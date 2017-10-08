Wizards fear Sheldon Mac has a torn Achilles

More bad preseason injury news.
Washington Wizards guard Sheldon Mac has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during Washington’s Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mac, 24, was expected to be a scoring contributor on a hopeful top playoff team in the Eastern Conference this season.
Via Twitter:
Mac is on the second half of a 2-year deal, the latter portion of which is unfortunately non-guaranteed. He will get $50,000 of this season’s contract, but the rest of the deal won’t be guaranteed until January 10.
Confirmation of a torn Achilles tendon will mean that Mac will miss the entire season. If the Wizards do have a shot at becoming a top three team in the East, it will be interesting to see what they do with that roster spot. It’s very likely the undrafted sophomore player could get cut as the Wizards look to solidify the playoff rotation.
It’s still just the preseason but injuries are already a factor for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Joel Embiid participated fully in practice this week, but is not expected to play in Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
To add insult to injury, forward Richaun Holmes suffered a non-displaced radial bone fracture in his left wrist.
Via Twitter:
Holmes appeared in the 57 games last year for the Sixers.
Many in the NBA sphere have decided to trust the process in Philadelphia even after the exit of former general manager Sam Hinkie. However, I think injury concerns are a cloud that hang over the heads of not just those in Pennsylvania about this team.
Here is hoping the Sixers can stay fully healthy (even Markelle Fultz has battled shoulder soreness) and find their way into playoff contention in a weakened Eastern conference.
Stephen Curry finished off his China trip with a performance ripped right out of his MVP highlight reel.
Curry scored 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 142-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Shanghai for a split of their two-game series in China.
It was the Warriors’ first win of the preseason and came like so many of their victories of the last three years, filled with Curry’s incredible shot-making and playmaking .
The 2015 and 2016 NBA MVP was 13 for 20 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and added eight assists.
Klay Thompson added eight 3-pointers and 28 points, while Kevin Durant scored 22.
Andrew Wiggins had 19 points for Minnesota, which won’t play again in the preseason.
—
WARRIORS 142, TIMBERWOLVES 110
WARRIORS: Golden State shot 60 percent from the field (51 of 85) and 61 percent (20 for 33) from behind the arc. … Rookie Jordan Bell made all five shots and scored 11 points. … Draymond Green also scored 11.
TIMBERWOLVES: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points and Jimmy Butler had 15. … The Wolves poured in 44 points in the first quarter, but Tom Thibodeau’s club yielded quarters of 36, 40 and 38 points over the first three periods.
UP NEXT: Golden State (1-2) hosts Sacramento on Friday. Minnesota (2-1) has finished its preseason schedule.
Anderson Varejao played 14 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, after having been part of their Finals team down the stretch the season before. However, partway through last season, when Shaun Livingston was banged up, the Warriors waived Varejao to make room to sign Briante Weber, a D-League point guard who could provide some depth behind Stephen Curry.
When training camp opened this year, one of the topics the Warriors discussed was whether Varejao, now out of the league, deserved a ring. From the sportv.globo.com site in Brazil, via NBA Reddit.
“Two weeks ago I got a call from the Golden State and they told me that there was a vote between the players and the coaching staff, and they decided that it would be well deserved that I receive a ring for the time I spent with them.”
Varejao accepted the ring.
Which seems a fitting end for the 13-year NBA career of the Brazilian big man. He was a fan (and LeBron) favorite in Cleveland for a decade who finished his career with the Warriors. He averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 assists per game, made the NBA All-Defensive Team one season, and fans loved him for his hard-nosed style of play.
The Cavaliers had offered him a ring the season before when they won the title — he had played half a season for them before he was traded for Channing Frye in a three-team deal (Varejao went to Portland, but they waived him before he could put on a jersey). The Warriors picked up Varejao, and he said he did not accept the ring from the Cavs because he had played for the opposition on the Finals.
Now he has got one of his own.
Like a lot of rivers in the West this year after a winter of heavy snowfall, the Provo River has been a little faster and bumpier ride than in recent years.
According to a story in the Salt Lake City Tribune, local resident Lori Clark went with family and friends out on the river that day for what she thought was a little float down the river, but when things got bumpy her canoe hit a rock and capsized. She had on a life vest that kept her afloat, but it was riding up on her and she was battling to breathe, plus hitting other rocks and getting bruises and scrapes as she went down the river, her friends trying to help her.
That’s where new Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha comes into the story. The Swiss player had decided to take his family out rafting that day as well, having just moved to the area. From the Tribune:
“I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened,” she said. “The water was so swift, I couldn’t catch my breath. It was really terrifying.”…
It was at this moment of peril that the Sefoloshas came up the river. Thabo asked if he could help, then helped lift her into his raft.
Sefolosha was far more humble about it.
Sefolosha’s assertion at practice was “I didn’t save nobody,” but it’s not as if the Provo River is always an easy journey: Three people died in May this year in the volatile waters.
That’s the best assist Sefolosha will get all season.