Watch Stephen Curry score 40 points as Warriors rout Wolves in Shanghai

Stephen Curry finished off his China trip with a performance ripped right out of his MVP highlight reel.
Curry scored 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 142-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Shanghai for a split of their two-game series in China.
It was the Warriors’ first win of the preseason and came like so many of their victories of the last three years, filled with Curry’s incredible shot-making and playmaking .
The 2015 and 2016 NBA MVP was 13 for 20 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and added eight assists.
Klay Thompson added eight 3-pointers and 28 points, while Kevin Durant scored 22.
Andrew Wiggins had 19 points for Minnesota, which won’t play again in the preseason.
WARRIORS: Golden State shot 60 percent from the field (51 of 85) and 61 percent (20 for 33) from behind the arc. … Rookie Jordan Bell made all five shots and scored 11 points. … Draymond Green also scored 11.
TIMBERWOLVES: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points and Jimmy Butler had 15. … The Wolves poured in 44 points in the first quarter, but Tom Thibodeau’s club yielded quarters of 36, 40 and 38 points over the first three periods.
UP NEXT: Golden State (1-2) hosts Sacramento on Friday. Minnesota (2-1) has finished its preseason schedule.
Anderson Varejao played 14 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, after having been part of their Finals team down the stretch the season before. However, partway through last season, when Shaun Livingston was banged up, the Warriors waived Varejao to make room to sign Briante Weber, a D-League point guard who could provide some depth behind Stephen Curry.
When training camp opened this year, one of the topics the Warriors discussed was whether Varejao, now out of the league, deserved a ring. From the sportv.globo.com site in Brazil, via NBA Reddit.
“Two weeks ago I got a call from the Golden State and they told me that there was a vote between the players and the coaching staff, and they decided that it would be well deserved that I receive a ring for the time I spent with them.”
Varejao accepted the ring.
Which seems a fitting end for the 13-year NBA career of the Brazilian big man. He was a fan (and LeBron) favorite in Cleveland for a decade who finished his career with the Warriors. He averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 assists per game, made the NBA All-Defensive Team one season, and fans loved him for his hard-nosed style of play.
The Cavaliers had offered him a ring the season before when they won the title — he had played half a season for them before he was traded for Channing Frye in a three-team deal (Varejao went to Portland, but they waived him before he could put on a jersey). The Warriors picked up Varejao, and he said he did not accept the ring from the Cavs because he had played for the opposition on the Finals.
Now he has got one of his own.
Like a lot of rivers in the West this year after a winter of heavy snowfall, the Provo River has been a little faster and bumpier ride than in recent years.
According to a story in the Salt Lake City Tribune, local resident Lori Clark went with family and friends out on the river that day for what she thought was a little float down the river, but when things got bumpy her canoe hit a rock and capsized. She had on a life vest that kept her afloat, but it was riding up on her and she was battling to breathe, plus hitting other rocks and getting bruises and scrapes as she went down the river, her friends trying to help her.
That’s where new Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha comes into the story. The Swiss player had decided to take his family out rafting that day as well, having just moved to the area. From the Tribune:
“I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened,” she said. “The water was so swift, I couldn’t catch my breath. It was really terrifying.”…
It was at this moment of peril that the Sefoloshas came up the river. Thabo asked if he could help, then helped lift her into his raft.
Sefolosha was far more humble about it.
Sefolosha’s assertion at practice was “I didn’t save nobody,” but it’s not as if the Provo River is always an easy journey: Three people died in May this year in the volatile waters.
That’s the best assist Sefolosha will get all season.
The deadline is Oct. 16, eight days away.
About two months ago, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor met with Andrew Wiggins to look him in the eye, then soon after offered the young forward a five-year, $148 million max contract extension. That extension is still sitting on the table unsigned, which has raised some eyebrows.
Wiggins wants everyone to know this is no big deal, as he told Sam Amick of the USA Today while in China for an NBA preseason game.
“I’m just taking it day by day, you know?” Wiggins told USA TODAY Sports on Saturday. “There’s no rush to do it, yet. I’ve still got some time before the day before that first game.”
“(Minnesota) is definitely where I want to be; definitely where I want to be.” And when asked if he would eventually sign the deal, he said, “Ah, eventually. I’m just going to take it day by day. There’s no rush to do it. We’re going through preseason and I’m all the way here in China.”
It’s still a little odd the deal has not been signed. The most likely hold up is that after getting that extension Wiggins fired his agent (Bill Duffy of BDA Sports) and has not officially hired a replacement. (It should be noted that because Duffy negotiated this contract he still gets his percentage.) Duffy had complained to the players’ union (which authorizes agents) of the guys trying to recruit Wiggins away from him.
Whatever the reason, Wiggins isn’t leaving this contract unsigned. He’s not leaving life-changing money on the table. He will sign it, he may just wait until the last minute.
Gary Harris just got PAID.
The Denver Nuggets love what Harris brings at the two-guard spot — he plays well off Nikola Jokic, he averaged 14.9 points per game last season, shot 42 percent from three, averaged an impressive 1.2 points per possession on spot-up attempts, and he is a good defender as well. All at age 23.
So Denver paid up to lock him up, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.The deal includes $74 million in guaranteed money, and team and individual bonus clauses worth the remaining $10 million, league sources said.
That guaranteed number makes more sense than the agent-friendly first number, $74 million is an average of $18.5 million per season (it does depend on how achievable those bonuses are). A contract that averages $21 million would be steep. The Nuggets could be flirting with the tax line in the 2018-19, especially considering they will have the contract extensions for Jokic and Will Barton due.
This is a good move by Denver, the Nuggets lock up a crucial part of their young core along with Jokic, Jamal Murray, and, for the next few years, Paul Millsap. Harris provides the defense and floor spacing the Nuggets need with Jokic and Millsap inside.
Harris gets his money and avoids restricted free agent next July, when a number of two-guard “3&D” guys — Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — will all be on the market as unrestricted free agents.
The Nuggets are going to be a playoff team in the West this season if they can stay healthy and improve their defense. Bringing in Millsap and keeping Harris happy should help with that.