (starters voted in by fans/players/media, the reserves picked by the coaches).  The teams will now play for charity.

LeBron is good with that, as he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I don’t see it as a bad idea. We had to do something. The All-Star Game has been pretty bad the last couple years just from a competition standpoint. Trying to switch it up. Just like how the dunk contest was at one point it was great, then it wasn’t so well, so they had to kind of switch it up. Then it got good, then it got bad and you switch it up again. You see what happens. It’s hard to say if it’s good or bad yet. We haven’t done it yet. February isn’t here yet so no one knows how good or how bad it’s going to be. But I like the change. Why not?”

Exactly, why not? LeBron is right, the All-Star Game itself the past couple of years (and, frankly, longer but it has gotten worse) has been tedious at best. Not that anybody is expecting NBA Finals level of play, but guys try harder on defense at my weekly pickup games — and we’re not there to play defense. The league needed to try something, it partnered with Chris Paul and the players’ union to come up with this, and it’s not a bad idea.

It will be way better if the league turns the picking of players into some kind of show — on TNT before a game, or at least on Twitter with the captains (probably LeBron and Kevin Durant or Curry) going back and forth. Make it really schoolyard (and suck for the guy picked last).

But at least this is something, as LeBron noted. If this doesn’t work, then try something else, but at least don’t just keep doing what no longer works.

 

Report: Joel Embiid agrees to five-year, $148 million max extension with Sixers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 9, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
8 Comments

Joel Embiid has trusted the process all the way to the bank.

The Philadelphia 76ers have bet big that Embiid is going to be healthy.

The Sixers have agreed to a five-year, $148 million extension with the big man at the center of their rebuilding efforts, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN(and since confirmed by Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

The designated exception — termed “The Super Max — allows Embiid to earn a higher percentage of the salary cap — and potentially millions of dollars more — if he meets criteria over the course of the deal, including, making All-NBA teams, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, or the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. If Embiid meets the super max criteria, he could earn an as much as $178 million on the contract, league sources said….

The deal will include some salary cap protection for the 76ers should Embiid sustain injury that causes him to miss significant playing time, league sources said.

Joel Embiid reacted like you or I would have to $148 million.

I’m curious what those protections are for the Sixers, because the agents want to spin this as a max extension but you can be sure Philly covered its bases. There was a quickly removed report that Embiid would only get half that money if he didn’t meet certain criteria in terms of games played, however, we don’t know what those benchmarks might be (or what numbers really are in the contract). Zach Lowe put it this way.

In three NBA seasons, Embiid has played a total of 786 minutes across 31 games. He has been plagued by foot issues, then had last season cut short with surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 27. He has just been cleared for 5-on-5 action but has yet to play in a Sixers preseason game. They are hoping he is ready by opening night.

That said, when Embiid has been on the court he has looked like a max player. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game (despite a minutes limit), he was a defensive force in the paint, and the Sixers were outscoring opponents on the court. With him and Ben Simmons (back from injury and looking good in the preseason) plus No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, there is real optimism in Philly because of all this.

And the Sixers can keep adding to the roster — they have a lot of draft picks stockpiled and they will still have about $40 million in cap space next summer to chase free agents (in what will be a tight market that can buy them a lot of talent).

Marcus Smart says Celtics haven’t discussed contract extension with him or agent

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Marcus Smart is an excellent defender, capable of guarding all three perimeter positions. He’s also over his head as a lead guard offensively, and his clunky 3-pointer is limiting. Between Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and maybe even Terry Rozier, the Celtics have higher priorities. But Smart still brings plenty of helpful production.

All of this is to say valuing Smart is difficult.

He says Boston isn’t even trying to do so in contract-extension negotiations.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

If the Celtics don’t extend him by the Oct. 16 deadline, he’d become a restricted free agent next summer. It’s not as if they’re at risk of losing him.

Perhaps, they want more time to evaluate him – especially his attitude and conditioning. The specter of a contract year could keep him sharp and in shape.

That delay could last until closer to the start of the regular season or all the way until next offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising if Boston offers him an extension in the next week. I wouldn’t even rule out discussions already occurring but Smart minimizing them in attempt to rally support and gain leverage.

The Celtics could face a sizable luxury-tax bill next season depending on Smart’s contract and other moves. There’s no rush to pay him, but it would be a little odd if they’re not even checking whether he’d lock into a moderate salary now in exchange for security.