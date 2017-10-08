Wizards fear Sheldon Mac has a torn Achilles

More bad preseason injury news.

Washington Wizards guard Sheldon Mac has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during Washington’s Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mac, 24, was expected to be a scoring contributor on a hopeful top playoff team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Via Twitter:

Scott Brooks on Mac: MRI tonight or tomorrow morning. Reported torn Achilles. — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) October 8, 2017

Kelly Oubre Jr. said a prayer for Sheldon Mac when he was down on the floor.

“It’s super tough.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 8, 2017

Brooks says Mac will get an MRI either tonight or tomorrow morning and the team will know more. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 8, 2017

Mac is on the second half of a 2-year deal, the latter portion of which is unfortunately non-guaranteed. He will get $50,000 of this season’s contract, but the rest of the deal won’t be guaranteed until January 10.

Confirmation of a torn Achilles tendon will mean that Mac will miss the entire season. If the Wizards do have a shot at becoming a top three team in the East, it will be interesting to see what they do with that roster spot. It’s very likely the undrafted sophomore player could get cut as the Wizards look to solidify the playoff rotation.